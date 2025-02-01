Award Reduced For BlueCross Employee Who Was Fired During COVID, But Her Legal Bills To Be Paid

The award for a Chattanooga woman who sued BlueCross BlueShield after she was fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine has been reduced. However, BlueCross was directed to pay $192,860 in legal expenses for Tanji Benton. There will also be an award of $25,140 in prejudgment interest.



Ms. Benton initially was awarded $687,240 by a Federal Court jury. The Chattanooga jury found that BlueCross “did not prove by a preponderance of the evidence either that it had offered a reasonable accommodation to Plaintiff or that it could not reasonably accommodate the Plaintiff’s religious beliefs without undue hardship.”



Tanja Benton was awarded by the jury $177,240 in back pay, $10,000 in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages.



However, Judge Charles Atchley ruled in a memorandum opinion that the statutory cap for the total compensation was $300,000.



In her lawsuit, she said she did not regularly come into contact with people. She said she worked from home for a year and a half during the pandemic.



A number of other terminated BlueCross employees filed a class action suit on similar complaints.



Between October and November 2021, BlueCross terminated 41 of their employees after implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for 900 "customer facing roles."



Ms. Benton is represented by Chattanooga attorney Douglas Hamill.