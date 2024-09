Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson, Bradley County School Director Dr. Linda Cash, and Bradley County Safety and Security Coordinator Zech Pike were on Mix 104.1 on Friday to discuss the recent rise of threats to school systems in the Tennessee Valley area.

In an additional interview, Reps. Dan Howell, Kevin Raper, and Senator Adam Lowe also discussed this issue and what actions they can take to help prevent further tragedies in the area school systems. Click here for that interview.