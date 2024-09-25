Hixson Family Escapes Burning Home Early Wednesday Morning

A Hixson family escaped a house fire Wednesday morning.

Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies responded at 5:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Highcrest Drive and found heavy smoke coming from the front of a residence. All occupants were out of the structure.

Firefighters launched an effective offensive attack, getting the fire under control quickly. They then checked for extension, targeting fire in some of the walls.

The Red Cross will be assisting three adults and four children displaced by the fire. The cause is under investigation. There were no injuries.

Squad 19, Ladder 19, Engine 16, Engine 11, Engine 22, Battalion 1, and Battalion 3 responded.