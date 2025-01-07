City Council Sets Process For Filling Vacant District 6 Seat On Interim Basis

The City Council has set up the process for filling the District 6 seat that became vacant with the unexpected death of Councilwoman Carol Berz on Dec. 13.

The appointee would serve until the winner of the March 4 election is sworn in on April 14.

Chairman Chip Henderson said a notice would go out on Wednesday morning giving details on the process. Candidates may begin submitting resumes and letters of interest on Wednesday through Jan. 21 at noon.

Chairman Henderson said the council will interview candidates on Jan. 28 at the 3:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall. The council will make a selection at the end of that meeting. The person chosen will also be sworn in at the meeting.

Council members said those eligible to run include those who are running for the seat as well as those who just want to serve as "caretakers" through the election and swearing in.

Five candidates are running, including Jenni Berz, Jennifer Gregory, Mark Holland, Christian Siler and Robert C. Wilson.

The council is naming the Family Justice Center after Councilwoman Berz.