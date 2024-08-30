Suspect Sought After Shots Fired During High-Speed Chase Thursday Night

Latest Headlines

  Friday, August 30, 2024
Randy Harris
A man is being sought after he fired shots at police officers during a high-speed chase Thursday night.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. on a black Ford F-150 on Highway 153 in Hixson due to the vehicle’s owner having felony warrants.

The suspect continued to drive at a high rate of speed and a pursuit was initiated by the HCSO deputies. A short time later the driver of the vehicle began shooting at the deputies while continuing to flee.
The pursuit continued to the 1300 block of Hixson Avenue where the suspect came to a stop and fled from the vehicle on foot.

The suspect, Randy E. Harris, is still at large at this time. At least one patrol vehicle was struck by gunfire during this pursuit.

If you see this individual, do not engage, call 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous.

To submit a tip or information on his whereabouts call 423-622-0022.

