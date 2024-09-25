Latest Headlines

Hixson Family Escapes Burning Home Early Wednesday Morning

  • Wednesday, September 25, 2024

A Hixson family escaped a house fire Wednesday morning.

Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies responded at 5:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Highcrest Drive and found heavy smoke coming from the front of a residence. All occupants were out of the structure.

Firefighters launched an effective offensive attack, getting the fire under control quickly. They then checked for extension, targeting fire in some of the walls.

The Red Cross will be assisting three adults and four children displaced by the fire. The cause is under investigation. There were no injuries.

Squad 19, Ladder 19, Engine 16, Engine 11, Engine 22, Battalion 1, and Battalion 3 responded.

Latest Headlines
Hixson Family Escapes Burning Home Early Wednesday Morning
Hixson Family Escapes Burning Home Early Wednesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 9/25/2024
Former Hamilton County Democratic Party Chairman John Allen Brooks Dies
Former Hamilton County Democratic Party Chairman John Allen Brooks Dies
  • Breaking News
  • 9/25/2024
McCallie Netters Down Chattanooga Christian In Middle School Tennis Action
McCallie Netters Down Chattanooga Christian In Middle School Tennis Action
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/25/2024
VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP: Tuesday, September 24
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/25/2024
McCallie Golfers Roll Over Baylor
McCallie Golfers Roll Over Baylor
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/25/2024
Bradley Central Takes 3-1 Rivalry Win Over Walker Valley
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/25/2024
Breaking News
Hixson Family Escapes Burning Home Early Wednesday Morning
Hixson Family Escapes Burning Home Early Wednesday Morning
  • 9/25/2024

A Hixson family escaped a house fire Wednesday morning. Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies responded at 5:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Highcrest Drive and found heavy smoke coming ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/25/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BECK, ... more

Signal Mountain Council Discusses Bonds And COVID Stimulus Funds
  • 9/24/2024

Signal Mountain entered into a $3 million loan agreement in 2017 to pay for a new fire station and equipment to service the large number of new residential developments in the town. The council ... more

