Contest Set For Chattanooga In Old Photos Giveaway As Part Of Chattanoogan.com's 25th Celebration

As part of Chattanoogan.com's 25th anniversary, we are giving away 20 copies of the book Chattanooga in Old Photos.

The book was printed by College Press of Collegedale as the fourth book in the collection called the Chattanooga Photo Books made possible by Chattanoogan.com.

The others are The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga and More Old Chattanooga Photos. The Stokes book sold out.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

Copies of four of the five books in the Historic Chattanooga Photos series, sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, are still available by mail.

More Old Chattanooga Photos, includes 12 chapters focusing on some of the most interesting topics. They include Chattanooga's old homes and its businesses and industries. It also includes a chapter of photos of St. Elmo and of North Chattanooga and Riverview as well as ones of Bluff View, Fort Oglethorpe, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, and Waldens Ridge. There are also chapters in the book on Chattanooga's trains and trolleys and on interesting Chattanooga people. It includes 676 old Chattanooga photos.

Railroads In And Around Chattanooga, featuring Chattanooga's intriguing railroad history, has 69 chapters and covers rail history here and in surrounding towns. The book, with many photos by Wes Schultz, has 568 pages and 1,546 photos and maps.

Also still available are copies of Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website. The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos.

All the photo books are fully indexed.

The books are printed by College Press of Collegedale. Each is in an 11x8 1/2 format with a soft cover.

The price of each of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax. Add $6 for shipping and handling. Those who want the books mailed to them can send $40 to John Wilson, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409.

