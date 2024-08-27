5 Arrested After Gun Team Investigation And Search Warrant

Since April, the Chattanooga Police Department Gun Team has been investigating a location that was linked to shootings and shots fired calls. On Thursday, CPD SWAT and Gun Team executed a search warrant in the 600 block of West 47th Street in relation to the Gun Team investigation.
The following was found during the search warrant:
- five handguns (one reported stolen)
- approximately 27 grams of marijuana
- approximately 70.5 grams of fentanyl
- approximately 13.7 grams of cocaine
- approximately 46.69 grams of methamphetamine
- three digital scales
- seven cell phones
- $4,927 cash
Nolontae Gladden, 20, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of fentanyl for resale, and possession of crack for resale.
Nolando Gladden, 19, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of fentanyl for resale, and possession of crack for resale.
Nolando also had 12 active arrest warrants including aggravated assault on a police officer for a separate offense that occurred on August 6, 2024.
Marcus Ragsdale, 24, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of fentanyl for resale, and possession of crack for resale. Marcus also had 8 active arrest warrants for separate offenses.
Nickell Banks, 19, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of fentanyl for resale, and possession of crack for resale.
Jamarquez Woodley, 18, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of fentanyl for resale, possession of crack for resale, and theft (firearm).
All five of the suspects were transported to Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.