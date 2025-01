Due to the forecast for extremely cold temperatures in the early morning hours, Hamilton County Schools will open on a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

SACC sites will open at 7:30 a.m. Officials said this delay will allow time to start buses and warm up buildings prior to the beginning of the day. Parents are encouraged to make sure their students dress appropriately for the cold weather at bus stops.

"Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work to keep our students safe."