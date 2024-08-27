Gun Recovered And Student Arrested At Howard; Student Arrested At Chattanooga Prepatory School

Howard School administrators were made aware at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday of a social media post from a student where a handgun was visibly tucked in a student's waistband while they appeared to be on school property.The student was removed from class, and upon search, the HCSO school resource deputy and school resource officer assigned to the school located a loaded 9mm handgun on the student. The magazine was loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition and had one chambered round.Upon further investigation, it was determined the handgun was reported stolen last month in Chattanooga.The student was placed into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.The student is being charged with carrying a weapon on school property, unlawful carry or possession of a weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm.In another incident on Tuesday around noon, the Hamilton County School Resource Deputy (SRD) assigned to the Chattanooga Preparatory School was made aware of a threat a student made while in class.The SRD began an investigation and discovered that a 14-year-old student made a statement in a classroom full of other students and a teacher that they were going to “Burn down the classroom.”The juvenile student was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with making a threat of mass violence on school property.