Latest Headlines

Rep. Michele Reneau To Vote "No" On Voucher Bill

  • Tuesday, January 28, 2025
photo by Michelle Reneau website
House District 27 Rep. Michelle Reneau announced she will vote no on the House Voucher Bill - HB6004.

In a statement on her website, Rep. Reneau said:

"As your representative, I deeply value the opportunity to listen to your concerns especially on critical issues like the Education Freedom Act, HB6004. It is clear that there are a number of important issues within our education system that need to be addressed. Based on your feedback, it is also clear that there is an overwhelming lack of confidence that this legislation will properly address those issues.
After careful consideration, I have decided to vote 'No' on this bill. While HB6004 seeks to address important challenges in our education system, it falls short in addressing root issues.

"Steps to Strengthen Public Education The spirit of deregulation of education coming from Washington DC right now should inspire leaders, educators and legislators to do better for our children and families. Rather than expanding government and creating a new costly entitlement program, we should focus on improving the public education system we already have. We can:

"Remove politically charged or divisive content, such as curriculum centered on partisan ideologies or contentious social debates and instead focus on foundational skills like literacy and math, as well as timeless values such as critical thinking and civic responsibility.

"Empower teachers with reduced standardized testing requirements and administrative burdens, giving them more flexibility to innovate and inspire students.

"Adopt curricula that are proven to work in private schools, such as advanced STEM programs, rigorous classical literature studies, or character education modules.

"We can also create more choices. We can make approval processes easier for charter and magnet schools with flexible funding options. We can offer incentives for innovative educational models, such as STEM-focused schools or project-based learning environments. We can provide charter and magnet schools with access to public facilities, resources, or grants that can help them overcome barriers to entry or make it easier for a public school to convert to a charter school.

"Concerns with the Process First and most importantly, like you, I am concerned about using a special session to handle such a complex bill. This approach bypasses the ordinary legislative process, which allows for greater public input, transparency, and careful deliberation by legislators. The only truly emergent issue before us is addressing the devastation and needs of our neighbors in eastern Tennessee.

"Support for Parents' Rights I strongly support parents’ rights to choose the best education for their children. My family has personally experienced public, private, homeschool, and hybrid options, and I am grateful for the variety of choices available. In Hamilton County, parents also have access to magnet and charter schools, as well as the option to choose another public school if space permits, with families bearing transportation costs. Not all counties have these options, but extending government oversight through subsidies and entitlements creates a foundation for the same problems we are experiencing in the public sector to arise in private education.

"HB6004 shifts the conversation from freedom of choice—which we already enjoy—to who pays for that choice and how it affects the state’s obligations. This is where many constituents have expressed significant concern and I share their concerns. Shifting public funds to private education changes the fundamental role of government in ways that could undermine our public school system, place additional burdens on taxpayers, and lead private education to lose autonomy.

"Fiscal Concerns Per HB6004 fiscal note, Tennesseans will provide 20,000 scholarships in fiscal year 2025-2026 which covers approximately 2% of the statewide K-12 population. Each scholarship is approximately ~$7,000.00 resulting in a cumulative cost of ~$140,000,000.00. This expense will be drawn from the General Fund, along with other costs noted in the fiscal note. This does not include the administrative cost of managing the scholarship fund. Each successive year of the program results in increased scholarships and corresponding cost escalation.

"Per the fiscal note, we are continuing to maintain funding for public schools at the same rate whether they lose students or not which could require higher taxes to fund this program as it grows while we are funding 3 different programs. (Public, scholarships and ESAs)

"HB6004 establishes a state and local public benefit. Half of it redistributes wealth from taxpayers to a small group of families. Per the fiscal note, 65% of vouchers are expected to go to those already paying for private schools.

"Entitlement programs often lead to ballooning costs and administrative bureaucracy. Tennessee’s own experience with the ESA pilot program demonstrates the risks: the program’s initial allocation of $771,300.00 for just Davidson and Shelby counties ballooned to a $6,300,000.00 contract.

"Economic and Market Impact Injecting public funds into the private education market will distort its competitive balance. It will change the private education market from a free market to a subsidized one with guaranteed funds from the state. We risk driving up tuition costs, similar to the inflationary effects seen in higher education after the introduction of federal financial aid programs. This has already occurred in states like Ohio, where private school classroom sizes doubled as tuition costs rose with school choice programs.

