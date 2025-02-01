Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, February 1, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI 
2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

BREWER, DANTE CORTEZ 
7314 COURAGE WAY APT 114 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BRYSON, KIMBERLY JANE 
1 WOODARD CIRCLE EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BUCKNER, DARRELL DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

CLUMPNER, JEFFERY L 
110 REED RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW 
1100 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS 
1079 BLACKOAK RIDGE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GALLOWAY, ERIN DANIELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HADEN, KESHAYLA MONIQUE 
720 N KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HANKS, TANNER JAMES 
2737 FOREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL 
8501 FAIROAKS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED ,SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

HERBERT, CORTEZ DEJUAN 
747 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024704 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (BARTOW COUNTY GA)

HOLLOWAY, BRITTANY RAE 
206 EVENING DR APT37 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

IVERSEN, LAWRENCE WILLIAM 
419 HOGUE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KERCHER, JADYN LEE 
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING***MUST APPEAR***

LANDERS, COURY MCKINLEY 
8097 LEON BRENDA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOPEZ, OTONIEL 
810 S GERMANTOWN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCCONNELL, QUINCEY DEON 
1611 S WATKINS ST Chattanooga, 374045358 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCDONALD, LANISHA MICHELLE 
1222 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

MCGEE, ERIN RANDALL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCGHEE, JOSHUA KENDALL 
2075 CLINGAN DR NW CLEVELAND, 373111137 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NAKAGAWA, SEAN C 
1048 FIELDSTONE DR CANTON, 30114 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL BATTERY

NUNLEY, STEVEN SAMUEL 
1370 N MAIN ST WHITWELL, 373975056 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

OCONNELL, MARGARETTA YVONNE 
459 MCPHERSON LN NW CHARLESTON, 373105143 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OSPINA, GIOVANNI 
3900 BLUE SPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 373118829 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR

POTTER, JOSEPH MICHAEL 
3017 PRESTONS STATION DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POWELL, ORENTHAL EUPHRATES 
3646 BRASS LANTERN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374157215 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER 
100 SOUTH VIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FTA POSS OF DRUG PARA

RAMSEY, JACK LEBRON 
7022 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

REDMAN, WHITNEY LEANNE 
530 OMEGA DR WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, GAGE 
9077 SUNRIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

SELF, CAMERON FOSTER 
5873 LAKE RESORT TER, APT C302 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHANNON, ROBERT NMN 
4102 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SPIVEY, KIMBERLY LEVETTE 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEVENHAGEN, MATTHEW CHARLES 
321 PADEN LN EAST RIDGE, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TAYLOR, HYACINTH KEYONTE 
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071062 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

TAYLOR, MARK EUGENE 
142 J LODAN LANE GRANDVIEW, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR-ATKINS, REBECAH DAWN 
828 DEAN DRIVE NW GEORGIATOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WATSON, ALICIA KATE 
9796 BERRY MEADOW WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITT, JAMES LEE 
10123 LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WOODEN, MARTIN EARL 
10275 SOUTH COUNTY LINE RD UNION CITY, 49082 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND

Here are the mug shots:

BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/01/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
BREWER, DANTE CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BRYSON, KIMBERLY JANE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BUCKNER, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
CLUMPNER, JEFFERY L
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 06/20/1967
Arresting Agency: Airport Police

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HADEN, KESHAYLA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/11/2004
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HOLLOWAY, BRITTANY RAE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LANDERS, COURY MCKINLEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCONNELL, QUINCEY DEON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NAKAGAWA, SEAN C
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/12/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
OSPINA, GIOVANNI
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
POTTER, JOSEPH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POWELL, ORENTHAL EUPHRATES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/22/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
RAMSEY, JACK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/24/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
ROBERTS, GAGE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/18/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SELF, CAMERON FOSTER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHANNON, ROBERT NMN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STEVENHAGEN, MATTHEW CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/18/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAYLOR, HYACINTH KEYONTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
TAYLOR, MARK EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/22/1961
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR-ATKINS, REBECAH DAWN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHITT, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 09/27/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WOODEN, MARTIN EARL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/18/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/1/2025
PHOTOS: Silverdale Honors Schneider On Senior Night
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/1/2025
Silverdale Honors Austin Schneider On Senior Night
Silverdale Honors Austin Schneider On Senior Night
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/31/2025
UTC Men's Tennis Wins 7-0 Over Tennessee Tech
  • Sports
  • 1/31/2025
PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, January 31
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/31/2025
UTC Wrestlers Earn 49-0 Shutout Over Presbyterian
  • Sports
  • 1/31/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/1/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAUTISTA-PEREZ, ... more

Pair Charged In Slaying Of 17-Year-Old Are Given Prison Sentences
Pair Charged In Slaying Of 17-Year-Old Are Given Prison Sentences
  • 1/31/2025

Two youths charged in a case in which a 17-year-old was gunned down in Alton Park have been given prison sentences. They entered guilty pleas in the July 24, 2023, slaying of K'Angelo “Kai/Bolo” ... more

Catoosa County Inmate Commits Suicide
  • 1/31/2025

A Catoosa County inmate committed suicide on Friday. According to Sheriff Gary R. Sisk, during a routine check by a detention officer on Friday, an inmate, Alexander Dodez, 43, of Sweetwater, ... more

