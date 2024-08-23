Pothole Repair Prompts Exit 5 Ramp Closure On I-75

TDOT contract crews will close the Exit 5 ramp from I-75 north to Shallowford Road for repairs beginning Monday, at 9 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.





Travelers can also dial 511 for statewide travel information.