"Increased Government Oversight Accepting public funds often comes with strings attached. States with similar programs have seen increased government oversight over time of private and homeschool options, undermining their autonomy. Instead of empowering parents, HB6004 risks entangling families and schools in bureaucratic red tape, curriculum direction and lack of individualized education. In Oklahoma, for example, a proposed bill would require parents to repay funds if their children fail state tests.

"While HB6004 states that private schools will retain autonomy, once the law is passed, the greatest concern from constituents is the details of how the Department of Education will implement this bill during the promulgation of rules process which remains uncertain for private schools. From what is seen from other states with school choice programs, increased regulation, mandated testing, and data reporting requirements threaten the independence and quality of private schools.

"Conclusion While HB6004 raises important questions about school choice and educational funding, it is not the right solution for Tennessee at this time. As your representative, I am committed to ensuring that we find fiscally responsible approaches to meet the needs of all students. With the impending federal tax credit program aimed at supporting school choice, Tennessee families could gain more financial flexibility to access private education options without additional strain on the state budget. I look forward to working with federal and state leaders to explore solutions that align with the wishes of our community while strengthening public education for the benefit of every Tennessean. Together, we can build an education system that serves everyone effectively."
Latest Headlines
UTC Men Travel To Western Carolina For SoCon Match up
  • Sports
  • 1/28/2025
Paul Payne: Remembering When It “Snowed” On Western Carolina Inside Big Mac
Paul Payne: Remembering When It “Snowed” On Western Carolina Inside Big Mac
  • Sports
  • 1/28/2025
Rossville Woman Gets 10-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Case
Rossville Woman Gets 10-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Case
  • Breaking News
  • 1/28/2025
Developer Thornton Must Pay $211,345 In Attorney Fees After Case Against 2 Marion County Critics Was Dismissed
  • Breaking News
  • 1/28/2025
Rep. Michele Reneau To Vote "No" On Voucher Bill
Rep. Michele Reneau To Vote "No" On Voucher Bill
  • Breaking News
  • 1/28/2025
Mocs Head to Western Carolina for Wednesday Night Matchup
Mocs Head to Western Carolina for Wednesday Night Matchup
  • Sports
  • 1/28/2025
Breaking News
Rossville Woman Gets 10-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Case
Rossville Woman Gets 10-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Case
  • 1/28/2025

A Rossville woman has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison after being convicted of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District’s ... more

Developer Thornton Must Pay $211,345 In Attorney Fees After Case Against 2 Marion County Critics Was Dismissed
  • 1/28/2025

A judge has ordered a real estate development company owned by Chattanooga developer John "Thunder" Thornton to pay $211,345 in attorney's fees after its lawsuit against two Marion County residents ... more

Rep. Michele Reneau To Vote "No" On Voucher Bill
Rep. Michele Reneau To Vote "No" On Voucher Bill
  • 1/28/2025

House District 27 Rep. Michelle Reneau announced she will vote no on the House Voucher Bill - HB6004. In a statement on her website, Rep. Reneau said: "As your representative, I deeply ... more

Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Middle School Student Arrested For Threats Against School
  • 1/28/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/28/2025
Davis Finally Getting Day In Court Over 5 Years After Fatal Shooting
Davis Finally Getting Day In Court Over 5 Years After Fatal Shooting
  • 1/27/2025
Man Shot Outside Glass Street Bar Early Sunday Morning
  • 1/27/2025
Man Arrested After Assault At Gas Station, Police Pursuit
Man Arrested After Assault At Gas Station, Police Pursuit
  • 1/27/2025
Opinion
The Reasons Why I Support The Tennessee Educational Freedom Act
  • 1/28/2025
Chattanooga's Generosity Blessed Kids Worldwide Through OCC
  • 1/28/2025
Are Your Reps Representing You On Vouchers?
  • 1/28/2025
Top Senate Stories: Governor Lee's Voucher Scam
  • 1/28/2025
Rendezvous With Destiny
  • 1/28/2025
Sports
Paul Payne: Remembering When It “Snowed” On Western Carolina Inside Big Mac
Paul Payne: Remembering When It “Snowed” On Western Carolina Inside Big Mac
  • 1/28/2025
#18/17 Lady Vols Fall To #2/2 South Carolina, 70-63
#18/17 Lady Vols Fall To #2/2 South Carolina, 70-63
  • 1/28/2025
Mocs Head to Western Carolina for Wednesday Night Matchup
Mocs Head to Western Carolina for Wednesday Night Matchup
  • 1/28/2025
A Look At The Progress Of Both Future And Former Basketball Mocs
A Look At The Progress Of Both Future And Former Basketball Mocs
  • 1/27/2025
Hoops Central: #17/17 Lady Vols vs. #2/2 South Carolina
  • 1/27/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: When Infantile Behavior Is Rewarded
Life With Ferris: When Infantile Behavior Is Rewarded
  • 1/27/2025
The Long View Exhibit Opens At The Hunter Museum Thursday
The Long View Exhibit Opens At The Hunter Museum Thursday
  • 1/27/2025
Chattanooga March For Life To Take Place At Coolidge Park Feb. 1
  • 1/27/2025
City Of Collegedale Parks & Recreation Partners To Offer 2nd Women’s Self-Defense Class
City Of Collegedale Parks & Recreation Partners To Offer 2nd Women’s Self-Defense Class
  • 1/28/2025
Local Collegedale Yarn Club Makes A Difference In Africa
Local Collegedale Yarn Club Makes A Difference In Africa
  • 1/27/2025
Entertainment
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “The Virtuosic Violin With Benjamin Beilman”
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “The Virtuosic Violin With Benjamin Beilman”
  • 1/24/2025
Local Students Win National Awards At Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
  • 1/24/2025
Best of Grizzard - Official Candidates
Best of Grizzard - Official Candidates
  • 1/24/2025
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Ensembles Has Pops Concert Feb. 8
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Ensembles Has Pops Concert Feb. 8
  • 1/24/2025
Garden Brothers Circus Comes To Northgate Mall
Garden Brothers Circus Comes To Northgate Mall
  • 1/23/2025
Opinion
The Reasons Why I Support The Tennessee Educational Freedom Act
  • 1/28/2025
Chattanooga's Generosity Blessed Kids Worldwide Through OCC
  • 1/28/2025
Are Your Reps Representing You On Vouchers?
  • 1/28/2025
Dining
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
  • 1/19/2025
Business
Fenix24 Acquires vArmour To Boost Cyber Resiliency, Network Insights
  • 1/27/2025
TVA Names Tom Rice As Chief Financial Officer
TVA Names Tom Rice As Chief Financial Officer
  • 1/27/2025
City Of Chattanooga, Hamilton County Named National Digital Inclusion Trailblazer
  • 1/27/2025
Real Estate
Chattanooga Housing Authority Provides Information On Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 1/28/2025
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Installs New Officers, Directors
  • 1/23/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 1/23/2025
Student Scene
UTC’s Probasco Chair Brings Economics To Life Through Education And Engagement
UTC’s Probasco Chair Brings Economics To Life Through Education And Engagement
  • 1/27/2025
Only U.S. Opportunity To See Artifact With Oldest Alphabetic Sentence At SAU
Only U.S. Opportunity To See Artifact With Oldest Alphabetic Sentence At SAU
  • 1/28/2025
Illuminate Art And Faith Conference To Be Held At Southern Adventist University
  • 1/27/2025
Living Well
UTC, SETAAAD Partner To Bring Health Programs To Southeast Tennessee Seniors
UTC, SETAAAD Partner To Bring Health Programs To Southeast Tennessee Seniors
  • 1/27/2025
Erlanger To Host Advanced Practice Provider Conference March 7 At Chattanooga State
  • 1/23/2025
Voting For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Seniors Got Talent Closes This Friday
Voting For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Seniors Got Talent Closes This Friday
  • 1/27/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
Outdoors
TWRA Commission Approves Rules At January Meeting
  • 1/24/2025
Bill Parsons, Spencer Whittier Inducted In 2025 Chattanooga Cycling Hall Of Fame
  • 1/23/2025
Douglas Lake Boating Advisory Lifted
  • 1/21/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Faith: What’s It All About Anyway?
Bob Tamasy: Faith: What’s It All About Anyway?
  • 1/27/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Hosting Brunch For Local Ministers Jan. 31
Hamilton Medical Center Hosting Brunch For Local Ministers Jan. 31
  • 1/22/2025
Toastmasters Youth Leadership Program Partners With Hutchins Academy To Empower Young Leaders
Toastmasters Youth Leadership Program Partners With Hutchins Academy To Empower Young Leaders
  • 1/22/2025
Obituaries
LaToya Renee Sivels-Evans
LaToya Renee Sivels-Evans
  • 1/28/2025
Walter Lee Tatum
Walter Lee Tatum
  • 1/28/2025
Margaret Hawk Horton
Margaret Hawk Horton
  • 1/27/2025