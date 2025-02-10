200 Market Street Developers Change Plans On Tall Building; Planning Commission Recommends Denial

Latest Headlines

Developers who had been seeking a 12-story building at 200 Market St. told members of the Planning Commission on Monday they had compromised and had a new six-story design.

The planning panel voted 6-4 to deny rezoning for the only plan before it - a zone that would allow up to 14 stories. Other members of the Planning Commission wanted the case deferred for a certain time period.

Officials of Kronos Capital said they will likely seek deferral before the case goes to the City Council about a month from now. With a denial, the case cannot be refiled until after nine months.

Cherry Street neighbors spoke against the development, including attorney Rich Hitchcock and former Aquarium president Charlie Arant. Others from the Cherry Street Townhomes in opposition included June Scobee Rodgers, founder of the Challenger Center.

Attorney Hitchcock said Cherry "is a unique street with townhomes up and down it." He said reworking the proposal before it is ready to come back for review "will take every bit of nine months."

Mr. Arant said, "We love living downtown. We are all for downtown progressing in a proper way." He said the Kronos building would have a place "but not where it's being proposed."

Helen Burns Sharp, who heads the Downtown Homeowners group and who also lives nearby, said, "This is the wrong lot for the proposed building," and she said it "would stick out like a sore thumb."

She said, "This is much more than a neighborhood issue. This is about sound planning and design principles" for the future of downtown.

Abbie Cook of Kronos said the brick building at the corner of Market and Aquarium Way (2nd Street) is zoned commercial for a six-story building. But she said a rear lot is zoned residential with a four-story limit. She said both lots were needed at six stories.

Bryan Shults of the planning staff said the Downtown Plan includes tall buildings at its center, but is stepped down toward the river.

City Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley said, "I stand with the Cherry Street neighbors on this." She said the tall building was "not suitable for the location."

Ethan Collier, Planning Commission chairman, advised Kronos officials, "If you had watched a few Planning Commission meetings, you could have avoided a lot of this."

Chris Anderson, of the mayor's staff, made the motion for denial, saying the group should have shared the new design with the neighbors first.

 

 

Chattanooga Pastor Appears To Sanction Violence Against Elon Musk
Several Local Teams Among TSWA Basketball Polls
Emergency Road Closures - 500 Block McCallie Avenue, Jersey Pike Train Crossing
Tennessee American Water Announces Launch Of American Water Charitable Foundation 2025 Water and Environment Grant Program
Man, 47, Killed In Head-On Collision Early Saturday Morning On Rossville Boulevard
A man was killed early Saturday morning in a wreck on Rossville Boulevard. Chattanooga Police responded at 2:08 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash in the 4900 block of Rossville Boulevard. ... more

City Officials Say Downtown Crime Has Decreased Over 30%
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Chattanooga Police Chief John Chambers said new data analysis shows a more than 30 percent decrease in crime in Downtown Chattanooga last year. CPD analyzed ... more

Governor Lee Gives Preview Of State Of The State Address
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following excerpts ahead of his seventh State of the State address that will be delivered tonight at 6 p.m. CST in the House Chamber of the Tennessee ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/10/2025
Outgoing County GOP Chairman Mark Harrison Says Activate Hamilton Slate Using "Fraudulent" Methods; Gail Greene Says "He's Lying"
  • 2/9/2025
Heavy Rains Through The Coming Week Could Bring Chattanooga "Significant Flooding"
  • 2/9/2025
Man Wanted For Burglaries, Running From Police Is Captured At Soddy Lake
  • 2/9/2025
Soddy Daisy Closer To Getting Started On New City Hall
  • 2/9/2025
Councilman Ledford Was There For Us
  • 2/7/2025
Who's Really Looking Out For Us?
  • 2/7/2025
Top Senate Stories: The Real State Of The State
  • 2/10/2025
Quit Replaying The Helicopter/Plane Crash Video
  • 2/8/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update Feb. 7
  • 2/7/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Make It Brotherly Shove 31, Swifties 27 In Super Bowl 59
  • 2/9/2025
#6/4 LSU Edges #19/17 Lady VolsIin Baton Rouge, 82-77
  • 2/10/2025
Mountaineers Rally To Beat Mocs In SoCon Wrestling Battle
  • 2/9/2025
#4 Vols Cruise To 70-52 Victory at Oklahoma
  • 2/9/2025
Streaking Mocs Grab Share Of SoCon Lead After Sweeping Furman
  • 2/8/2025
Life With Ferris: The Hummus Bowl
  • 2/8/2025
Advantage Funeral Home Receives Veterans Award
  • 2/7/2025
Profiles Of Valor: The Amazing Pattillo Brothers
  • 2/7/2025
DAR America 250! Has Marker Dedication Wednesday
  • 2/10/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/10/2025
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bright Star” Feb. 25-March 1
  • 2/10/2025
Annual Edmonia Simmons-Everett O'Neal Concert Honors 2 Chattanooga Musicians
  • 2/9/2025
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
  • 2/10/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
American Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Launches New Music Series "Appalachian Sounds"
  • 2/10/2025
Councilman Ledford Was There For Us
  • 2/7/2025
Who's Really Looking Out For Us?
  • 2/7/2025
Top Senate Stories: The Real State Of The State
  • 2/10/2025
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Gas Prices Fall 10.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/10/2025
2,000 Bikes And Still Rolling
  • 2/7/2025
Chambliss Announces Steve Barham As New President And Managing Shareholder
  • 2/6/2025
Ellis Gardner: Are You Covered? Understanding Fire Damage And Insurance
  • 2/6/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 30-Feb. 5
  • 2/6/2025
AGC East Tennessee Welcomes New Board Members, Recognizes Excellence At Annual Meeting
  • 2/5/2025
Steven Lewis Appointed New Principal Of Construction Career Center
  • 2/7/2025
Lee University Partners With LMU-DCOM For Guaranteed Premed Interviews
  • 2/7/2025
Community Pitch Competition At Cleveland State
  • 2/6/2025
CRHC Hosts Annual Point-In-Time Count For People Experiencing Homelessness
  • 2/7/2025
Erlanger To Host Nurse Hiring Event Feb. 22
  • 2/7/2025
CHI Memorial Honors Ed Tempel With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 2/5/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Blackburn Fork Wildlife Management Area Expanded By 80+ Acres
  • 2/10/2025
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Bob Tamasy: Joy Emerges From The Refinery Of Adversity
  • 2/10/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Church To Hold Black History Celebration
  • 2/5/2025
Bob Tamasy: Addressing Unhealthy Fixation With Self
  • 2/6/2025
Annie B. Johnson
  • 2/10/2025
Donald Wayne Arterburn
  • 2/10/2025
Carole Denise Guthrie Parham
  • 2/10/2025
Emergency Road Closures - 500 Block McCallie Avenue, Jersey Pike Train Crossing
  • 2/10/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Carol Eimers
  • 2/10/2025
Officers Arrest Car Thief - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/10/2025