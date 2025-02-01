Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI
2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
BREWER, DANTE CORTEZ
7314 COURAGE WAY APT 114 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BRYSON, KIMBERLY JANE
1 WOODARD CIRCLE EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BUCKNER, DARRELL DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
CLUMPNER, JEFFERY L
110 REED RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW
1100 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS
1079 BLACKOAK RIDGE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GALLOWAY, ERIN DANIELLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HADEN, KESHAYLA MONIQUE
720 N KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HANKS, TANNER JAMES
2737 FOREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL
8501 FAIROAKS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED ,SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
HERBERT, CORTEZ DEJUAN
747 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024704
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (BARTOW COUNTY GA)
HOLLOWAY, BRITTANY RAE
206 EVENING DR APT37 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
IVERSEN, LAWRENCE WILLIAM
419 HOGUE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KERCHER, JADYN LEE
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING***MUST APPEAR***
LANDERS, COURY MCKINLEY
8097 LEON BRENDA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ, OTONIEL
810 S GERMANTOWN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCONNELL, QUINCEY DEON
1611 S WATKINS ST Chattanooga, 374045358
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCDONALD, LANISHA MICHELLE
1222 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
MCGEE, ERIN RANDALL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCGHEE, JOSHUA KENDALL
2075 CLINGAN DR NW CLEVELAND, 373111137
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NAKAGAWA, SEAN C
1048 FIELDSTONE DR CANTON, 30114
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL BATTERY
NUNLEY, STEVEN SAMUEL
1370 N MAIN ST WHITWELL, 373975056
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
OCONNELL, MARGARETTA YVONNE
459 MCPHERSON LN NW CHARLESTON, 373105143
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OSPINA, GIOVANNI
3900 BLUE SPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 373118829
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POTTER, JOSEPH MICHAEL
3017 PRESTONS STATION DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POWELL, ORENTHAL EUPHRATES
3646 BRASS LANTERN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374157215
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER
100 SOUTH VIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FTA POSS OF DRUG PARA
RAMSEY, JACK LEBRON
7022 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
REDMAN, WHITNEY LEANNE
530 OMEGA DR WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERTS, GAGE
9077 SUNRIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SELF, CAMERON FOSTER
5873 LAKE RESORT TER, APT C302 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHANNON, ROBERT NMN
4102 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SPIVEY, KIMBERLY LEVETTE
3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEVENHAGEN, MATTHEW CHARLES
321 PADEN LN EAST RIDGE, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAYLOR, HYACINTH KEYONTE
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071062
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
TAYLOR, MARK EUGENE
142 J LODAN LANE GRANDVIEW, 37336
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR-ATKINS, REBECAH DAWN
828 DEAN DRIVE NW GEORGIATOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WATSON, ALICIA KATE
9796 BERRY MEADOW WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITT, JAMES LEE
10123 LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WOODEN, MARTIN EARL
10275 SOUTH COUNTY LINE RD UNION CITY, 49082
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
