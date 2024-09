Last night’s Tennessee Lottery drawings created thousands of winners, including a $140,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot winner in Chattanooga and a $50,000 Powerball winner in Sweetwater.The $140,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot winning jackpot ticket was sold at Exxon, 4345 Hwy. 58 in Chattanooga.The $50,000 Powerball winning ticket, which matched four numbers plus the Powerball, was sold at Valley Mart, 513 S. Main St. in Sweetwater.No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.