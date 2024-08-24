Mother Arrested After Using Drugs With Her Children In The Car

A woman has been arrested after she was caught using drugs with her kids present in a car.

Collegedale police were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot, in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway, after a person had been seen using illicit drugs inside a parked vehicle.

Upon their arrival, officers located an person placing groceries in the back of a vehicle that matched the description of the car they were looking for. The individual was identified and said that their wife and two young children had stayed in the car while they had been inside the store.

When officers attempted to make contact with the person's wife, they found her nearly falling asleep in the front passenger seat and exhibiting signs of intoxication. Without realizing the officers were standing at her window, she woke up and began ingesting a suspected narcotic.

Officers immediately removed her from the vehicle and identified her as Katanna Lashae White, from Dayton.

The couple's children, ages 6 and 3, were also in the vehicle with Ms. White.

Ms. White was charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect as well as possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

The incident was reported to the Department of Children Services for further action. The children were released to their other parent on the scene.