Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Rise 17.9 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, September 23, 2024
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.68 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 10.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 57.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.55 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.39 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.19, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.35 while the highest was $4.19, a difference of $1.84 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16 on Monday. The national average is down 18.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 67.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
September 23, 2023: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)
September 23, 2022: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
September 23, 2021: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)
September 23, 2020: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)
September 23, 2019: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
September 23, 2018: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)
September 23, 2017: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
September 23, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
September 23, 2015: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
September 23, 2014: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $2.75, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.78.
State of Tennessee- $2.74, up 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.68.
Huntsville- $2.80, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.82. 

"With oil prices jumping after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a larger-than-expected half percent, we've seen some states where gas prices have inched back up, while others have continued to decline. Most of these increases should be temporary with declines returning in the days and weeks ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "In addition, for California and areas of Nevada and western Arizona, areas that had been left out of the recent drops, refinery issues are improving and gas prices should start moving lower. While the future looks good for gas prices to continue trending lower for most in the weeks ahead, oil's jump may mute the downside potential just a bit — for now."
Latest Headlines
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 9/23/2024
Gas Prices Rise 17.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 9/23/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/23/2024
Jonas Lone Survivor At U.S. Mid-Amateur; Ingram Advances in U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur
  • Sports
  • 9/22/2024
UTC Soccer Falls To Visiting Samford 1-0
  • Sports
  • 9/22/2024
UTC Women Finish 15th At Mason Rudolph Golf Championships
  • Sports
  • 9/22/2024
Breaking News
Gas Prices Rise 17.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 9/23/2024

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.68 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/23/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/22/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BIRT, ... more

Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Creates Soddy Lake Scenic Corridor
  • 9/21/2024
Graysville, Tn., Woman Gets 10-Year Prison Term For Wreck That Killed Passenger; Injured Family
Graysville, Tn., Woman Gets 10-Year Prison Term For Wreck That Killed Passenger; Injured Family
  • 9/21/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/21/2024
Tyner Middle School Student Arrested For Sexual Battery; 8 Victims Located
  • 9/20/2024
2 Teenagers Arrested For Sept. 11 Homicide On Lillian Lane
  • 9/20/2024
Opinion
The Veil Of Intimidation - And Response
  • 9/22/2024
Tragedy On Snow Hill Road - And Response
  • 9/20/2024
Not The Best Of The Best
  • 9/21/2024
Support Kathy Lennon
  • 9/21/2024
James Berry For Soddy Daisy Commissioner
  • 9/20/2024
Sports
Jonas Lone Survivor At U.S. Mid-Amateur; Ingram Advances in U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur
Jonas Lone Survivor At U.S. Mid-Amateur; Ingram Advances in U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur
  • 9/22/2024
#6 Vols Win Over #15 Oklahoma At Norman, 25-15
  • 9/21/2024
Ingram, Trio of Tennessee U.S. Mid-Am Entrants Have Strong Starts
Ingram, Trio of Tennessee U.S. Mid-Am Entrants Have Strong Starts
  • 9/21/2024
UTC Soccer Falls To Visiting Samford 1-0
  • 9/22/2024
Lee Women Tie UAH 1-1
  • 9/22/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Our Beloved Tormentor, Logan Drew
Life With Ferris: Our Beloved Tormentor, Logan Drew
  • 9/23/2024
2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival Set For Sept. 21
  • 9/19/2024
Profiles Of Valor: CPT Tom Cotton (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: CPT Tom Cotton (USA)
  • 9/20/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Bruce Weiss, Owner Of River Street Deli
  • 9/23/2024
Weston Wamp Gives Education Update At September Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
Weston Wamp Gives Education Update At September Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
  • 9/20/2024
Entertainment
CHA Hip-Hop Week Celebrates New And Returning Talent
CHA Hip-Hop Week Celebrates New And Returning Talent
  • 9/20/2024
Clare Donohue Performs Pasty Cline Show Saturday
  • 9/20/2024
Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 6
Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 6
  • 9/20/2024
Tickets On Sale For ABBA Tribute Concert In February
Tickets On Sale For ABBA Tribute Concert In February
  • 9/20/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/19/2024
Opinion
The Veil Of Intimidation - And Response
  • 9/22/2024
Tragedy On Snow Hill Road - And Response
  • 9/20/2024
Not The Best Of The Best
  • 9/21/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Food Center Hosts Inaugural Good Food Fair
  • 9/17/2024
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
  • 9/16/2024
Chattanooga's Five Star Breaktime Solutions Expands Reach In Louisville
  • 9/11/2024
Business
EPB Focusing On Electric Efficiencies
  • 9/21/2024
David Wade Recounts Remarkable Success Of EPB Fiber Optics
  • 9/20/2024
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Up Slightly After Hitting All-Time Low
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Up Slightly After Hitting All-Time Low
  • 9/19/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Realtor Safety Month - Avoid Phishing Scams
Kadi Brown: Realtor Safety Month - Avoid Phishing Scams
  • 9/19/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds Cornelius Bayes, Don McDowell To Board
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds Cornelius Bayes, Don McDowell To Board
  • 9/17/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 12-18
  • 9/19/2024
Student Scene
UTC Vice Chancellor For Advancement Kim White To Transition Into New Role In 2025
UTC Vice Chancellor For Advancement Kim White To Transition Into New Role In 2025
  • 9/20/2024
Annual Student-Led 423 Night Market Hosted By Southern Adventist University
Annual Student-Led 423 Night Market Hosted By Southern Adventist University
  • 9/20/2024
11 Lee University Faculty Receive Promotion In Rank
11 Lee University Faculty Receive Promotion In Rank
  • 9/20/2024
Living Well
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center In East Hamilton To Offer New, Early Memory Care Service
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center In East Hamilton To Offer New, Early Memory Care Service
  • 9/20/2024
Siskin Hospital Nursing Recruitment Event Is Tuesday
Siskin Hospital Nursing Recruitment Event Is Tuesday
  • 9/20/2024
Julie Taylor, Erlanger Foundation’s President And Chief Development Officer To Retire Sept. 30
  • 9/20/2024
Memories
Constitution Week Commemorated At Chattanooga City Council
Constitution Week Commemorated At Chattanooga City Council
  • 9/19/2024
Hamilton County Family Celebrates 66 Continuous Years Of Family Connections
  • 9/20/2024
Cherokee National v. Georgia 1828-1838
  • 9/20/2024
Outdoors
New State Park At Soddy Daisy To Get Welcome Center, Rangers, Trail To Big Soddy Gulf
  • 9/21/2024
Temporary Restrictions Extended At Pickett State Forest
Temporary Restrictions Extended At Pickett State Forest
  • 9/20/2024
Master Gardeners Offers Free High Tunnels Class Saturday
Master Gardeners Offers Free High Tunnels Class Saturday
  • 9/17/2024
Travel
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Chattanooga, Birmingham Host Giant-Screen Cinema Industry’s International Conference
Chattanooga, Birmingham Host Giant-Screen Cinema Industry’s International Conference
  • 9/17/2024
Randy Meyer Racing Team Members To Appear At The Tennessee Tow Show In Chattanooga Sept. 27-28
  • 9/17/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Who Gave Discipline A Bad Name?
Bob Tamasy: Who Gave Discipline A Bad Name?
  • 9/23/2024
SMBC Celebrates 79th Women's Day
  • 9/20/2024
"I'm Willing To Work: It Will Make A Difference" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/18/2024
Obituaries
Christopher F. Coles
Christopher F. Coles
  • 9/22/2024
Evelyn Passman Loveday
Evelyn Passman Loveday
  • 9/22/2024
Maxwell “Max” Allen Quarles
Maxwell “Max” Allen Quarles
  • 9/22/2024