CARTA Suspends Service Due To Hazardous Weather Conditions

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority announced the suspension of all fixed-route and shuttle services on Friday, at 1 p.m. due to hazardous road conditions caused by inclement weather.
Service will resume on Saturday, with the following schedule:
- Fixed-route, CartaGo and shuttle services will restart at 9 a.m.
- Care-A-Van paratransit service will resume at noon
Updates about service status are being provided through:
- CARTA website (www.carta.org)
- Text alerts for subscribed passengers
- CARTA social media channels
- Local media outlets
For the most current service information, passengers are encouraged to check these communication channels or call CARTA's customer service line.