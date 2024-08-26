Latest Headlines

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

  • Monday, August 26, 2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens.

There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.

Latest Headlines
Sports Authority To Begin Approving Big Ticket Items For Southside Stadium
  • Breaking News
  • 8/26/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 8/26/2024
Make Your Prep Picks - Week #2
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/26/2024
Lookouts Shutout In Series Finale On Sunday
  • Sports
  • 8/26/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/26/2024
LOCAL PREP FOOTBALL RESULTS
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/25/2024
Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 8/26/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/26/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALLARD, ... more

Haletown Fire Department Seeking Suspect Who Stole Fire Equipment
  • 8/25/2024

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for the person shown in photos who allegedly stole equipment from the Haletown Fire Department. At 3:30 a.m. on Friday, a male came ... more

Breaking News
Student Arrested In Connection With Threat Against Red Bank High School
  • 8/25/2024
Mocs Magic In Knoxville In 1958 (When Sheriff Bookie Turner Almost Went To Jail)
Mocs Magic In Knoxville In 1958 (When Sheriff Bookie Turner Almost Went To Jail)
  • 8/25/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/25/2024
Tragedy Strikes At Collegedale Birthday Party
  • 8/24/2024
Mother Arrested After Using Drugs With Her Children In The Car
Mother Arrested After Using Drugs With Her Children In The Car
  • 8/24/2024
Opinion
Reminder Why I Don't Support Downtown
  • 8/25/2024
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases
  • 8/24/2024
Morality In Today's Society
  • 8/23/2024
Poor Paving Job On Highway 58
  • 8/23/2024
Just Three - And Response
  • 8/23/2024
Sports
Roger Newsom and John Kemp Share Medalist Honors at 69th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship
Roger Newsom and John Kemp Share Medalist Honors at 69th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship
  • 8/25/2024
Burgan, Mann Move on to Match Play in U.S. Senior Amateur
Burgan, Mann Move on to Match Play in U.S. Senior Amateur
  • 8/25/2024
Kemp, Creed Proudly Carrying England’s Banner at U.S. Senior Amateur
Kemp, Creed Proudly Carrying England’s Banner at U.S. Senior Amateur
  • 8/25/2024
Dan Fleser: New Vols Quarterback Leaning On Bru McCoy
Dan Fleser: New Vols Quarterback Leaning On Bru McCoy
  • 8/25/2024
Sunday Action at U.S. Senior Amateur at The Honors Course
Sunday Action at U.S. Senior Amateur at The Honors Course
  • 8/25/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Beat The Heat
Life With Ferris: Beat The Heat
  • 8/26/2024
Lane Funeral Home Ashland Terrace To Have 9/11 Remembrance
  • 8/23/2024
Jerry Summers: Reunion At Chattanooga, No. 1
Jerry Summers: Reunion At Chattanooga, No. 1
  • 8/26/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 8/26/2024
Road Closings Announced For Special Events
  • 8/23/2024
Entertainment
Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series Marks 32nd Season
Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series Marks 32nd Season
  • 8/23/2024
Scenic City Chorale Celebrates 60 Years
Scenic City Chorale Celebrates 60 Years
  • 8/23/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/23/2024
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas Thursday
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas Thursday
  • 8/23/2024
Outer Banks' Charles Esten Plays At McLemore Songwriter's Series Sept. 19
Outer Banks' Charles Esten Plays At McLemore Songwriter's Series Sept. 19
  • 8/22/2024
Opinion
Reminder Why I Don't Support Downtown
  • 8/25/2024
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases
  • 8/24/2024
Morality In Today's Society
  • 8/23/2024
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Cajun Vending Of Houma
  • 8/23/2024
2 Restaurants In 1 Opening At Hamilton Place
  • 8/15/2024
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
  • 8/15/2024
Business
Gas Prices Drop 14.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/26/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 8/26/2024
Leadership Cleveland Class Selected Is Record Number
Leadership Cleveland Class Selected Is Record Number
  • 8/23/2024
Real Estate
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
  • 8/25/2024
Center For Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics Plans New Facility On Sonia Lane Parcels
  • 8/25/2024
Jay Robinson: Negotiating A Tough Real Estate Market
  • 8/22/2024
Student Scene
Kari Mays Of East Ridge High And Jordan Wagers Of Cleveland High Win Teaching Honor
  • 8/23/2024
Chattanooga State Breaks Ground On Newest TCAT Building
Chattanooga State Breaks Ground On Newest TCAT Building
  • 8/22/2024
GNTC Sees 10% Increase In Enrollment
GNTC Sees 10% Increase In Enrollment
  • 8/22/2024
Living Well
Lou Milanesi Uses The Harmonica To Help Those With Trouble Breathing
Lou Milanesi Uses The Harmonica To Help Those With Trouble Breathing
  • 8/26/2024
Erlanger Nationally Recognized For Providing "High-Quality" Stroke Care
  • 8/22/2024
17th Annual Not So Silent Auction Benefiting Northside Neighborhood House Set For Oct. 3
17th Annual Not So Silent Auction Benefiting Northside Neighborhood House Set For Oct. 3
  • 8/22/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When The Mocs Played The Vols In Knoxville In 1969
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When The Mocs Played The Vols In Knoxville In 1969
  • 8/24/2024
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
  • 8/16/2024
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
  • 8/13/2024
Outdoors
Hamilton County Dedicates Fishing Pier At Chester Frost Park, Unveils New Waterfront Yurts
Hamilton County Dedicates Fishing Pier At Chester Frost Park, Unveils New Waterfront Yurts
  • 8/23/2024
National Park Service Awards Grant To Fund 3rd Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
National Park Service Awards Grant To Fund 3rd Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
  • 8/23/2024
Fish And Wildlife Commission Holds Meeting In Columbia
  • 8/23/2024
Travel
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
  • 8/23/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
  • 8/21/2024
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
  • 8/18/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Who's Who" To "Who's He?"
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Who's Who" To "Who's He?"
  • 8/26/2024
Pastor Speaks On Daniel At 1st Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe
  • 8/24/2024
"Why Should I Preach About The End Times/Last Days?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 8/21/2024
Obituaries
Jack Drennen Vincent
Jack Drennen Vincent
  • 8/25/2024
Deborah Jane “D. J.” Levels
Deborah Jane “D. J.” Levels
  • 8/25/2024
Richard Thomas Donley
Richard Thomas Donley
  • 8/25/2024