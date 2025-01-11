CARTA Updates Service Hours For Weekend Operations

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) announced modified service hours for this weekend due to ongoing weather conditions. All CARTA services will operate Saturday until 7:30 p.m.

Service will resume on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.

These modified hours apply to all CARTA services, including:

Fixed-route bus service

Care-A-Van paratransit service

CARTA Go microtransit service

Downtown shuttle service

Passengers can stay informed about service updates through:

CARTA website (www.gocarta.org)

Text alerts for subscribed passengers

CARTA social media channels

Local media outlets

For the most current service information, passengers are encouraged to check these communication channels or call CARTA's customer service line.