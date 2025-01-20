Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALLEN, BRANDON TYREEL
205 DALE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRAG RACING
ALLEN, HUNTER CHASE
1000 RED CLAY ROAD SW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BATES, CHANTENA LEYONA
4624 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLACKBURN, AMANDA ELAINE
100 CROSS CREEK LANE HENDERSONVILLE, 370758849
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PORBATION ASSAULT
BLANKS, JASON JERMAINE
394 POPULAR STREET SODDY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, JADA S
2245 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071130
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
BROWN, LEE ANTHONY
614 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023901
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLEMONS, ASHANTI JACOBEE
2650 KINGSLEY CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CONDER, TIFFANY ROSE
3617 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154001
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
DAVIS, LAURA SEXTON
4001 COUNTY SIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOY, BRANDI QUARTAVIAS
3929 MANOR RD APT 231 CHATTANOOGA, 374113763
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANCIS, JOSHUA LEE
2800 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID
5697 SOFIAS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
GOULART, JERIMY JOSEPH
7608 MAPLEHURST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMPTON, RICHARD LEON
209 NORTH SEMINOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANES, WILLIAM ALLEN
6456 COLT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HESS, PAULA PATTEN
228 B CLIFTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
HOWELL, MIKEL DONAVAN
6726 HARVEST RUN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JENKINS, SANIYAH ARIE
2314 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
JOHNSON, JESSE ALAN
246 CANYON DRIVE WHITEWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ESCAPE
JOHNSON, JESSE MITCHELL
5116 WOODLEN VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374121350
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KELLEY, SHEALA GENEL
3410 PEGGY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON
3912 DIXIE CIRCLE LUPTON, 37351
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIRKLAND, JEFFERSON BLAKE
5313 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123219
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM DURING DAN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
LIVINGSTON, LARRY STEVEN
3294 MARTIN RD RED BANK,
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC
LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE
5012 WOODLANDVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MASON, DEKENDRA SHERROD
1101 GROVE ST Chattanooga, 374023726
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCALLIE, GEORGE EDWARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
MCDANIEL, PATRICIA
3859 AGAWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ORTNER, JEREMIAH FRANKLIN
1400 CHESTNUT STREET APT 352 CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OSMENAJ, CYNTHIA MAE
2202 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071160
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PROVENS, CURESHA MICHELLE
4801 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
STALKING
RICHARDSON, DAVID LEE
8047 SQUIRREL WOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PR
ROBERTS, DAWSON SHANE
5556 AUBURN DRIVE GREENVILLE, 45331
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
INDECENT EXPOSURE
ROGERS, BEVERLY NICOLE
7900 GANN RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
STEPHENS, RAYMOND CORY
5657 TUCKER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES
2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALDROP, DERRICK QUINELLE
3723 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061651
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILEY, DURRAND MONTEZ
8420 TROUBADOUR WAY OOLTEWAH, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN
10132 ROLLING WIND DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WILLIAMS, DEACON DAEQUEZ
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
YEAGER, CARL ALLAN
13808 EICKHOFF LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
YOUNG, KAREM JAMAL
7633 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, BARRY MALONE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ALLEN, BRANDON TYREEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/06/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ALLEN, HUNTER CHASE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BATES, CHANTENA LEYONA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/23/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLACKBURN, AMANDA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/17/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PORBATION ASSAULT
|
|BLANKS, JASON JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, JADA S
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/14/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|CLEMONS, ASHANTI JACOBEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUVALL, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FOY, BRANDI QUARTAVIAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/07/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRANCIS, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/30/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GOULART, JERIMY JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/19/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAMPTON, RICHARD LEON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/26/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HANES, WILLIAM ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HESS, PAULA PATTEN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/18/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|JENKINS, SANIYAH ARIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|JOHNSON, JESSE ALAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JESSE MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KELLEY, SHEALA GENEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/22/1971
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KIRKLAND, JEFFERSON BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FO
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM DURING DAN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|LOPEZ-LOPEZ, ELIAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/23/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MASON, DEKENDRA SHERROD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/19/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCALLIE, GEORGE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/26/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MCDANIEL, PATRICIA
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/07/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ORTNER, JEREMIAH FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PROVENS, CURESHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/22/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RICHARDSON, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PR
|
|ROBERTS, DAWSON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/27/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, BEVERLY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|SMITH, LAWRENCE FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|STEPHENS, RAYMOND CORY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TURNER, MICHAEL BENJAMINLEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/01/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|WALDROP, DERRICK QUINELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/08/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|WILLIAMS, DEACON DAEQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/01/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|YEAGER, CARL ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/06/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|YOUNG, KAREM JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|