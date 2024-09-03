Latest Headlines

SportSpot Opens To Test Concept For Future Of Riverfront Parks Friday

  • Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Thousands of residents have shared their ideas for the Riverfront Parks, the collection of greenspaces, including Ross’ Landing, that runs between the Tennessee River and Riverfront Parkway near the Aquarium. In July, the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County along with River City Company and the Chattanooga Design Studio unveiled the Evolving Our Riverfront Parks plan.

To further test the concepts presented in the plan, SportSpot will open as a temporary recreation zone under the Olgiati Bridge. Starting on Friday, free pickleball and basketball courts, roller skating rink and a pump track will be in the area below the bridge. Additionally, a colorful mural along with plants will create a welcoming experience for the public to enjoy.

“The community voiced their desire to play and the SportSpot is a perfect way that we can bring life to the riverfront parks on a daily basis," Emily Mack, president and CEO of River City Company. "Even if it is raining, the cover from the bridge allows people to come out to have fun and get exercise."

The community will be asked to provide additional feedback based upon their experience at SportSpot. “The next step in the planning process is to create design documents, so it is very important for us to hear more from the community on how spaces could function in the future,” said Ms. Mack.

SportSpot will be open for play daily from 9 a.m. until sunset Sept. 6-21 and Oct. 4-20 with additional events hosted by the city of Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors, Outdoor Chattanooga, Dazey Skates and White Oak Bicycle Co-Op. Pickleball paddles and balls will be provided to the public along with skates during special events for free. People can also bring their own equipment to play. Additional events are being planned to include for senior citizens and inclusive play days. The full schedule can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/sportspot.

"Recreation is the heartbeat of a healthy community, and initiatives like SportSpot not only encourage active lifestyles but also strengthen the bonds between residents," says Gail Loveland Barille, director of Outdoor Chattanooga. "By providing accessible and engaging spaces where everyone can come together, we are fostering a sense of unity and well-being that benefits the entire city. SportSpot is a shining example of how outdoor recreation can transform our riverfront into a vibrant hub for all to enjoy."

The full plan for “Evolving Our Riverfront Parks” can be found at www.riverfrontparkscha.com

SportSpot is presented by River City Company in partnership with city of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors, Outdoor Chattanooga and is sponsored by Lyndhurst Foundation, Benwood Foundation and The Barn Nursery.

Event Information:

Dates: Sept. 6-21 / Oct. 4-20
Times: Daily 9 a.m. – Sunset
Cost: Free
URL: www.rivercitycompany.com/sportspot

Special Events:

Sept. 14: “How to Pump with White Oak Bicycle Co-op” 12-2 p.m. | DJ from 5-7 p.m. to keep you moving
Sept. 15: Rollin’ the River with Dazey Skates - Free Skate Rentals 12-4 p.m.
Sept. 18: “How to Pump with White Oak Bicycle Co-op” 6-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21: DJ from 5-7 p.m. to keep you moving
Oct. 5: DJ from 5-7 p.m. to keep you moving
Oct. 6: Rollin’ the River with Dazey Skates - Free Skate Rentals 12-4 p.m.
Oct. 9: “How to Pump with White Oak Bicycle Co-op” 6-7 p.m.
Oct. 12: DJ from 5-7 p.m. to keep you moving
Oct. 13: Rollin’ the River with Dazey Skates - Free Skate Rentals 12-4 p.m.
Oct. 19: Rollin’ the River with Dazey Skates - Free Skate Rentals 2-6 p.m. and DJ from 5-7 p.m.

SportSpot will be closed Sept. 22-Oct. 3

