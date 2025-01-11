Latest Headlines

CARTA Updates Service Hours For Weekend Operations

  • Saturday, January 11, 2025

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) announced modified service hours for this weekend due to ongoing weather conditions. All CARTA services will operate Saturday until 7:30 p.m.

Service will resume on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. 

These modified hours apply to all CARTA services, including:

  • Fixed-route bus service
  • Care-A-Van paratransit service
  • CARTA Go microtransit service
  • Downtown shuttle service

Passengers can stay informed about service updates through:

  • CARTA website (www.gocarta.org)
  • Text alerts for subscribed passengers
  • CARTA social media channels
  • Local media outlets

For the most current service information, passengers are encouraged to check these communication channels or call CARTA's customer service line.

 

Aquarium Will Delay Reopening Until Sunday At Noon
  • 1/11/2025

The Tennessee Aquarium and IMAX 3D Theater will delay opening until Sunday at noon. Officials said, "Frigid overnight temperatures will cause refreezing on any wet road surface overnight, ... more

CARTA Updates Service Hours For Weekend Operations
  • 1/11/2025

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) announced modified service hours for this weekend due to ongoing weather conditions. All CARTA services will operate Saturday until ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/11/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ATCHLEY, ... more

