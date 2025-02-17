Red Back Hymnal Singing With The Chuck Wagon Gang

Chuck Wagon Gang with organizers Bill and Linda Hullander, retired broadcaster Earl Freudenberg Red Back Hymnal audience Ridgedale Baptist Church pastor Dr. Doug Plumlee Bill Hullander's friends from the Court House Former State Rep. Richard Floyd leads the singing Chattanooga Opera singer Jeffery Wells Pastor Doug Plumlee, Judge Russell Bean and Broadcaster Ben Cagle Red Back Hymnal audience Carl and Kay Human – WDYN Radio Retired Broadcaster F.L. Pierce and Hey Earl The Gang sing “I’ll Fly Away” to Mr. Hullander Previous Next

From “Victory in Jesus” to “I’ll Fly Away”, over 600 fans of the Red Back Hymnal gathered Sunday night at the Ridgedale Baptist Church in Chattanooga for the third Sunday singing.

Organizers Bill and Linda Hullander started the monthly event in 2016 at the urging of the late Hamilton County Commission Chairman Curtis Adams. Mr. Adams was a choir director for several churches in the Chattanooga area and loved the hymns.

Hamilton County Trustee Hullander said, “My favorite song is “I’ll Fly Away” and who better to sing it then the group that made it famous, the Chuck Wagon Gang.” Albert E. Brumley wrote the song in 1929 and when the Chuck Wagon Gang recorded it for Columbia Records in 1948, the record sold well over one million and ranks as one of the top Gospel songs of all time.

The Chuck Wagon Gang last sang at a Red Back Hymnal Singing at the Hullander Farm in 2019. Retired broadcaster Ben Cagle produced a YouTube concert video at the Hullander Farm which has been viewed by over 47,000 people. Mr. Hullander said plans are being made to bring the group back next year.

Ridgedale Baptist Church pastor Dr. Doug Plumlee opened the evening with a welcome and prayer followed by the singing of the national anthem by opera singer Jeffery Wells.

Former State Rep. Richard Floyd led the congregation in singing selections right out of the Red Back Hymnal.

The Chuck Wagon Gang sang songs from their latest release, including “For What Earthly Reason,” “Come Go with Me,” “I Dreamed about Heaven last Night,” “His Boundless Love,” and “The Mighty Word of God.”

The Gang re-created a radio broadcast like the original group sang on WBAP in Dallas – Fort Worth, when they started in the 1930s. Selections included, “On the Jericho Road,” “Echos from the Burning Bush,” “I’m Getting Ready To Leave This World,” and “Church in the Wildwood.” They concluded with Mr. Hullander's favorite song, “I’ll Fly Away.”

The current members of the Chuck Wagon Gang are Josh Turner – tenor, Marty Hayes – bass, Melissa Kemper – soprano and Shaye Smith – alto and group owner.

Several of Mr. Hullander’s friends from the courthouse were in the audience. They included Retired General Sessions Court Judge Clarence Shattuck and Retired City Court Judge Russell Bean. Retired Hamilton County School Board Member Rhonda Thurman, former Red Bank Mayor Pat Brown and former Sheriff Jim Hammond were also there. Former State Rep. Richard Floyd was one of the song leaders.

Mr. Hullander thanked his good friends, Pastor Russ Maroon and his wife Brenda for attending. Mr. Hullander said Rev. Maroon, in his upper 80s, is still pastoring one of Hamilton County’s oldest churches, Woodland Heights Baptist Church.

Also present were WDYN radio personality Carl Human and his wife Kay, Tri-State Gospel Music Hall of Fame Chairman Will Dickerson and retired WDEF Radio and TV Executive Ben Cagle.

Mr. Human said, “Through the years, I’ve known many of the members of the Chuck Wagon Gang and they’ve always been a favorite of my listeners.”

Retired WMBW broadcaster F.L. Pierce and his wife Gretta were also present. Mr. Pierce said, “I spun a lot of Chuck Wagon Gang records during my lengthy broadcasting career. I like them all.”

Mr. Hullander recognized his longtime friend Earl Freudenberg, who started playing Southern Gospel Music on WDOD radio in June, 1965. Mr. Hullander read a portion of a letter he’d received while on the radio with “Hey Earl.” The listener was thinking about suicide, but, “changed her mind because of the Gospel songs played on our radio program.” Mr. Hullander said, “These songs have a lifesaving message, if you’ll just listen to the words.”

After the singing guests enjoyed a biscuit and gravy snack, prepared by the Ridgedale Baptist Church ladies.

Mr. Hullander thanked Pastor Dr. Doug Plumlee for opening the doors of his church to the community to enjoy some of the greatest music ever written and recorded.

Mr. Hullander said he was thankful for the workers; for his piano players, Sue Gray and Jack Clark, his many song leaders, parking lot attendants, the ushers who pass out the songbooks, and his wife Linda. “She’s been with me from the very beginning, I couldn’t do this without her.”

Mr. Hullander said, “The Red Back Hymnal Singings each month are dedicated to preserving these great Gospel songs and hymns for our children and grandchildren. I appreciate the tremendous support everyone has given us from the very start. I especially appreciate the support from Commissioner Curtis Adams and State Rep. Bobby Wood. They were with me from the beginning and always present until physically unable to attend; Linda and I miss them so much. Most important, friends tell me their lives have been changed by the music, that’s encouragement to keep on, keeping on.”

Mr. Hullander said the March Red Back Hymnal Singing will return to his farm in Apison, with the Premiers Gospel Group Reunion.