Man Charged In Highway 153 Murder After Drug Deal Gets 23-Year Sentence

A man charged with killing a man who was driving along Highway 153 with his wife and two-year-old son has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to serve 23 years in state prison.

Genesis Latroy Vaughn appeared before Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn.

He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. He was initially charged with 

Vaughn, who was 26 at the time, was initially charged with criminal homicide, two counts of attempted criminal homicide, felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon. 

Police said the shooting happened after Vaughn had just carried out a drug deal with the victim, 35-year-old Stewart Brodie Luttrell. Luttrell's wife, 27, was also shot. Their two-year-old son was not injured in the incident in October 2021.

Police said they were dispatched to 590 Highway 153 northbound, where they found Luttrell dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and head. His wife had been shot in the hand.

A detective retrieved video from Midnite Oil at 4831 Bonny Oaks Dr. that showed Vaughn and Luttrell making a hand to hand drug transaction at a gas pump. The Luttrells were in a white Ford F250 pickup truck and Vaughn got into the rear of a gray Nissan Versa. 

The vehicles exited toward Highway 153. Witnesses said the Versa sped off in pursuit of the Ford pickup. 

Police said it was determined that Vaughn and Luttrell were texting one another just prior to the homicide. The cell phone number contacting Luttrell just before the shooting was registered to Vaughn.

The wife of Luttrell said the man who shot them was in the rear seat behind the driver. She said it was the same man who carried out the drug transaction.

Police located Vaughn and he admitted having a drug deal with Luttrell. He also said he was in the back seat of the Versa. He also admitted the phone number that called Luttrell after the drug deal was his.

Vaughn had been arrested the previous September for vandalism, drugs and possessing a firearm with intent to go armed.

