Commission Accepting Applications For Vacancy For Circuit Judge

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is currently accepting applications for a circuit court judge in the 11th Judicial District, which covers Hamilton County. The vacancy was created as a result of the appointment of Michael J. Dumitru to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee as a magistrate judge.

Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, have been residents of the state for five years, and are residents of the 11th Judicial District. The Commission is committed to encouraging a diverse judiciary and welcomes all qualified applicants to apply.

Interested applicants must complete the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application, which is available at www.tncourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by 12 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The application and instructions are available here. A completed application includes: (1) the original signed (unbound) application; and (2) a digital copy of the application. The Commission encourages applicants to submit applications as soon as possible and communicate with the Administrative Office of the Courts to schedule hand-delivery or provide delivery tracking information for the original application to help ensure timely receipt by the deadline.

The Commission will hold a public hearing to interview candidates Tuesday, March 11, at 9 EST in the 11th Judicial District.

For additional information, please click here or contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel at john.jefferson@tncourts.gov