Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, February 10, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AMYX, AARON CHARLES 
2013 SCHMIDT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BALL, MICAH ELIJAH 
1604 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE POSSESSION
AGG.DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BAXIN, JOSE 
2538 SULLINS RD ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATING DL LAW

BLAIR, KEENAN 
2231 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOX, DAVID 
3502 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BUCKLEY, DAVID ANTHONY 
NFA TRAVLER , 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON 
5411 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BUTLER, SIDNEY JAMES 
1207 ESSEX LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

CLAY, DEMOND RASHAD 
1015 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CRUZ ROMERO, BULMARO 
503 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES

DAVIS FLEURINORD, MATTHIAS DANIEL 
7176 HIGHWAY 150 SEQUATCHIE, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DIAZ, CRISTIAN ARELI DOMINGUEZ 
1285 ARNOLD ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES 
4042 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
SELLING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVARISTO, GABRIEL DOMINGO 
3504 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAIL TO YIELD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FLANAGAN, TYLER ANTONIO 
2400 PARKLAND UNIT166 ATLANTA, 30324 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FOSTER, DASHAUN E 
5222 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

HEMPHILL, BRECHELLA LARECHIA 
5903 SHAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

HINDMAN, CHRISTOPHER WADE 
HOMELESS SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ISON, LAQUESHA NICOLE 
4205 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN 
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MCCLAIN, DELANEY CARNELL 
3104 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCINTOSH, SOPHIA ROCHELLE 
15224 SLABTOWN RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MILLSAPS, KELLIE N 
1801 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NEARY, CHRISTOPHER BRENDEN 
6246 WELDON LN OOLTEWAH, 373636630 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PEDRO JUAN, GASPER 
1611 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045024 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKETT, TONY ERIC 
3412 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072009 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PITTMAN, CHARLES JACKSON 
2605 WINTER GARDEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

POBIEGLO, REBECCA MARIE 
6115 BERMUDA AVE EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

REAGAN, CARSON JOSEPH 
189 SCOTT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
RECKLESS DRIVING

REED, KATRAIL JOEL 
2001 LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROBBS, GREGORY NICHOLAS 
9220 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RUSSELL, JASON RICHARD 
366 MOUNT LEBANON RD ALVATON, 42122 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT 
4219 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SCOTT, MATTHEW WAYNE 
417 BENTON LANE SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SCOTT, MICHAEL CANTRELL 
6921 CAMP CHATTANOOGA, 374052241 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, ADARIUS MONTEZ 
930 ATLANTIC AVE KNOXVILLE, 379173703 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VALLANUEVA PADRON, ANGEL EDUARDO 
1000 BIRCHWOOD PK HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WOOTEN, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN 
233 CLEO DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG 
2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY HIXSON, 373434533 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

YORDY, NEVIN JAMES 
6983 TIFFANY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374124052 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

YOUNG, STEVE ARDELL 
951 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

Here are the mug shots:
BAILEY, BRANDI RENEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BALL, MICAH ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/29/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
  • AGG.DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAXIN, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/18/2005
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATING DL LAW
BLAIR, KEENAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUCKLEY, DAVID ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BUTLER, SIDNEY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/17/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
DAVIS FLEURINORD, MATTHIAS DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/08/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DEVOSE, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DOSS, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/04/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
  • SELLING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVARISTO, GABRIEL DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FLANAGAN, TYLER ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOSTER, DASHAUN E
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/12/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
HINDMAN, CHRISTOPHER WADE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCLAIN, DELANEY CARNELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCINTOSH, SOPHIA ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MILLSAPS, KELLIE N
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NEARY, CHRISTOPHER BRENDEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PITTMAN, CHARLES JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/07/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
REAGAN, CARSON JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/04/2006
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
REED, KATRAIL JOEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROBBS, GREGORY NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RUSSELL, JASON RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/20/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SCOTT, MATTHEW WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/12/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SCOTT, MICHAEL CANTRELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, ADARIUS MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/11/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOOTEN, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/14/1978
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/02/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
WRIGHT, IYONNA DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/01/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YORDY, NEVIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
YOUNG, STEVE ARDELL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/17/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)




