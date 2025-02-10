Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AMYX, AARON CHARLES

2013 SCHMIDT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BALL, MICAH ELIJAH

1604 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE POSSESSION

AGG.DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BAXIN, JOSE

2538 SULLINS RD ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATING DL LAW



BLAIR, KEENAN

2231 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOX, DAVID

3502 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BUCKLEY, DAVID ANTHONY

NFA TRAVLER ,

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON

5411 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BUTLER, SIDNEY JAMES

1207 ESSEX LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



CLAY, DEMOND RASHAD

1015 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CRUZ ROMERO, BULMARO

503 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF SERVICES



DAVIS FLEURINORD, MATTHIAS DANIEL

7176 HIGHWAY 150 SEQUATCHIE, 37374

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DIAZ, CRISTIAN ARELI DOMINGUEZ

1285 ARNOLD ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES

4042 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

SELLING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



EVARISTO, GABRIEL DOMINGO

3504 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAIL TO YIELD

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



FLANAGAN, TYLER ANTONIO

2400 PARKLAND UNIT166 ATLANTA, 30324

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FOSTER, DASHAUN E

5222 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER



HEMPHILL, BRECHELLA LARECHIA

5903 SHAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE



HINDMAN, CHRISTOPHER WADE

HOMELESS SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, BRANDI RENEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BALL, MICAH ELIJAH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/29/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION

AGG.DOMESTIC ASSAULT BAXIN, JOSE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/18/2005

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATING DL LAW BLAIR, KEENAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/02/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BUCKLEY, DAVID ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BUTLER, SIDNEY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/17/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD DAVIS FLEURINORD, MATTHIAS DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/08/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DEVOSE, DAVID ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DOSS, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/04/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

SELLING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVARISTO, GABRIEL DOMINGO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAIL TO YIELD

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE FLANAGAN, TYLER ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FOSTER, DASHAUN E

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/12/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER HINDMAN, CHRISTOPHER WADE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/19/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) HOOD, WALTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCCLAIN, DELANEY CARNELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCINTOSH, SOPHIA ROCHELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/24/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MILLSAPS, KELLIE N

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NEARY, CHRISTOPHER BRENDEN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PITTMAN, CHARLES JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/07/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

REAGAN, CARSON JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/04/2006

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

RECKLESS DRIVING REED, KATRAIL JOEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/03/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ROBBS, GREGORY NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE RUSSELL, JASON RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/20/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS SCOTT, MATTHEW WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/12/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SCOTT, MICHAEL CANTRELL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/25/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SMITH, ADARIUS MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/11/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WOOTEN, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/14/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/02/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED WRIGHT, IYONNA DESHAE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/01/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YORDY, NEVIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/24/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF YOUNG, STEVE ARDELL

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 02/17/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

