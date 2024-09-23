Gas Prices Rise 17.9 Cents In Chattanooga

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.68 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 10.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 57.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.55 per gallon.According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.39 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.19, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon.The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.35 while the highest was $4.19, a difference of $1.84 per gallon.The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16 on Monday. The national average is down 18.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 67.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:September 23, 2023: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)September 23, 2022: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)September 23, 2021: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)September 23, 2020: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)September 23, 2019: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)September 23, 2018: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)September 23, 2017: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)September 23, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)September 23, 2015: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)September 23, 2014: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:Knoxville- $2.75, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.78.State of Tennessee- $2.74, up 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.68.Huntsville- $2.80, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.82."With oil prices jumping after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a larger-than-expected half percent, we've seen some states where gas prices have inched back up, while others have continued to decline. Most of these increases should be temporary with declines returning in the days and weeks ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "In addition, for California and areas of Nevada and western Arizona, areas that had been left out of the recent drops, refinery issues are improving and gas prices should start moving lower. While the future looks good for gas prices to continue trending lower for most in the weeks ahead, oil's jump may mute the downside potential just a bit — for now."