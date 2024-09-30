Latest Headlines

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

  • Monday, September 30, 2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens.

There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.

Latest Headlines
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 9/30/2024
PHOTOS: UTC Volleyball Falls To Samford
  • Sports
  • 9/30/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/30/2024
Mixed Emotions Fill Henley Brothers in Defending Moccasin Bend Senior Four-Ball Title
Mixed Emotions Fill Henley Brothers in Defending Moccasin Bend Senior Four-Ball Title
  • Sports
  • 9/29/2024
UTC Tennis Impressive At Samford Invitation II
  • Sports
  • 9/29/2024
UTC Soccer Drops 1-0 Match At Home
  • Sports
  • 9/29/2024
Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 9/30/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/30/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARMSTRONG, ... more

Tennessee Guardsmen Continue Assisting Rescue Efforts In East Tennessee
Tennessee Guardsmen Continue Assisting Rescue Efforts In East Tennessee
  • 9/29/2024

The Tennessee National Guard continues its support of state, county, and local emergency first responders assisting areas impacted by severe flooding following the landfall of Hurricane Helene. ... more

Breaking News
Winfield Dunn, 43rd Governor Of Tennessee, Passes Away
  • 9/29/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/29/2024
TBI Establishes Hotline To Coordinate Missing Persons Reports In East Tennessee Flood Emergency
  • 9/28/2024
Chattanooga Fire Department Assisting With Rescues In Newport And Unicoi
Chattanooga Fire Department Assisting With Rescues In Newport And Unicoi
  • 9/28/2024
USPS Announces Temporary Suspensions At Select Post Offices
  • 9/28/2024
Opinion
Governor Winfield Dunn Was One Of A Kind
  • 9/29/2024
Questions For Mayor Kelly - The Mayor Responds
  • 9/27/2024
Debates - What Is The Truth?
  • 9/29/2024
Urgent Appeal To Register And Vote
  • 9/29/2024
A Vote For Kathy Lennon Is A Vote For Our Community
  • 9/28/2024
Sports
Mixed Emotions Fill Henley Brothers in Defending Moccasin Bend Senior Four-Ball Title
Mixed Emotions Fill Henley Brothers in Defending Moccasin Bend Senior Four-Ball Title
  • 9/29/2024
Finally! Mocs Get First Football Win Of Season
  • 9/29/2024
Chattanooga FC Wins 5-1 At Toronto FC II
  • 9/29/2024
UTC Soccer Drops 1-0 Match At Home
  • 9/29/2024
Golf Notebook: Return of Presidents Cup To Montreal Stirs Fond Memories For Brent Henley
Golf Notebook: Return of Presidents Cup To Montreal Stirs Fond Memories For Brent Henley
  • 9/28/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: 3 Sisters Music Festival
Life With Ferris: 3 Sisters Music Festival
  • 9/30/2024
IRONMAN Announces IRONMAN Chattanooga Peter Hurley Champions Award
IRONMAN Announces IRONMAN Chattanooga Peter Hurley Champions Award
  • 9/29/2024
North Georgia Camera Club Council’s Annual Shootout Is Nov. 9
  • 9/29/2024
Knights Of Columbus Soddy Daisy Chapter Awards HCSO Detective Mark Easterly The Margaret Chastain First Responder Award
Knights Of Columbus Soddy Daisy Chapter Awards HCSO Detective Mark Easterly The Margaret Chastain First Responder Award
  • 9/28/2024
“Cuttin' Up - An Exhibit Of Metal Sculpture By Denice Bizot Is At In-Town Gallery
“Cuttin' Up - An Exhibit Of Metal Sculpture By Denice Bizot Is At In-Town Gallery
  • 9/28/2024
Entertainment
Cirque Du Soleil’s OVO ‘Flies’ Into Town During Hispanic Heritage Month
Cirque Du Soleil’s OVO ‘Flies’ Into Town During Hispanic Heritage Month
  • 9/30/2024
Songwriting For Veterans Will Be Oct. 8
Songwriting For Veterans Will Be Oct. 8
  • 9/29/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/27/2024
Local Artist Named Finalist In Songwriting Contest
Local Artist Named Finalist In Songwriting Contest
  • 9/28/2024
Tickets Sales Open For Centennial Scopes Play
  • 9/27/2024
Opinion
Governor Winfield Dunn Was One Of A Kind
  • 9/29/2024
Questions For Mayor Kelly - The Mayor Responds
  • 9/27/2024
Debates - What Is The Truth?
  • 9/29/2024
Dining
Hoptown Opens 2nd Location On Rossville Avenue; Mean Jeen’s To Serve Highland Park
  • 9/23/2024
Chattanooga Food Center Hosts Inaugural Good Food Fair
  • 9/17/2024
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
  • 9/16/2024
Business
Pinnacle Becomes Second Largest Bank In Chattanooga By Deposits, Adds More Local Dollars
  • 9/27/2024
Gas Prices Rise 0.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 9/30/2024
Tennessee Unemployment Rates Are Below 5% In All But 3 Counties
Tennessee Unemployment Rates Are Below 5% In All But 3 Counties
  • 9/26/2024
Real Estate
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
  • 9/26/2024
Realtor Safety Month: Tips For Commercial Realtors
  • 9/26/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 19-25
  • 9/26/2024
Student Scene
Celebrating McCallie School’s 119-Year History: Founders Day 2024
Celebrating McCallie School’s 119-Year History: Founders Day 2024
  • 9/26/2024
Lee Nursing Graduates Achieve Perfect Score On National Exams
Lee Nursing Graduates Achieve Perfect Score On National Exams
  • 9/26/2024
Dr. Yvette Stewart To Join UTC As Literacy Director
Dr. Yvette Stewart To Join UTC As Literacy Director
  • 9/26/2024
Living Well
Blood Assurance Announces Hurricane Helene Disrupts Blood Supply; Donors Needed Now
Blood Assurance Announces Hurricane Helene Disrupts Blood Supply; Donors Needed Now
  • 9/27/2024
Erlanger Celebrates 500th Procedure For Stroke Prevention In Patients With AFib
  • 9/27/2024
Grand Opening Of New James A. Henry Community YMCA Celebrated
Grand Opening Of New James A. Henry Community YMCA Celebrated
  • 9/26/2024
Memories
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
  • 9/25/2024
"Moccasin Bend: Beginnings And Endings" Program Hike Is Oct. 12
  • 9/26/2024
Cherokee National v. Georgia 1828-1838
  • 9/20/2024
Outdoors
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
  • 9/24/2024
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Fall Garden Festival
  • 9/24/2024
TFWC Considers License Fees At September Meeting
  • 9/23/2024
Travel
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Shares Inaugural Holiday Season Events
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Shares Inaugural Holiday Season Events
  • 9/23/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same
Bob Tamasy: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same
  • 9/30/2024
SMBC Celebrates 9th Pastoral Anniversary Oct. 20
  • 9/26/2024
"I'm Willing To Work: It Will Make A Difference" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/25/2024
Obituaries
Thomas Hudson Morgan
Thomas Hudson Morgan
  • 9/30/2024
Carol Ann McCrae Davis
Carol Ann McCrae Davis
  • 9/30/2024
Joan Fawber Musser
Joan Fawber Musser
  • 9/29/2024