Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE
1526 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BATES, RODNEY
2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO DELIVER
CRIMINAL GANG OFFENSE ENHANCEMENT
RESISTING ARREST

BEATRIZ, ESMERALDA
2116 E 12 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BOYNTON, JASON ALLAN
5408 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373433247
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY
2159 DUGAN AVE CHATTANOOAG, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BURGE, COLTON JAMES
4225 CRESTVIEW DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CALATHES, JOHN ZACHARY
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY

CRISP, NIKKARRA GHESSIANIE
1812 TUSKAGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

GIFFORD, DYLAN RAHETT
9710 DAYTON PIKE SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, JASON LAVON
149 MICHAEL DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HAMILTON, DEWAYNE ANTWAN
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 905 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL
E 11TH STREET KNOXVILLE, 379144519
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HAWK, KRISTEN ALLISON
661 BROOKLAWN TRAIL HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIDALGO, JULIO
2911 HIGHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUBBARD, TYJARRIUS RASHUNDRICK
1828 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062721
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, KYLA IMANI
3336 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112658
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KILLION, JOSPEH MCCLOUD
208 HICKORY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEWIS, GLENN CHARLES
3831 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LILES, CHRISTOPHER VAUGHN
2212 S CEDAR LANE FORT OGLETHORP, 30736
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LYNN, ANNA REBBECCA
107 REGWOOD DR TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

MADDOX, RASHUNDA TRUNEA
1952 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061569
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARTIN, GABRIELLE J
1101 OVERLOOKDR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
RECKLESS DRIVING

MCLAUGHLIN, JOSHUA DANIEL
1505 FRUITLAND DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

MITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE
3710 CENTRAL AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE REPORTS

PIPER, LARRY ALBERT
3924 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SHARP, ZACHARY TYLER
607 HAYWOOD DR CLEVELAND, 373124222
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHEPHERD, DEVONTA ANTHONY
2600 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

SHINGLETON, JOHN WESLEY
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37423
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHA

SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SMITH, AUSTIN BENNETT
516 ROYAL CREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

SMITH, JESSICA LOUISE
413 BECK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH, STEVEN RALPH
151 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPENCE, NATISHA LASHAY
244 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TOWNSEND, EMERALD JADE
710 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATERS, JOHN LESLIE
6376 WINLERKRON LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

YOUNGS, CASSANDRA ANTWONNET
1507 RANDOLPH DRIVE APT 9 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/02/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BATES, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO DELIVER
  • CRIMINAL GANG OFFENSE ENHANCEMENT
  • RESISTING ARREST
BEATRIZ, ESMERALDA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/05/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BOYNTON, JASON ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/20/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BURGE, COLTON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CALATHES, JOHN ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
CRISP, NIKKARRA GHESSIANIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/07/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
GREEN, JASON LAVON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/27/1975
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HAMILTON, DEWAYNE ANTWAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/12/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HAWK, KRISTEN ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIDALGO, JULIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/23/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUBBARD, TYJARRIUS RASHUNDRICK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, KYLA IMANI
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEWIS, GLENN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/03/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LILES, CHRISTOPHER VAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MADDOX, RASHUNDA TRUNEA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARTIN, GABRIELLE J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/09/2006
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
MCLAUGHLIN, JOSHUA DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/14/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY


