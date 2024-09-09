Hunter Middle School Student Arrested For Threat On Monday

A student was arrested on Monday for a threat against Hunter Middle School.

A QuickTip Alert was received around 1:30 p.m. by Hamilton County Department of Education Officials. The alert, which originated from a student at Hunter Middle School, indicated that another student stated they would bomb the school.

The HCSO School Resource Deputy assigned to Hunter Middle School was immediately contacted and the student was shortly identified and immediately isolated for further questioning.

During the investigation the HCSO SRD obtained written statements from other students who overheard the suspect state he wanted to “blow up the school”.

The juvenile student was placed into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.