Breaking News
16-Year-Old Arrested In Aug. 7 Homicide On Oakland Avenue
  • 9/24/2024
5-Year-Old Accidently Shoots Himself In Knee At Chester Frost Park
  • 9/24/2024
HCSO Involved In Pursuit Of Motorcycle On Highway 27; Rider Arrested
HCSO Involved In Pursuit Of Motorcycle On Highway 27; Rider Arrested
  • 9/24/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/24/2024
Man, 30, Arrested In Shooting Early Saturday Morning
Man, 30, Arrested In Shooting Early Saturday Morning
  • 9/23/2024
Opinion
The Veil Of Intimidation - And Response (3)
  • 9/22/2024
Tragedy On Snow Hill Road - And Response (3)
  • 9/20/2024
Highlander Fails Us On Snow Hill Road
  • 9/24/2024
Senator Blackburn: With Ballooning Deficits, The Biden-Harris Admin Is Steering America Toward Fiscal Disaster
  • 9/23/2024
Support Metal Detectors In Our Schools
  • 9/23/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: If Braves Expect To See October, They Need To Sweep The Mets
Wiedmer: If Braves Expect To See October, They Need To Sweep The Mets
  • 9/24/2024
Burgan, Golliher Continue Their Club Rivalry At State Senior Match Play
Burgan, Golliher Continue Their Club Rivalry At State Senior Match Play
  • 9/24/2024
Nashville’s Jonas Eliminated At U.S. Mid-Amateur
Nashville’s Jonas Eliminated At U.S. Mid-Amateur
  • 9/24/2024
Baird Seeks To Join Elite Company At Tennessee Super Senior Match Play
Baird Seeks To Join Elite Company At Tennessee Super Senior Match Play
  • 9/23/2024
Mocs Prepare For Portland State Visit
  • 9/23/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Jim Sasser and Local Newspaper History
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Jim Sasser and Local Newspaper History
  • 9/24/2024
Doug Daugherty: Blocks, Steel, And OomAGoogles
Doug Daugherty: Blocks, Steel, And OomAGoogles
  • 9/24/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Boo In The Zoo And New 21+ Halloween Event
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Boo In The Zoo And New 21+ Halloween Event
  • 9/24/2024
East Ridge Fall Festival To Go On - Rain Or Shine
  • 9/24/2024
Traffic Impact Announced For IRONMAN Chattanooga
  • 9/24/2024
Entertainment
CHA Hip-Hop Week Celebrates New And Returning Talent
CHA Hip-Hop Week Celebrates New And Returning Talent
  • 9/20/2024
Clare Donohue Performs Pasty Cline Show Saturday
  • 9/20/2024
Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 6
Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 6
  • 9/20/2024
Tickets On Sale For ABBA Tribute Concert In February
Tickets On Sale For ABBA Tribute Concert In February
  • 9/20/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/19/2024
Opinion
The Veil Of Intimidation - And Response (3)
  • 9/22/2024
Tragedy On Snow Hill Road - And Response (3)
  • 9/20/2024
Highlander Fails Us On Snow Hill Road
  • 9/24/2024
Dining
Hoptown Opens 2nd Location On Rossville Avenue; Mean Jeen’s To Serve Highland Park
  • 9/23/2024
Chattanooga Food Center Hosts Inaugural Good Food Fair
  • 9/17/2024
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
  • 9/16/2024
Business
Chattanooga Area Chamber Of Commerce Celebrates Economic Growth At Annual Meeting
  • 9/24/2024
Amanda McGraw To Serve As Department Of Revenue Deputy Commissioner And CFO
  • 9/24/2024
Early Bird Pricing Ends Friday For National Convening Of Smart Tech And Urban Mobility Leaders
  • 9/24/2024
Real Estate
Chattanooga Housing Authority Honored At State And National Levels For Resident, Team Work
Chattanooga Housing Authority Honored At State And National Levels For Resident, Team Work
  • 9/24/2024
Chattanooga Design Studio Hosts CIVIQ With Alan Mallach Sept. 26
Chattanooga Design Studio Hosts CIVIQ With Alan Mallach Sept. 26
  • 9/24/2024
Kadi Brown: Realtor Safety Month - Avoid Phishing Scams
Kadi Brown: Realtor Safety Month - Avoid Phishing Scams
  • 9/19/2024
Student Scene
Lee To Host Culture Fest Friday
Lee To Host Culture Fest Friday
  • 9/24/2024
SAS Gallery Show: Caroline Minchew’s “Viriditas” Exhibition Runs Oct. 7-Nov. 8
SAS Gallery Show: Caroline Minchew’s “Viriditas” Exhibition Runs Oct. 7-Nov. 8
  • 9/24/2024
College Quest: UTC To Host Event For High School Students Interested In Health Care, STEM And Computer Science Careers
College Quest: UTC To Host Event For High School Students Interested In Health Care, STEM And Computer Science Careers
  • 9/24/2024
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Hires New Neuropsychologist
Siskin Hospital Hires New Neuropsychologist
  • 9/24/2024
Free, Fun Health Challenge For All Begins Oct. 7
Free, Fun Health Challenge For All Begins Oct. 7
  • 9/23/2024
Over 900 Volunteers Participate In Day Of Caring 2024
Over 900 Volunteers Participate In Day Of Caring 2024
  • 9/23/2024
Memories
Constitution Week Commemorated At Chattanooga City Council
Constitution Week Commemorated At Chattanooga City Council
  • 9/19/2024
Hamilton County Family Celebrates 66 Continuous Years Of Family Connections
  • 9/20/2024
Cherokee National v. Georgia 1828-1838
  • 9/20/2024
Outdoors
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
  • 9/24/2024
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Fall Garden Festival
  • 9/24/2024
TFWC Considers License Fees At September Meeting
  • 9/23/2024
Travel
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Shares Inaugural Holiday Season Events
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Shares Inaugural Holiday Season Events
  • 9/23/2024
Church
St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church Annual Blessing Of The Animals Service Is Oct. 6
  • 9/23/2024
Bob Tamasy: Who Gave Discipline A Bad Name?
Bob Tamasy: Who Gave Discipline A Bad Name?
  • 9/23/2024
SMBC Celebrates 79th Women's Day
  • 9/20/2024
Obituaries
Mae Roberts Arnold
Mae Roberts Arnold
  • 9/24/2024
Marjorie C. Spann
Marjorie C. Spann
  • 9/24/2024
Mabel Phillips Levi
  • 9/24/2024