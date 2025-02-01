Latest Headlines

Award Reduced For BlueCross Employee Who Was Fired During COVID, But Her Legal Bills To Be Paid

  • Saturday, February 1, 2025

The award for a Chattanooga woman who sued BlueCross BlueShield after she was fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine has been reduced. However, BlueCross was directed to pay $192,860 in legal expenses for Tanji Benton. There will also be an award of $25,140 in prejudgment interest.

Ms. Benton initially was awarded $687,240 by a Federal Court jury. The Chattanooga jury found that BlueCross “did not prove by a preponderance of the evidence either that it had offered a reasonable accommodation to Plaintiff or that it could not reasonably accommodate the Plaintiff’s religious beliefs without undue hardship.”

Tanja Benton was awarded by the jury $177,240 in back pay, $10,000 in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages.

However, Judge Charles Atchley ruled in a memorandum opinion that the statutory cap for the total compensation was $300,000.

Ms.

Benton worked at BlueCross, mainly as a statistical research scientist, from 2005 through her termination in November of 2021.

In her lawsuit, she said she did not regularly come into contact with people. She said she worked from home for a year and a half during the pandemic.

A number of other terminated BlueCross employees filed a class action suit on similar complaints.

Between October and November 2021, BlueCross terminated 41 of their employees after implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for 900 "customer facing roles."

Ms. Benton is represented by Chattanooga attorney Douglas Hamill.

Latest Headlines
Bradley Central Holds Off Pesky Clarksville Christian Academy
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/1/2025
TSSAA Dual Meet Results - Saturday, Feb 1
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/1/2025
TSSAA Dual Wrestling Championship Schedule - Saturday Feb. 1
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/1/2025
Award Reduced For BlueCross Employee Who Was Fired During COVID, But Her Legal Bills To Be Paid
  • Breaking News
  • 2/1/2025
PHOTOS: Cleveland Girls Face Off With Walker Valley
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/1/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/1/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/1/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAUTISTA-PEREZ, ... more

Pair Charged In Slaying Of 17-Year-Old Are Given Prison Sentences
Pair Charged In Slaying Of 17-Year-Old Are Given Prison Sentences
  • 1/31/2025

Two youths charged in a case in which a 17-year-old was gunned down in Alton Park have been given prison sentences. They entered guilty pleas in the July 24, 2023, slaying of K'Angelo “Kai/Bolo” ... more

Catoosa County Inmate Commits Suicide
  • 1/31/2025

A Catoosa County inmate committed suicide on Friday. According to Sheriff Gary R. Sisk, during a routine check by a detention officer on Friday, an inmate, Alexander Dodez, 43, of Sweetwater, ... more

