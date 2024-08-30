Dalton Police Investigating Case Of Stolen Birds

Previous Next

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who stole two expensive birds from a pet store earlier this month. The two birds were valued at a total of $4,000. The suspect was recorded by the store's surveillance system.

The incident happened on Aug. 22, at the Petland store at 1349 W. Walnut Ave. An employee was cleaning out the store's bird cages at the end of the day when she discovered that two expensive birds were missing. After confirming they had not been sold, store staff checked their surveillance cameras and discovered that an unknown middle aged white man had taken them from their cages earlier in the day.

The suspect, who had a beard with salt and pepper graying hair and wore a trucker-style ball cap, black vest, gray T-shirt, and blue shorts, had entered the store at approximately 5:30 p.m. He went to the bird cages, which were not locked, and took the two birds from their separate cages. He then concealed the birds in his vest and walked out of the store.

Ironically, neither of the stolen birds were robins. One of the stolen birds is a multi-colored caique that was priced at $3,000. The second was a mostly yellow sun cheek conure that was valued at $1,000.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706 278-9085, ext. 9-280.