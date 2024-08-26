Latest Headlines

Student Arrested For Threat Against East Hamilton High School

  • Monday, August 26, 2024

The school resource deputy assigned to East Hamilton High School was made aware on Monday at approximately 10 a.m. of a possible threat of mass violence that had been made via email.

During the investigation, the deputy questioned the student implicated in the email.

By promptly responding to the potential threat, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was able to quickly identify and arrest the student, thereby preventing any potential harm or disruption to classes.

Officials said, "The swift investigation and involvement of the school resource deputy underscores the importance of vigilance and the established protocols for addressing threats within the school system."

The student was taken into custody and physically transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center for processing and charged with violating TCA 39-16-502 (false reports).  

 

Latest Headlines
4 Shooting Victims In Dalton Are Identified
  • Breaking News
  • 8/26/2024
Student Arrested For Threat Against East Hamilton High School
  • Breaking News
  • 8/26/2024
City To "Supercharge" Sewage Plant To Gain High-Quality Sludge
  • Breaking News
  • 8/26/2024
Fundraiser Started By Daughter Of Woman Beaten To Death With A Rock
Fundraiser Started By Daughter Of Woman Beaten To Death With A Rock
  • Breaking News
  • 8/26/2024
Front Runner Five Star Stride: Team Scores
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/26/2024
TSWA Prep Football Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/26/2024
Breaking News
4 Shooting Victims In Dalton Are Identified
  • 8/26/2024

The four victims in a shooting in Dalton have been identified. They are Joshua Pedro Pelico, 19, and David Antonio Delgadillo, 21, both of Dalton, and Daniel Segura-Cruz, 17, and Robert Valencia, ... more

Fundraiser Started By Daughter Of Woman Beaten To Death With A Rock
Fundraiser Started By Daughter Of Woman Beaten To Death With A Rock
  • 8/26/2024

A fundraiser has been started by the family of the woman who was beaten to death under a bridge in Whitfield County on Wednesday. Fred Edward Sherman, Jr., 54, of Dalton has been charged with ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 8/26/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/26/2024
3 Die In Bradley County House Fire
  • 8/25/2024
Haletown Fire Department Seeking Suspect Who Stole Fire Equipment
Haletown Fire Department Seeking Suspect Who Stole Fire Equipment
  • 8/25/2024
Student Arrested In Connection With Threat Against Red Bank High School
  • 8/25/2024
Mocs Magic In Knoxville In 1958 (When Sheriff Bookie Turner Almost Went To Jail)
Mocs Magic In Knoxville In 1958 (When Sheriff Bookie Turner Almost Went To Jail)
  • 8/25/2024
Opinion
The Rule Of Law Vs. The Law Of Rulers
  • 8/26/2024
Reminder Why I Don't Support Downtown
  • 8/25/2024
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases
  • 8/24/2024
Morality In Today's Society
  • 8/23/2024
Poor Paving Job On Highway 58
  • 8/23/2024
Sports
Lookouts Shut Out In Series Finale On Sunday
  • 8/26/2024
Roger Newsom and John Kemp Share Medalist Honors at 69th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship
Roger Newsom and John Kemp Share Medalist Honors at 69th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship
  • 8/25/2024
Burgan, Mann Move on to Match Play in U.S. Senior Amateur
Burgan, Mann Move on to Match Play in U.S. Senior Amateur
  • 8/25/2024
Kemp, Creed Proudly Carrying England’s Banner at U.S. Senior Amateur
Kemp, Creed Proudly Carrying England’s Banner at U.S. Senior Amateur
  • 8/25/2024
Dan Fleser: New Vols Quarterback Leaning On Bru McCoy
Dan Fleser: New Vols Quarterback Leaning On Bru McCoy
  • 8/25/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Beat The Heat
Life With Ferris: Beat The Heat
  • 8/26/2024
Lane Funeral Home Ashland Terrace To Have 9/11 Remembrance
  • 8/23/2024
Jerry Summers: Reunion At Chattanooga, No. 1
Jerry Summers: Reunion At Chattanooga, No. 1
  • 8/26/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 8/26/2024
Road Closings Announced For Special Events
  • 8/23/2024
Entertainment
Katie Deal Brings Parton Me To Ringgold Sept. 15
Katie Deal Brings Parton Me To Ringgold Sept. 15
  • 8/26/2024
Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series Marks 32nd Season
Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series Marks 32nd Season
  • 8/23/2024
Scenic City Chorale Celebrates 60 Years
Scenic City Chorale Celebrates 60 Years
  • 8/23/2024
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas Thursday
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas Thursday
  • 8/23/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/23/2024
Opinion
The Rule Of Law Vs. The Law Of Rulers
  • 8/26/2024
Reminder Why I Don't Support Downtown
  • 8/25/2024
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases
  • 8/24/2024
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Cajun Vending Of Houma
  • 8/23/2024
2 Restaurants In 1 Opening At Hamilton Place
  • 8/15/2024
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
  • 8/15/2024
Business
ChaTech Announces Finalists For 5th Annual TechX Awards
  • 8/26/2024
Gas Prices Drop 14.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/26/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 8/26/2024
Real Estate
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
  • 8/25/2024
Center For Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics Plans New Facility On Sonia Lane Parcels
  • 8/25/2024
Jay Robinson: Negotiating A Tough Real Estate Market
  • 8/22/2024
Student Scene
Kari Mays Of East Ridge High And Jordan Wagers Of Cleveland High Win Teaching Honor
  • 8/23/2024
Chattanooga State Breaks Ground On Newest TCAT Building
Chattanooga State Breaks Ground On Newest TCAT Building
  • 8/22/2024
GNTC Sees 10% Increase In Enrollment
GNTC Sees 10% Increase In Enrollment
  • 8/22/2024
Living Well
Lou Milanesi Uses The Harmonica To Help Those With Trouble Breathing
Lou Milanesi Uses The Harmonica To Help Those With Trouble Breathing
  • 8/26/2024
Erlanger Nationally Recognized For Providing "High-Quality" Stroke Care
  • 8/22/2024
17th Annual Not So Silent Auction Benefiting Northside Neighborhood House Set For Oct. 3
17th Annual Not So Silent Auction Benefiting Northside Neighborhood House Set For Oct. 3
  • 8/22/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When The Mocs Played The Vols In Knoxville In 1969
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When The Mocs Played The Vols In Knoxville In 1969
  • 8/24/2024
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
  • 8/16/2024
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
  • 8/13/2024
Outdoors
Franklin State Forest Reopens To The Public
  • 8/26/2024
Sandhill Crane, Bobwhite Quail Quota Hunt Application Period Starts Sept. 4
  • 8/23/2024
Hamilton County Dedicates Fishing Pier At Chester Frost Park, Unveils New Waterfront Yurts
Hamilton County Dedicates Fishing Pier At Chester Frost Park, Unveils New Waterfront Yurts
  • 8/23/2024
Travel
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
  • 8/23/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
  • 8/21/2024
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
  • 8/18/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Who's Who" To "Who's He?"
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Who's Who" To "Who's He?"
  • 8/26/2024
Pastor Speaks On Daniel At 1st Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe
  • 8/24/2024
"Why Should I Preach About The End Times/Last Days?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 8/21/2024
Obituaries
Edna Faye Elder
Edna Faye Elder
  • 8/26/2024
Louise Rotchild Kushner
Louise Rotchild Kushner
  • 8/26/2024
Nancy Lorene Haun Trewhitt
Nancy Lorene Haun Trewhitt
  • 8/26/2024