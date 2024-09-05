Latest Headlines

Motocross Instructor Ryan Meyung Sentenced To 40 Years For Child Exploitation Crimes

  • Thursday, September 5, 2024

Ryan Meyung, a motocross instructor who traveled the country building motocross tracks and mentoring children, has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for multiple child exploitation offenses.

“Meyung is a predator who sexually abused numerous children while working as a motocross coach,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “This office remains steadfast in our determination to closely coordinate with our law enforcement partners across state lines to ensure justice is served to those who commit these heinous crimes against children.”

“This coach violated his position of trust and profound responsibility to protect and mentor those in his care,” said Homeland Security Investigations Nashville Special Agent in Charge Rana Saoud. “HSI, alongside our partners at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Chattanooga Police Department, is fully committed to investigating and removing people who seek to harm our children. Our primary concern is ensuring justice for the victims and supporting their needs.”

According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, the charges and other information presented in court: Between July 2019 and December 2021, Ryan Meyung caused six minor victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce images and videos of child sexual abuse. At the time, the victims were between six and 13 years old. Meyung also possessed and transported images and videos of child sexual abuse produced by other sex offenders. Additionally, he sexually abused and recorded other children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The sentence for Meyung, 33, is to be followed by supervised release for life. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $193,500.

Meyung was convicted of six counts of producing child pornography on April 26 after he pleaded guilty.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigation - Chattanooga with joint assistance from Homeland Security Investigation – Dalton, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (Tennessee), the Chattanooga Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigation field offices throughout the country.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin N. Spritzer and Trial Attorneys Jessica L. Urban and James E. Burke IV of the Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

