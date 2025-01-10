CARTA Suspends Service Due To Hazardous Weather Conditions

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority announced the suspension of all fixed-route and shuttle services on Friday, at 1 p.m. due to hazardous road conditions caused by inclement weather.

Service will resume on Saturday, with the following schedule:

Fixed-route, CartaGo and shuttle services will restart at 9 a.m.

Care-A-Van paratransit service will resume at noon

Updates about service status are being provided through:

CARTA website (www.carta.org)

Text alerts for subscribed passengers

CARTA social media channels

Local media outlets

For the most current service information, passengers are encouraged to check these communication channels or call CARTA's customer service line.