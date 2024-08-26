Student Arrested For Threat Against East Hamilton High School

The school resource deputy assigned to East Hamilton High School was made aware on Monday at approximately 10 a.m. of a possible threat of mass violence that had been made via email.

During the investigation, the deputy questioned the student implicated in the email.



By promptly responding to the potential threat, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was able to quickly identify and arrest the student, thereby preventing any potential harm or disruption to classes.



Officials said, "The swift investigation and involvement of the school resource deputy underscores the importance of vigilance and the established protocols for addressing threats within the school system."



The student was taken into custody and physically transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center for processing and charged with violating TCA 39-16-502 (false reports).

