Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AMYX, AARON CHARLES
2013 SCHMIDT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BALL, MICAH ELIJAH
1604 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE POSSESSION
AGG.DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAXIN, JOSE
2538 SULLINS RD ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATING DL LAW
BLAIR, KEENAN
2231 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOX, DAVID
3502 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BUCKLEY, DAVID ANTHONY
NFA TRAVLER ,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON
5411 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BUTLER, SIDNEY JAMES
1207 ESSEX LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
CLAY, DEMOND RASHAD
1015 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CRUZ ROMERO, BULMARO
503 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
DAVIS FLEURINORD, MATTHIAS DANIEL
7176 HIGHWAY 150 SEQUATCHIE, 37374
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DIAZ, CRISTIAN ARELI DOMINGUEZ
1285 ARNOLD ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES
4042 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
SELLING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVARISTO, GABRIEL DOMINGO
3504 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAIL TO YIELD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FLANAGAN, TYLER ANTONIO
2400 PARKLAND UNIT166 ATLANTA, 30324
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOSTER, DASHAUN E
5222 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
HEMPHILL, BRECHELLA LARECHIA
5903 SHAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
HINDMAN, CHRISTOPHER WADE
HOMELESS SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ISON, LAQUESHA NICOLE
4205 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MCCLAIN, DELANEY CARNELL
3104 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCINTOSH, SOPHIA ROCHELLE
15224 SLABTOWN RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MILLSAPS, KELLIE N
1801 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NEARY, CHRISTOPHER BRENDEN
6246 WELDON LN OOLTEWAH, 373636630
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEDRO JUAN, GASPER
1611 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045024
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICKETT, TONY ERIC
3412 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072009
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PITTMAN, CHARLES JACKSON
2605 WINTER GARDEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POBIEGLO, REBECCA MARIE
6115 BERMUDA AVE EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
REAGAN, CARSON JOSEPH
189 SCOTT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37403
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
RECKLESS DRIVING
REED, KATRAIL JOEL
2001 LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBBS, GREGORY NICHOLAS
9220 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RUSSELL, JASON RICHARD
366 MOUNT LEBANON RD ALVATON, 42122
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
4219 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SCOTT, MATTHEW WAYNE
417 BENTON LANE SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SCOTT, MICHAEL CANTRELL
6921 CAMP CHATTANOOGA, 374052241
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, ADARIUS MONTEZ
930 ATLANTIC AVE KNOXVILLE, 379173703
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VALLANUEVA PADRON, ANGEL EDUARDO
1000 BIRCHWOOD PK HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WOOTEN, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
233 CLEO DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY HIXSON, 373434533
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
YORDY, NEVIN JAMES
6983 TIFFANY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374124052
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
YOUNG, STEVE ARDELL
951 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, BRANDI RENEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BALL, MICAH ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/29/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- AGG.DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BAXIN, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/18/2005
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BLAIR, KEENAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BUCKLEY, DAVID ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BUTLER, SIDNEY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/17/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|DAVIS FLEURINORD, MATTHIAS DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/08/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|DEVOSE, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|DOSS, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/04/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
- SELLING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EVARISTO, GABRIEL DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAIL TO YIELD
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|FLANAGAN, TYLER ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FOSTER, DASHAUN E
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/12/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|HINDMAN, CHRISTOPHER WADE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MCCLAIN, DELANEY CARNELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCINTOSH, SOPHIA ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MILLSAPS, KELLIE N
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|NEARY, CHRISTOPHER BRENDEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PITTMAN, CHARLES JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/07/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|REAGAN, CARSON JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/04/2006
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|REED, KATRAIL JOEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ROBBS, GREGORY NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|RUSSELL, JASON RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/20/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|SCOTT, MATTHEW WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/12/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT, MICHAEL CANTRELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SMITH, ADARIUS MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/11/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WOOTEN, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/14/1978
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/02/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|WRIGHT, IYONNA DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/01/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YORDY, NEVIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|YOUNG, STEVE ARDELL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/17/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|