Breaking News
Hamilton County 6th In Crimes By Illegal Immigrants
  • 1/31/2025
VIDEO: Senator Adam Lowe Comments On Freedom Education Act On Mix 104.1
  • 1/31/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/31/2025
Chattanooga Airport Board Laments Tragic Washington, D.C., Plane Crash; Airport To Feature Digital Ad Push
Chattanooga Airport Board Laments Tragic Washington, D.C., Plane Crash; Airport To Feature Digital Ad Push
  • 1/30/2025
Amazon Shooter Found Guilty Of 2nd-Degree Murder; Sentencing Set April 11
  • 1/30/2025
Opinion
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Rename The Nashville Airport After Dolly, Not Trump - And Response (2)
Rename The Nashville Airport After Dolly, Not Trump - And Response (2)
  • 1/31/2025
Those “In The Black” License Plates Should Be Red
  • 1/31/2025
Watch Your Money Diligently
  • 1/31/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Jan. 31
  • 1/31/2025
Sports
Mocs Seeking Revenge As Mercer Visits To Begin Second Half Of SoCon Play
Mocs Seeking Revenge As Mercer Visits To Begin Second Half Of SoCon Play
  • 1/31/2025
UTC Wrestlers Earn 49-0 Shutout Over Presbyterian
  • 1/31/2025
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Dying By The Three
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Dying By The Three
  • 1/30/2025
Randy Smith: Ace Bailey And Jamichael Davis Soaring At Rutgers
Randy Smith: Ace Bailey And Jamichael Davis Soaring At Rutgers
  • 1/31/2025
Huff’s 25 Points Spark Chattanooga To Convincing Win At Western Carolina
Huff’s 25 Points Spark Chattanooga To Convincing Win At Western Carolina
  • 1/29/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About History Repeating Itself In News – And Starting Anew
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About History Repeating Itself In News – And Starting Anew
  • 1/31/2025
Profiles Of Valor: SSG George J. Hall
Profiles Of Valor: SSG George J. Hall
  • 1/31/2025
HES's Longest Resident Adopted After Nearly 1,400 Days In Shelter Care
HES's Longest Resident Adopted After Nearly 1,400 Days In Shelter Care
  • 1/30/2025
Con Nooga Returns Feb. 21-23
  • 1/31/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 1/30/2025
Entertainment
Brian Joyce, WGOW Talk Radio Part Ways After 12-Year Stint
Brian Joyce, WGOW Talk Radio Part Ways After 12-Year Stint
  • 1/30/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/31/2025
Choral Arts Presents All That Jazz Feb. 27
Choral Arts Presents All That Jazz Feb. 27
  • 1/31/2025
Terran ‘T-RAN’ Gilbert Makes History At The Tennessee State Capitol
Terran ‘T-RAN’ Gilbert Makes History At The Tennessee State Capitol
  • 1/30/2025
Grammy-Nominated Jennifer Knapp Plays At Barking Legs Feb. 7
Grammy-Nominated Jennifer Knapp Plays At Barking Legs Feb. 7
  • 1/29/2025
Opinion
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Rename The Nashville Airport After Dolly, Not Trump - And Response (2)
Rename The Nashville Airport After Dolly, Not Trump - And Response (2)
  • 1/31/2025
Those “In The Black” License Plates Should Be Red
  • 1/31/2025
Dining
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Business
Broadband Expansion Project To Reach 300 More Homes In Birchwood
Broadband Expansion Project To Reach 300 More Homes In Birchwood
  • 1/31/2025
CBL Properties Announces Sale Of Monroeville Mall For $34 Million
  • 1/31/2025
$2 Million Pledge From Tennessee Law Firm Supports Scholarships At Tennessee Law
$2 Million Pledge From Tennessee Law Firm Supports Scholarships At Tennessee Law
  • 1/31/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Maximize Your Deductions: 8 Common Home Tax Errors To Avoid
  • 1/30/2025
City Council Tables Zoning Request For Commercial Site In Residential Section Of Glass Street
  • 1/28/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 23-29
  • 1/30/2025
Student Scene
Lee University’s Estes Named CFF Hero Of Hope
Lee University’s Estes Named CFF Hero Of Hope
  • 1/30/2025
McCallie Tornado Term 2025: Global Adventures And Hands-On Learning Experiences
  • 1/30/2025
Bryan College Presents Dr. Ben Carson At The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents Dr. Ben Carson At The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 1/30/2025
Living Well
Siskin Children’s Institute Hires Ashley Wolfe Evans As New Director Of Development
Siskin Children’s Institute Hires Ashley Wolfe Evans As New Director Of Development
  • 1/31/2025
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Names 3 Key Leaders As It Prepares To Open
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Names 3 Key Leaders As It Prepares To Open
  • 1/31/2025
PAR Foundation Provides For Erlanger’s Clinical Pastoral Care Students And Chaplain Staff
  • 1/29/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Lincoln Park, Part 1
  • 1/31/2025
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Outdoors
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
  • 1/31/2025
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
  • 1/29/2025
Michelle Smith Of Aubie Smith Farm To Speak At Green Thumb Garden Club Feb. 10
  • 1/28/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Forgiveness Guards Against Grudges Becoming Glooms
Bob Tamasy: Forgiveness Guards Against Grudges Becoming Glooms
  • 1/29/2025
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/29/2025
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
  • 1/28/2025
Obituaries
Barbara Jean MacDougall
Barbara Jean MacDougall
  • 1/31/2025
Betty Tate Madewell
Betty Tate Madewell
  • 1/31/2025
Diane Patton Bookout
Diane Patton Bookout
  • 1/31/2025