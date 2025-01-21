Arrest Made In Connection With Body Of Ringgold Woman Found Down An Embankment

A man has been charged in the death of a Rnggold woman whose body was found Monday on the embankment of Emberson Drive in Ringgold.

The woman was identified as Jamie Lauren Wiley, 37.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, "The preliminary results indicate that Jamie Wiley was a victim of a homicide. Fingerprints taken from the autopsy were run through the FBI AFIS system which led to the identification.

"On Monday at about 6:30 p.m., the GBI arrested and charged Joseph Shannon Mays, 34, of Locust Grove, Ga., with one count of malice murder. Mays was booked into the Catoosa County Jail. No bond has been set.

"The GBI and the Ringgold Police Department would like to thank the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI Dalton for their help in this investigation. Thank you also to the Catoosa County Coroner’s Office and the Catoosa County Fire Department for keeping everyone safe during the crime scene processing and for the dignified recovery of Ms. Wiley’s body."

The body was initially found near South Chickamauga Creek by a person who was walking in the area.