CARTA Updates Service Hours For Weekend Operations

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) announced modified service hours for this weekend due to ongoing weather conditions. All CARTA services will operate Saturday until 7:30 p.m.
Service will resume on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.
These modified hours apply to all CARTA services, including:
- Fixed-route bus service
- Care-A-Van paratransit service
- CARTA Go microtransit service
- Downtown shuttle service
Passengers can stay informed about service updates through:
- CARTA website (www.gocarta.org)
- Text alerts for subscribed passengers
- CARTA social media channels
- Local media outlets
For the most current service information, passengers are encouraged to check these communication channels or call CARTA's customer service line.