Breaking News
Hamilton County 6th In Crimes By Illegal Immigrants
  • 1/31/2025
No Bond Order Placed On Hixson Man After Threats He Made Against Prosecutor Are Played In Court
  • 1/31/2025
VIDEO: Senator Adam Lowe Comments On Freedom Education Act On Mix 104.1
  • 1/31/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/31/2025
Chattanooga Airport Board Laments Tragic Washington, D.C., Plane Crash; Airport To Feature Digital Ad Push
Chattanooga Airport Board Laments Tragic Washington, D.C., Plane Crash; Airport To Feature Digital Ad Push
  • 1/30/2025
Opinion
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Rename The Nashville Airport After Dolly, Not Trump - And Response (2)
Rename The Nashville Airport After Dolly, Not Trump - And Response (2)
  • 1/31/2025
Top Senate Stories: Trump's 25% Tariff On Canada And Mexico Will Cost Tennesseans $5.2 Billion Annually
  • 2/1/2025
Those “In The Black” License Plates Should Be Red
  • 1/31/2025
Watch Your Money Diligently
  • 1/31/2025
Sports
Mocs Seeking Revenge As Mercer Visits To Begin Second Half Of SoCon Play
Mocs Seeking Revenge As Mercer Visits To Begin Second Half Of SoCon Play
  • 1/31/2025
UTC Wrestlers Earn 49-0 Shutout Over Presbyterian
  • 1/31/2025
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Dying By The Three
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Dying By The Three
  • 1/30/2025
Randy Smith: Ace Bailey And Jamichael Davis Soaring At Rutgers
Randy Smith: Ace Bailey And Jamichael Davis Soaring At Rutgers
  • 1/31/2025
Huff’s 25 Points Spark Chattanooga To Convincing Win At Western Carolina
Huff’s 25 Points Spark Chattanooga To Convincing Win At Western Carolina
  • 1/29/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About History Repeating Itself In News – And Starting Anew
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About History Repeating Itself In News – And Starting Anew
  • 1/31/2025
Profiles Of Valor: SSG George J. Hall
Profiles Of Valor: SSG George J. Hall
  • 1/31/2025
HES's Longest Resident Adopted After Nearly 1,400 Days In Shelter Care
HES's Longest Resident Adopted After Nearly 1,400 Days In Shelter Care
  • 1/30/2025
Con Nooga Returns Feb. 21-23
  • 1/31/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 1/30/2025
Entertainment
Brian Joyce, WGOW Talk Radio Part Ways After 12-Year Stint
Brian Joyce, WGOW Talk Radio Part Ways After 12-Year Stint
  • 1/30/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/31/2025
Choral Arts Presents All That Jazz Feb. 27
Choral Arts Presents All That Jazz Feb. 27
  • 1/31/2025
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Concert
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Concert
  • 2/1/2025
Terran ‘T-RAN’ Gilbert Makes History At The Tennessee State Capitol
Terran ‘T-RAN’ Gilbert Makes History At The Tennessee State Capitol
  • 1/30/2025
Opinion
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Rename The Nashville Airport After Dolly, Not Trump - And Response (2)
Rename The Nashville Airport After Dolly, Not Trump - And Response (2)
  • 1/31/2025
Top Senate Stories: Trump's 25% Tariff On Canada And Mexico Will Cost Tennesseans $5.2 Billion Annually
  • 2/1/2025
Dining
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Business
Broadband Expansion Project To Reach 300 More Homes In Birchwood
Broadband Expansion Project To Reach 300 More Homes In Birchwood
  • 1/31/2025
CBL Properties Announces Sale Of Monroeville Mall For $34 Million
  • 1/31/2025
$2 Million Pledge From Tennessee Law Firm Supports Scholarships At Tennessee Law
$2 Million Pledge From Tennessee Law Firm Supports Scholarships At Tennessee Law
  • 1/31/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Maximize Your Deductions: 8 Common Home Tax Errors To Avoid
  • 1/30/2025
City Council Tables Zoning Request For Commercial Site In Residential Section Of Glass Street
  • 1/28/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 23-29
  • 1/30/2025
Student Scene
Lee University’s Estes Named CFF Hero Of Hope
Lee University’s Estes Named CFF Hero Of Hope
  • 1/30/2025
McCallie Tornado Term 2025: Global Adventures And Hands-On Learning Experiences
  • 1/30/2025
Bryan College Presents Dr. Ben Carson At The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents Dr. Ben Carson At The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 1/30/2025
Living Well
25th Annual Great Strides Walk To Take Place March 29
25th Annual Great Strides Walk To Take Place March 29
  • 2/1/2025
Siskin Children’s Institute Hires Ashley Wolfe Evans As New Director Of Development
Siskin Children’s Institute Hires Ashley Wolfe Evans As New Director Of Development
  • 1/31/2025
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Names 3 Key Leaders As It Prepares To Open
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Names 3 Key Leaders As It Prepares To Open
  • 1/31/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Lincoln Park, Part 1
  • 1/31/2025
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Outdoors
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
  • 1/31/2025
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
  • 1/29/2025
Michelle Smith Of Aubie Smith Farm To Speak At Green Thumb Garden Club Feb. 10
  • 1/28/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Forgiveness Guards Against Grudges Becoming Glooms
Bob Tamasy: Forgiveness Guards Against Grudges Becoming Glooms
  • 1/29/2025
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/29/2025
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
  • 1/28/2025
Obituaries
Edna Romans Williams
Edna Romans Williams
  • 2/1/2025
Barbara Jean MacDougall
Barbara Jean MacDougall
  • 1/31/2025
Betty Tate Madewell
Betty Tate Madewell
  • 1/31/2025