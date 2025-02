Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, DONAVAN RAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $1,000

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BALLENTINE, LUCAS TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/02/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BRANCH, ZAYARA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/10/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/22/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FLIPPO, LEWIS LADON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE FORBES, MATTHEW RYAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/02/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HAIRSTON, DAVID EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/26/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINTON, KEYON DENZEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT

MOORE, KELLY TOMITIRIAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/29/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MULLIS, ANDEA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NORTON, DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/02/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY OSHEA, JOHNATHON PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PALMER, ELLIS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/30/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II PEDRO MIGUEL, PEDRO FRANCISCO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/19/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PEREZ-LOPEZ, CONCEPCION

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/08/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION PIERCE, MEGAN ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/04/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC PRESTON, MIA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/30/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

REDMAN, KENNETH ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/04/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITTY, ANIKIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/05/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN SNODGRASS, KIMBERLY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/24/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SPANGLER, MARCUS AARON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/03/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF ADDERALL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CHILD NEGLECT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER SPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSESSION OF A STOLEN FIREARM

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AFTER CONVICTION OF FELONY TAYLOR, JARROD PAUL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/22/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR TINKER, JONATHAN CODY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WHITTLE, DANNY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN WORDLAW, BRANDON RYAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/13/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/13/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT