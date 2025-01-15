Chattanooga Police Investigating Fatal Crash Early Wednesday Morning

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating an early morning fatal crash in the 8000 block of Apison Pike.





Chattanooga Police responded at 1 a.m. to a traffic crash with injuries in the 8000 block of Apison Pike. When the officers arrived on scene, they found two people inside a GMC Envoy with non-life-threatening injuries and one with life-threatening injuries.





The Chattanooga Fire Department, Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.Hamilton County EMS transported three people to a local hospital.





The passenger with the life-threatening injuries was identified as a 46-year-old woman. She died at the hospital. The driver of the GMC, a 44-year-old man, and a passenger in the GMC, a 46-year-old woman, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.





CFD Ladder 7 arrived at the scene and assessed the wreckage. Ladder 7 requested an additional extrication response. CFD Squad 7 arrived on scene and assumed the extrication operation from the TCVFD. Squad 7 completed a "door pop" to extricate the person.





CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the investigation.





The preliminary investigation shows the GMC was traveling west on Apison Pike when the driver ran a red light at Summit Springs Way and struck a Kenworth semi-trailer in a head-on manner. The semi-trailer was turning onto Summit Springs Way. The GMC continued to the right and struck a Dodge Ram that was waiting at the traffic light.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.