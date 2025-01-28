Latest Headlines

Jury Sees Video Of Fatal Shooting Outside Amazon Fulfillment Center

  • Tuesday, January 28, 2025

A Criminal Court jury on Tuesday got several views of a fatal shooting just outside the front doors of the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Discovery Driver.

D'ante Jones, who was 20 at the time of the Aug. 9, 2023, close range shooting of 19-year-old Javonte Moon, is standing trial in the courtroom of Judge Amanda Dunn for murder.

The video shows Jones walk up to a pair on a bench, greet them, then head for Moon just after he had walked out. He walked directly toward him, then shot him in the face. Moon later died.

Jones afterward told detective Jason Gunn that he had waited an hour and a half for the encounter with his workmate.

Jones, who had only been at Amazon for a month, said he got along with Moon the first two weeks and was sometimes dropped off at his house by him. However, he said Moon started agitating him, including trying to flirt with Kayla, a female that Jones was interested in.

He said Moon "kept trying to talk to her to make me mad. She was telling me I don't have anything to worry about."

In the interview, Jones said Moon persistently "kept trying to get under my skin," including when they were walking down stairs near one another near the time of the shooting.

Jones said Moon on that occasion "said he was going to kill me" and told him he wanted to fight him.

Jones told the detective, "I pretty much got fed up. I went home and got my five (gun)." 

He said he returned to the plant and waited an hour and a half for Moon to come outside. He told of then walking up to him and "shooting him in the face."

Jones told the detective where to find the gun (in a juniper bush by the Amazon parking lot). He said he bought the Springfield 45-caliber at a pawn shop.

A single 45-caliber shell casing was found at the scene along with a puddle of blood. A 45-caliber projectile was removed from the victim during the autopsy.

Greg Mardis, who was nearing retirement at the time with the crime scene unit, told of finally locating the gun in a line of junipers. He said it still had one bullet in the chamber and three in the magazine.

Joel Dossett, who was a Lyft driver at the time, told of picking up Jones from the plant in the early morning. He said Jones was mainly quiet on the ride. He said he had driven away from the house when he got a "ping" and found that Jones wanted to come back to his house for a return ride.

The witness said Jones was more excitable and talkative at this time, and he indicated he had a gun on him. The driver said he learned that "there was some sort of conflict and the other guy said he would kill him."

He said Jones stated that he got the gun "for his protection."

The driver said he learned on the news about an hour later that there had been a shooting at Amazon and the victim was not expected to live. He said he immediately called police.

He said, "I assumed my car was on camera, and I didn't want police all over town coming after me."

 

 

 

 

Latest Headlines
Huffman Leads Cleveland Lady Raiders To 69-53 Win Over Hamilton Heights
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/28/2025
Kinsley Owen Leads Silverdale Past Boyd Buchanan
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/28/2025
PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Tuesday, January 28
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/28/2025
Covenant Men Drop 105-82 Defeat At Maryville
  • Sports
  • 1/28/2025
Moc Golfers Tied For 13th At Southwestern Invitational: Final Round Is Wednesday
  • Sports
  • 1/28/2025
Covenant Lady Scots Lose 59-53 At Maryville
  • Sports
  • 1/28/2025
Breaking News
Jury Sees Video Of Fatal Shooting Outside Amazon Fulfillment Center
  • 1/28/2025

A Criminal Court jury on Tuesday got several views of a fatal shooting just outside the front doors of the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Discovery Driver. D'ante Jones, who was 20 at the time ... more

Police Investigating Hate Propaganda Distributed In Highland Park
  • 1/28/2025

Chattanooga Police responded at 8:55 p.m. on Monday to the Highland Park area for reports of Ku Klux Klan (KKK) flyers being distributed. When the officers arrived, they spoke with several community ... more

Rossville Woman Gets 10-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Case
Rossville Woman Gets 10-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Case
  • 1/28/2025

A Rossville woman has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison after being convicted of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District’s ... more

