City Council Votes Approval For 18-Year-Old Firefighters

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to allow applicants as young as 18 for jobs in the Chattanooga Fire Department. Applicants now have to be at least 21.

Fire Chief Phil Hyman boosted the move, saying it gives the department additional hiring options.

He said when he joined the fire department, "there were hundreds of applicants, but that is no longer the case."

Concerning the issue of maturity levels, Chief Hyman said he was confident that the young firefighters can be properly trained and mentored.

He said currently "we have to tell high school graduates that they will have to wait three years to apply. Very few are going to wat that long to join the Fire Department."

Chief Hyman said state law allows 18-year-old firefighters, and many large departments have them, including Memphis, Boston and Chicago.

Officials said there should be negligible effects on the fire pension program.