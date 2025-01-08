Zoo Closing Friday And Saturday Due To Weather

The Chattanooga Zoo is closing Friday and Saturday due to the high possibility of severe winter weather. The Asian Lantern Festival will also be canceled each night.

Asian Lantern Festival tickets that were purchased for January 10 or 11 will be honored on any other festival date during any time slot. The festival runs Wednesday through Sunday nights until its final night on Jan. 19.

For questions about Asian Lantern Festival tickets, please email membership@chattzoo.org.

For general inquiries, please email info@chattzoo.org or call 423-697-1322.

The Civitan Club has called off its Friday meeting.