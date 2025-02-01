Award Reduced For BlueCross Employee Who Was Fired During COVID, But Her Legal Bills To Be Paid

The award for a Chattanooga woman who sued BlueCross BlueShield after she was fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine has been reduced. However, BlueCross was directed to pay $192,860 in legal expenses for Tanji Benton. There will also be an award of $25,140 in prejudgment interest.
Ms. Benton initially was awarded $687,240 by a Federal Court jury. The Chattanooga jury found that BlueCross “did not prove by a preponderance of the evidence either that it had offered a reasonable accommodation to Plaintiff or that it could not reasonably accommodate the Plaintiff’s religious beliefs without undue hardship.”
Tanja Benton was awarded by the jury $177,240 in back pay, $10,000 in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages.
However, Judge Charles Atchley ruled in a memorandum opinion that the statutory cap for the total compensation was $300,000.
Ms.
Benton worked at BlueCross, mainly as a statistical research scientist, from 2005 through her termination in November of 2021.
In her lawsuit, she said she did not regularly come into contact with people. She said she worked from home for a year and a half during the pandemic.
A number of other terminated BlueCross employees filed a class action suit on similar complaints.
Between October and November 2021, BlueCross terminated 41 of their employees after implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for 900 "customer facing roles."
Ms. Benton is represented by Chattanooga attorney Douglas Hamill.