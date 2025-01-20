Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
ADAMS, BARRY MALONE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ALLEN, BRANDON TYREEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/06/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRAG RACING
ALLEN, HUNTER CHASE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BATES, CHANTENA LEYONA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/23/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLACKBURN, AMANDA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/17/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PORBATION ASSAULT
BLANKS, JASON JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, JADA S
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/14/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
CLEMONS, ASHANTI JACOBEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUVALL, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
FOY, BRANDI QUARTAVIAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/07/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANCIS, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/30/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
GOULART, JERIMY JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/19/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMPTON, RICHARD LEON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/26/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANES, WILLIAM ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HESS, PAULA PATTEN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/18/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
JENKINS, SANIYAH ARIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
JOHNSON, JESSE ALAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • ESCAPE
JOHNSON, JESSE MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KELLEY, SHEALA GENEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/22/1971
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIRKLAND, JEFFERSON BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM DURING DAN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
LOPEZ-LOPEZ, ELIAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/23/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MASON, DEKENDRA SHERROD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/19/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCALLIE, GEORGE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/26/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MCDANIEL, PATRICIA
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/07/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ORTNER, JEREMIAH FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PROVENS, CURESHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/22/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • STALKING
RICHARDSON, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PR
ROBERTS, DAWSON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/27/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
ROGERS, BEVERLY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
SMITH, LAWRENCE FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STEPHENS, RAYMOND CORY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, MICHAEL BENJAMINLEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/01/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST
WALDROP, DERRICK QUINELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/08/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WILLIAMS, DEACON DAEQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/01/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
YEAGER, CARL ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/06/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
YOUNG, KAREM JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING





