Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE

1526 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BATES, RODNEY

2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO DELIVER

CRIMINAL GANG OFFENSE ENHANCEMENT

RESISTING ARREST



BEATRIZ, ESMERALDA

2116 E 12 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BOYNTON, JASON ALLAN

5408 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373433247

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY

2159 DUGAN AVE CHATTANOOAG, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BURGE, COLTON JAMES

4225 CRESTVIEW DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CALATHES, JOHN ZACHARY

621 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FORGERY



CRISP, NIKKARRA GHESSIANIE

1812 TUSKAGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



GIFFORD, DYLAN RAHETT

9710 DAYTON PIKE SODDYDAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GREEN, JASON LAVON

149 MICHAEL DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HAMILTON, DEWAYNE ANTWAN

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 905 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL

E 11TH STREET KNOXVILLE, 379144519

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HAWK, KRISTEN ALLISON

661 BROOKLAWN TRAIL HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HIDALGO, JULIO

2911 HIGHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUBBARD, TYJARRIUS RASHUNDRICK

1828 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062721

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JOHNSON, KYLA IMANI

3336 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112658

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KILLION, JOSPEH MCCLOUD

208 HICKORY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



LEWIS, GLENN CHARLES

3831 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



LILES, CHRISTOPHER VAUGHN

2212 S CEDAR LANE FORT OGLETHORP, 30736

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LYNN, ANNA REBBECCA

107 REGWOOD DR TULLAHOMA, 37388

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



MADDOX, RASHUNDA TRUNEA

1952 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061569

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MARTIN, GABRIELLE J

1101 OVERLOOKDR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency:

RECKLESS DRIVING



MCLAUGHLIN, JOSHUA DANIEL

1505 FRUITLAND DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



MITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE

3710 CENTRAL AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FALSE REPORTS



PIPER, LARRY ALBERT

3924 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



SHARP, ZACHARY TYLER

607 HAYWOOD DR CLEVELAND, 373124222

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHEPHERD, DEVONTA ANTHONY

2600 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



SHINGLETON, JOHN WESLEY

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37423

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHA



SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SMITH, AUSTIN BENNETT

516 ROYAL CREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)



SMITH, JESSICA LOUISE

413 BECK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



SMITH, STEVEN RALPH

151 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SPENCE, NATISHA LASHAY

244 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TOWNSEND, EMERALD JADE

710 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WATERS, JOHN LESLIE

6376 WINLERKRON LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



YOUNGS, CASSANDRA ANTWONNET

1507 RANDOLPH DRIVE APT 9 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/02/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BATES, RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO DELIVER

CRIMINAL GANG OFFENSE ENHANCEMENT

RESISTING ARREST BEATRIZ, ESMERALDA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/05/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BOYNTON, JASON ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/20/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BURGE, COLTON JAMES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CALATHES, JOHN ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/12/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Charge(s):

FORGERY CRISP, NIKKARRA GHESSIANIE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/07/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES GREEN, JASON LAVON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/27/1975

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HAMILTON, DEWAYNE ANTWAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/12/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HAWK, KRISTEN ALLISON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIDALGO, JULIO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/23/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUBBARD, TYJARRIUS RASHUNDRICK

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, KYLA IMANI

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/10/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEWIS, GLENN CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 10/03/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LILES, CHRISTOPHER VAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/03/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MADDOX, RASHUNDA TRUNEA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/13/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MARTIN, GABRIELLE J

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/09/2006

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING MCLAUGHLIN, JOSHUA DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/14/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



