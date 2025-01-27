Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, January 27, 2025

City Of Chattanooga Launches Walnut Street Bridge App Ahead Of Major Renovation Project
  • Breaking News
  • 1/27/2025
Hoops Central: #17/17 Lady Vols vs. #2/2 South Carolina
  • Sports
  • 1/27/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/27/2025
  • Breaking News
  • 1/27/2025
Large Tree That Is Being Cut Falls On Passing Vehicle In Hixson; Driver Has To Be Freed From Mangled Car; Child Unharmed
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2025
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines Of Auburn/Vols
  • Sports
  • 1/26/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/27/2025

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/27/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

  • 1/27/2025

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/26/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Sam Elliott Slated To Be City's 2nd Administrative Hearing Officer
  • 1/25/2025
Chattanooga Police Department Graduates 19 New Cadets, One Returns to CFD As Fire Investigator
  • 1/25/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/25/2025
CFD Busy Fighting Several Friday Fires; One Near Missionary Ridge Is 2-Alarm
  • 1/24/2025
Man Gets Suspended 3-Year Term In Incident In Which He Pointed A Gun At 3 Women, Scuffled With First Responders
  • 1/24/2025
Hidden Allegiance - And Response (3)
  • 1/23/2025
Embracing Homeschooling: A Tailored Educational Journey For Families In 2025
  • 1/23/2025
Home Grown DEI?
  • 1/26/2025
The Collective Vote
  • 1/26/2025
Disillusioned Yet Still Hopeful
  • 1/24/2025
Hoops Central: #17/17 Lady Vols vs. #2/2 South Carolina
  • 1/27/2025
Paul Payne: League Title Still Within Reach As Mocs Near SoCon Midway Point
  • 1/26/2025
Dan Fleser: Vols Make Mistakes, But Can Get So Much Better
  • 1/26/2025
Chattanooga Men's Golf Opens Spring In California On Monday
  • 1/26/2025
Chattanooga FC Posts 2-1 Win Over Visiting Atlanta United
  • 1/26/2025
Life With Ferris: When Infantile Behavior Is Rewarded
  • 1/27/2025
Profiles Of Valor: CPT Hugh Nelson (USA) And PFC Kenneth David (USA)
  • 1/25/2025
The Photographic Society Of Chattanooga Presents Mark Lakey Feb. 20
  • 1/24/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/27/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly
  • 1/27/2025
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “The Virtuosic Violin With Benjamin Beilman”
  • 1/24/2025
Local Students Win National Awards At Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
  • 1/24/2025
Best of Grizzard - Official Candidates
  • 1/24/2025
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Ensembles Has Pops Concert Feb. 8
  • 1/24/2025
Garden Brothers Circus Comes To Northgate Mall
  • 1/23/2025
Hidden Allegiance - And Response (3)
  • 1/23/2025
Embracing Homeschooling: A Tailored Educational Journey For Families In 2025
  • 1/23/2025
Home Grown DEI?
  • 1/26/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
  • 1/19/2025
City Of Chattanooga, Hamilton County Named National Digital Inclusion Trailblazer
  • 1/27/2025
Gas Prices Drop 7.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 1/27/2025
JHM Certified Accountants Adds To Its Team
  • 1/27/2025
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Installs New Officers, Directors
  • 1/23/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 1/23/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 16-22
  • 1/23/2025
Registration For ESL Classes At Lee Now Open
  • 1/24/2025
Lee University Encore Art Show To Open Tuesday
  • 1/24/2025
“Chattanooga Future Fund” Launches To Provide Hamilton County Students With College And Career Savings Accounts
  • 1/23/2025
Erlanger To Host Advanced Practice Provider Conference March 7 At Chattanooga State
  • 1/23/2025
Bloodmobile Coming to Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Feb. 20
  • 1/23/2025
Dr. Todd Thurston Installed As 2025 Medical Society President
  • 1/23/2025
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
TWRA Commission Approves Rules At January Meeting
  • 1/24/2025
Bill Parsons, Spencer Whittier Inducted In 2025 Chattanooga Cycling Hall Of Fame
  • 1/23/2025
Douglas Lake Boating Advisory Lifted
  • 1/21/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Bob Tamasy: Faith: What’s It All About Anyway?
  • 1/27/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Hosting Brunch For Local Ministers Jan. 31
  • 1/22/2025
Toastmasters Youth Leadership Program Partners With Hutchins Academy To Empower Young Leaders
  • 1/22/2025
Margaret Edna Butts
  • 1/27/2025
Carol Ann DeSha Dunn
  • 1/27/2025
Stephen Monroe Lusk
  • 1/27/2025