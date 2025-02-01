Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI

2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR



BREWER, DANTE CORTEZ

7314 COURAGE WAY APT 114 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BRYSON, KIMBERLY JANE

1 WOODARD CIRCLE EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BUCKNER, DARRELL DEWAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



CLUMPNER, JEFFERY L

110 REED RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Airport Police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW

1100 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS

1079 BLACKOAK RIDGE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GALLOWAY, ERIN DANIELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HADEN, KESHAYLA MONIQUE

720 N KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HANKS, TANNER JAMES

2737 FOREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI



HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL

8501 FAIROAKS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED ,SUSPEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



HERBERT, CORTEZ DEJUAN

747 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024704

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (BARTOW COUNTY GA)



HOLLOWAY, BRITTANY RAE

206 EVENING DR APT37 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



IVERSEN, LAWRENCE WILLIAM

419 HOGUE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KERCHER, JADYN LEE

3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING***MUST APPEAR***



LANDERS, COURY MCKINLEY

8097 LEON BRENDA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOPEZ, OTONIEL

810 S GERMANTOWN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MCCONNELL, QUINCEY DEON

1611 S WATKINS ST Chattanooga, 374045358

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MCDONALD, LANISHA MICHELLE

1222 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



MCGEE, ERIN RANDALL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MCGHEE, JOSHUA KENDALL

2075 CLINGAN DR NW CLEVELAND, 373111137

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



NAKAGAWA, SEAN C

1048 FIELDSTONE DR CANTON, 30114

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SEXUAL BATTERY



NUNLEY, STEVEN SAMUEL

1370 N MAIN ST WHITWELL, 373975056

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST



OCONNELL, MARGARETTA YVONNE

459 MCPHERSON LN NW CHARLESTON, 373105143

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OSPINA, GIOVANNI

3900 BLUE SPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 373118829

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

FAILURE TO APPEAR



POTTER, JOSEPH MICHAEL

3017 PRESTONS STATION DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT



POWELL, ORENTHAL EUPHRATES

3646 BRASS LANTERN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374157215

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER

100 SOUTH VIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FTA POSS OF DRUG PARA



RAMSEY, JACK LEBRON

7022 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



REDMAN, WHITNEY LEANNE

530 OMEGA DR WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROBERTS, GAGE

9077 SUNRIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



SELF, CAMERON FOSTER

5873 LAKE RESORT TER, APT C302 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SHANNON, ROBERT NMN

4102 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SPIVEY, KIMBERLY LEVETTE

3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STEVENHAGEN, MATTHEW CHARLES

321 PADEN LN EAST RIDGE, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



TAYLOR, HYACINTH KEYONTE

2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071062

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



TAYLOR, MARK EUGENE

142 J LODAN LANE GRANDVIEW, 37336

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TAYLOR-ATKINS, REBECAH DAWN

828 DEAN DRIVE NW GEORGIATOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



WATSON, ALICIA KATE

9796 BERRY MEADOW WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WHITT, JAMES LEE

10123 LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



WOODEN, MARTIN EARL

10275 SOUTH COUNTY LINE RD UNION CITY, 49082

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VOP SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND

