Senator Blackburn, Governor Lee, Rep. Harshbarger Survey Storm Damage In East Tennessee

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, along with Governor Bill Lee, Rep. Diana Harshbarger, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan surveyed storm damage and met with local officials in East Tennessee on Monday.

“I am heartbroken by the devastating damage in East Tennessee caused by the horrific storm," said Senator Blackburn. "Thank you to our first responders, Tennessee National Guard, TEMA, and the countless other agencies that have been working around the clock to rescue Tennesseans.”

