5 Arrested After Gun Team Investigation And Search Warrant

Since April, the Chattanooga Police Department Gun Team has been investigating a location that was linked to shootings and shots fired calls. On Thursday, CPD SWAT and Gun Team executed a search warrant in the 600 block of West 47th Street in relation to the Gun Team investigation.

The following was found during the search warrant:

five handguns (one reported stolen)

approximately 27 grams of marijuana

approximately 70.5 grams of fentanyl

approximately 13.7 grams of cocaine

approximately 46.69 grams of methamphetamine

three digital scales

seven cell phones

$4,927 cash

Nolontae Gladden, 20, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of fentanyl for resale, and possession of crack for resale.





Nolando Gladden, 19, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of fentanyl for resale, and possession of crack for resale.Nolando also had 12 active arrest warrants including aggravated assault on a police officer for a separate offense that occurred on August 6, 2024.





Marcus Ragsdale, 24, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of fentanyl for resale, and possession of crack for resale. Marcus also had 8 active arrest warrants for separate offenses.





Nickell Banks, 19, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of fentanyl for resale, and possession of crack for resale.





Jamarquez Woodley, 18, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of fentanyl for resale, possession of crack for resale, and theft (firearm).





All five of the suspects were transported to Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.