Breaking News
Developer Thornton Must Pay $211,345 In Attorney Fees After Case Against 2 Marion County Critics Was Dismissed
  • 1/28/2025
Weston Wamp Says County Mayors Should Only Get 2 Terms
  • 1/28/2025
Soddy Daisy Middle School Student Arrested For Threats Against School
  • 1/28/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/28/2025
Cleveland Realtor Found Dead; Ex-Husband Charged With Murder
Cleveland Realtor Found Dead; Ex-Husband Charged With Murder
  • 1/27/2025
Opinion
Goodbye Lurone "Coach" Jennings
Goodbye Lurone "Coach" Jennings
  • 1/28/2025
The Reasons Why I Support The Tennessee Educational Freedom Act
  • 1/28/2025
Thankful For Rep. Reneau's No Voucher Vote
  • 1/28/2025
Rep. Ogles And 3rd Term Nonsense
  • 1/28/2025
Are Your Reps Representing You On Vouchers?
  • 1/28/2025
Sports
Paul Payne: Remembering When It “Snowed” On Western Carolina Inside Big Mac
Paul Payne: Remembering When It “Snowed” On Western Carolina Inside Big Mac
  • 1/28/2025
Hoops Central: #8 Tennessee vs. #12 Kentucky
Hoops Central: #8 Tennessee vs. #12 Kentucky
  • 1/28/2025
#18/17 Lady Vols Fall To #2/2 South Carolina, 70-63
#18/17 Lady Vols Fall To #2/2 South Carolina, 70-63
  • 1/28/2025
Mocs Head to Western Carolina for Wednesday Night Matchup
Mocs Head to Western Carolina for Wednesday Night Matchup
  • 1/28/2025
A Look At The Progress Of Both Future And Former Basketball Mocs
A Look At The Progress Of Both Future And Former Basketball Mocs
  • 1/27/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: When Infantile Behavior Is Rewarded
Life With Ferris: When Infantile Behavior Is Rewarded
  • 1/27/2025
City Of Collegedale Parks & Recreation Partners To Offer 2nd Women’s Self-Defense Class
City Of Collegedale Parks & Recreation Partners To Offer 2nd Women’s Self-Defense Class
  • 1/28/2025
The Long View Exhibit Opens At The Hunter Museum Thursday
The Long View Exhibit Opens At The Hunter Museum Thursday
  • 1/27/2025
"Floral Variegations On A Theme" Gallery Opening Explores Life's Dualities Through Floral Imagery
  • 1/28/2025
Tennessee's Outstanding Fairs Honored
Tennessee's Outstanding Fairs Honored
  • 1/28/2025
Entertainment
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “The Virtuosic Violin With Benjamin Beilman”
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “The Virtuosic Violin With Benjamin Beilman”
  • 1/24/2025
Local Students Win National Awards At Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
  • 1/24/2025
Best of Grizzard - Official Candidates
Best of Grizzard - Official Candidates
  • 1/24/2025
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Ensembles Has Pops Concert Feb. 8
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Ensembles Has Pops Concert Feb. 8
  • 1/24/2025
Garden Brothers Circus Comes To Northgate Mall
Garden Brothers Circus Comes To Northgate Mall
  • 1/23/2025
Opinion
Goodbye Lurone "Coach" Jennings
Goodbye Lurone "Coach" Jennings
  • 1/28/2025
The Reasons Why I Support The Tennessee Educational Freedom Act
  • 1/28/2025
Thankful For Rep. Reneau's No Voucher Vote
  • 1/28/2025
Dining
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
  • 1/19/2025
Business
Spring Financial Series Offered For Area Nonprofits
  • 1/28/2025
Fenix24 Acquires vArmour To Boost Cyber Resiliency, Network Insights
  • 1/27/2025
TVA Names Tom Rice As Chief Financial Officer
TVA Names Tom Rice As Chief Financial Officer
  • 1/27/2025
Real Estate
City Council Tables Zoning Request For Commercial Site In Residential Section Of Glass Street
  • 1/28/2025
Chattanooga Housing Authority Provides Information On Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 1/28/2025
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Installs New Officers, Directors
  • 1/23/2025
Student Scene
Quench Your Thirst For Knowledge UTC's At Science On Tap
Quench Your Thirst For Knowledge UTC's At Science On Tap
  • 1/28/2025
Only U.S. Opportunity To See Artifact With Oldest Alphabetic Sentence At SAU
Only U.S. Opportunity To See Artifact With Oldest Alphabetic Sentence At SAU
  • 1/28/2025
GNTC Culinary Arts Instructor And Family To Appear On ‘Family Feud’
GNTC Culinary Arts Instructor And Family To Appear On ‘Family Feud’
  • 1/28/2025
Living Well
HCEMS Raises Over $3,700 For Mary Ellen Locher Scholarship Fund
HCEMS Raises Over $3,700 For Mary Ellen Locher Scholarship Fund
  • 1/28/2025
UTC, SETAAAD Partner To Bring Health Programs To Southeast Tennessee Seniors
UTC, SETAAAD Partner To Bring Health Programs To Southeast Tennessee Seniors
  • 1/27/2025
Erlanger To Host Advanced Practice Provider Conference March 7 At Chattanooga State
  • 1/23/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
Outdoors
TWRA Commission Approves Rules At January Meeting
  • 1/24/2025
Bill Parsons, Spencer Whittier Inducted In 2025 Chattanooga Cycling Hall Of Fame
  • 1/23/2025
Douglas Lake Boating Advisory Lifted
  • 1/21/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
  • 1/28/2025
Bob Tamasy: Faith: What’s It All About Anyway?
Bob Tamasy: Faith: What’s It All About Anyway?
  • 1/27/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Hosting Brunch For Local Ministers Jan. 31
Hamilton Medical Center Hosting Brunch For Local Ministers Jan. 31
  • 1/22/2025
Obituaries
L. Kevin Witzel
L. Kevin Witzel
  • 1/28/2025
Bruce Blakely Stewart
Bruce Blakely Stewart
  • 1/28/2025
Thomas "Tom" James Standifer
Thomas "Tom" James Standifer
  • 1/28/2025