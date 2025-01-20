Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN, BRANDON TYREEL

205 DALE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRAG RACING



ALLEN, HUNTER CHASE

1000 RED CLAY ROAD SW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BATES, CHANTENA LEYONA

4624 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLACKBURN, AMANDA ELAINE

100 CROSS CREEK LANE HENDERSONVILLE, 370758849

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PORBATION ASSAULT



BLANKS, JASON JERMAINE

394 POPULAR STREET SODDY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, JADA S

2245 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071130

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



BROWN, LEE ANTHONY

614 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023901

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CLEMONS, ASHANTI JACOBEE

2650 KINGSLEY CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CONDER, TIFFANY ROSE

3617 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154001

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST



DAVIS, LAURA SEXTON

4001 COUNTY SIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FOY, BRANDI QUARTAVIAS

3929 MANOR RD APT 231 CHATTANOOGA, 374113763

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRANCIS, JOSHUA LEE

2800 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID

5697 SOFIAS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)



GOULART, JERIMY JOSEPH

7608 MAPLEHURST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAMPTON, RICHARD LEON

209 NORTH SEMINOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HANES, WILLIAM ALLEN

6456 COLT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HESS, PAULA PATTEN

228 B CLIFTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



HOWELL, MIKEL DONAVAN

6726 HARVEST RUN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JENKINS, SANIYAH ARIE

2314 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN



JOHNSON, JESSE ALAN

246 CANYON DRIVE WHITEWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ESCAPE



JOHNSON, JESSE MITCHELL

5116 WOODLEN VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374121350

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KELLEY, SHEALA GENEL

3410 PEGGY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON

3912 DIXIE CIRCLE LUPTON, 37351

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KIRKLAND, JEFFERSON BLAKE

5313 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123219

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM DURING DAN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



LIVINGSTON, LARRY STEVEN

3294 MARTIN RD RED BANK,

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC



LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE

5012 WOODLANDVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MASON, DEKENDRA SHERROD

1101 GROVE ST Chattanooga, 374023726

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCCALLIE, GEORGE EDWARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

