Latest Headlines

Zach Wamp Remembers 9/11

  • Wednesday, September 11, 2024
  • Earl Freudenberg
Zach Wamp
Zach Wamp

What were you doing September 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York, Washington D.C Pentagon and crashed a plane full of passenger in Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3,000 people?

Former Third District Congressman Zach Wamp remembers the day very well saying, “It was the most traumatic day of my life.” Congressman Wamp appeared on WDEF TV, Channel 12 Wednesday recounting the events of that day with news anchor Chip Chapman.

The former lawmaker said he was at his desk in the Cannon Office building; it was his sixth year as a member of the House of Representatives.

He said, “Someone in our office said someone hit a building in New York City and that didn’t really cause alarm until word came the second plane hit. Chief of Staff Helen Hardin told him they needed to evacuate.

"I could remember the sounds, the emotion, and the smell of fuel after the pentagon was hit." Mr. Wamp told the television audience, “I walked down to the mall to make sure the Capitol hadn’t been hit and ran back to my office.

“It was traumatic like nothing I’d ever been through in my life; it was a surprise and one of the beautiful things that happened was everyone came together. We got back up but we went to our knees that day. We were hit really hard, but they didn’t destroy us, they just knocked us down.”

Mr. Wamp said he liked to run so he went to the gym and changed clothes and ran passed the White House. He said, “I ran 8 or 10 miles as the sun was setting, and there was nobody out. Washington D.C. was a ghost town. On that run I had all these deep reflections in my life about my mortality. That was the first day in my life I’d ever come to grips with death.”

The former congressman praised President George W. Bush for his handling of the crisis. He said, “Bush 43 went to Yankee Stadium wearing a bullet proof vest and showed the country we could still fight and come together; that was powerful."

Congressman Wamp was among members of congress who gathered that evening on the steps of the Capitol to sing “God Bless America.”

Mr. Wamp told Mr. Chapman, “We should remember that freedom is not free, it’s very fragile. We have enemies; they are not our neighbors and political opponents. The enemies are in other places and they don’t like the way we do business.”

The Republican served the third congressional district in East Tennessee from 1995 to 2011.

Latest Headlines
UT Welcomes Fans To Football Game Against Kent State
  • Sports
  • 9/11/2024
Zach Wamp Remembers 9/11
Zach Wamp Remembers 9/11
  • Breaking News
  • 9/11/2024
Silverdale Soccer Defeats Collegedale, 9-0
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/11/2024
VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP: Tuesday, September 10
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/11/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols "Did Their Thing", In Big Win Over N.C. State
Dan Fleser: Vols "Did Their Thing", In Big Win Over N.C. State
  • Sports
  • 9/11/2024
McCallie Middle School Tennis Sweeps Collegedale
McCallie Middle School Tennis Sweeps Collegedale
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/11/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/11/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABRAHAM, ... more

Signal Mountain Deals With High Interest Rate On Bonds; Finance Director Hired
  • 9/10/2024

The town of Signal Mountain is having to deal with an ”unfortunate situation that a previous town council made in 2017,” said Council Member Clay Crumbliss. Because there were many new homes ... more

Owens Gets 16-Year Sentence In Bayberry Apartments Slaying
Owens Gets 16-Year Sentence In Bayberry Apartments Slaying
  • 9/10/2024

Jacorey Darnell Owens has been given a 16-year prison sentence in the 2021 slaying of 21-year-old Tawon Lebron Billups Jr. He got a six-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and 10 years ... more

Breaking News
Mayor Kelly Goes Within For Public Works Administrator; Jerramy “Jay” Wood Gets Nod
  • 9/10/2024
Dalton Police Seek Information On Who Took Picture Under Woman's Skirt
Dalton Police Seek Information On Who Took Picture Under Woman's Skirt
  • 9/10/2024
Man Suspected Of Murder Of Cleveland Woman Arrested In Texas
  • 9/10/2024
Chattanooga Man Sentenced To 60 Months In Prison For Defrauding Elderly Widow With Dementia Of $1.2 Million
  • 9/10/2024
Former Marion County Sheriff's Employee Faces Sexual Battery, Official Misconduct Charges
  • 9/10/2024
Opinion
Bond Issue Is Bold, Exciting Plan For Hamilton County
  • 9/10/2024
Put Metal Detectors In Schools - And Response (7)
  • 9/7/2024
Remembering The WTC
  • 9/11/2024
The Wrong Direction
  • 9/9/2024
School Resource Officers Are Critical
  • 9/9/2024
Sports
UT Welcomes Fans To Football Game Against Kent State
  • 9/11/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols "Did Their Thing", In Big Win Over N.C. State
Dan Fleser: Vols "Did Their Thing", In Big Win Over N.C. State
  • 9/11/2024
Nashville’s Setas Remains Alive With Pair Of U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Wins
Nashville’s Setas Remains Alive With Pair Of U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Wins
  • 9/10/2024
Tropical Storm Threat Postpones Tennessee Mid-Amateur Championship
  • 9/10/2024
Fast And Physical Vols Look To Keep Things Rolling Against Kent State
Fast And Physical Vols Look To Keep Things Rolling Against Kent State
  • 9/10/2024
Happenings
Hundreds Attend 1st Weekend Of SportSpot, Provide Feedback On Future Of Riverfront
Hundreds Attend 1st Weekend Of SportSpot, Provide Feedback On Future Of Riverfront
  • 9/10/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Learning Perseverance
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Learning Perseverance
  • 9/10/2024
Doug Daugherty: Masks, Mongrels And Jelly Beans
  • 9/10/2024
Food For Thought Exhibit Opens Sept. 25 At The JCC
Food For Thought Exhibit Opens Sept. 25 At The JCC
  • 9/10/2024
Vols Baseball Coach To Speak At Dizzy Dean Awards Ceremony
Vols Baseball Coach To Speak At Dizzy Dean Awards Ceremony
  • 9/10/2024
Entertainment
UTC Fine Arts Center Announces UTC LIVE! Performing Arts Series, Theatre And Music Dates For 2024-2025
UTC Fine Arts Center Announces UTC LIVE! Performing Arts Series, Theatre And Music Dates For 2024-2025
  • 9/10/2024
WTCI PBS Names Cindy Todd As Chairwoman Of Its Board Of Directors
WTCI PBS Names Cindy Todd As Chairwoman Of Its Board Of Directors
  • 9/10/2024
R.R. Williams Plays At Cherry Street Tavern Sept. 18
  • 9/6/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/6/2024
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Songwriter Workshop
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Songwriter Workshop
  • 9/5/2024
Opinion
Bond Issue Is Bold, Exciting Plan For Hamilton County
  • 9/10/2024
Put Metal Detectors In Schools - And Response (7)
  • 9/7/2024
Remembering The WTC
  • 9/11/2024
Dining
Dim Sum
  • 9/10/2024
Williams Street To Have Space For Food Trucks
  • 9/8/2024
Crispy Cones Grand Opening Set For Sept. 13
  • 9/5/2024
Business
CARTA Welcomes Mark Poirier As Director Of Paratransit Services
CARTA Welcomes Mark Poirier As Director Of Paratransit Services
  • 9/10/2024
Dalton Passes Resolution Asking For Temporary Return To 2023 Tax Assessments
  • 9/10/2024
EPB Launches New Online Payment Options
  • 9/10/2024
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Celebrate Dedication Of 300th Home In Chattanooga
  • 9/9/2024
Kadi Brown: Prioritizing Safety - Realtor Protocols You Need To Know
  • 9/5/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Host Raise The Roof Luncheon Sept. 25
  • 9/5/2024
Student Scene
UTC To Host Southern Labor Studies Association Conference Sept. 19-22
  • 9/9/2024
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
  • 9/9/2024
Dr. JAy Blackman Appointed UTC Vice Chancellor Of Communications And Marketing
Dr. JAy Blackman Appointed UTC Vice Chancellor Of Communications And Marketing
  • 9/9/2024
Living Well
Children’s Hospital Hosts FunFair Festival
Children’s Hospital Hosts FunFair Festival
  • 9/6/2024
Application Pick-Up for LIHEAP Will Begin Oct. 1
  • 9/6/2024
Erlanger To Host Look Good Feel Better Workshops For Women Undergoing Cancer Treatments
  • 9/5/2024
Memories
See Rock City Signs Among Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 9/10/2024
Poe’s Tavern Will Be Open Saturdays In September
Poe’s Tavern Will Be Open Saturdays In September
  • 9/6/2024
Chattanooga Favorite, Floyd Cramer
Chattanooga Favorite, Floyd Cramer
  • 9/6/2024
Outdoors
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Richard Simms
  • 9/9/2024
Application Period For Early Season WMA Waterfowl Quota Starts Sept. 25
  • 9/9/2024
Tennessee Serves, National Public Lands Day Work Events, Sept. 19-29
  • 9/6/2024
Travel
2023 Economic Impact Of Travel In Hamilton County Released
  • 9/10/2024
Visitors Spent $86.5 Million In State District 31 During 2023
  • 9/10/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
  • 9/6/2024
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set For Sunday
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set For Sunday
  • 9/10/2024
Jones Memorial United Methodist Church 46th Annual BBQ Set For Sept. 21
Jones Memorial United Methodist Church 46th Annual BBQ Set For Sept. 21
  • 9/9/2024
Bob Tamasy: Can We Really Trust The Veracity Of The Bible?
Bob Tamasy: Can We Really Trust The Veracity Of The Bible?
  • 9/9/2024
Obituaries
Jon Courtney Logue
Jon Courtney Logue
  • 9/10/2024
Samuel Jefferson Skipper, Jr.
Samuel Jefferson Skipper, Jr.
  • 9/10/2024
Ruth Crichton Hodges
Ruth Crichton Hodges
  • 9/10/2024