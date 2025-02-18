City Council Approves Policies For Approval Of PILOT Tax Breaks

The City Council on Tuesday approved a 26-page set of policies for the approval of PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) tax breaks.

Under the policy, all PILOTs will go before the City Council. In an earlier version some with a lower dollar amount would not.

Councilman Darrin Ledford called the policies "fair and balanced."

He said the approved document represented the 14th revised copy.

Councilman Ledford said Cherita Allen, special counsel to the mayor on economic development, was a key figure in getting the policies ready for approval.

The policy says the city's Industrial Development Board "shall not enter into any agreement that provides for payments in lieu of ad valorem taxes without negotiation, a public hearing, and approval by the Council pursuant to and subject to the limitations of the Policies and Procedures."

Helen Burns Sharp, who has long urged such tax break rules, gave this outline:

PILOT Policies—A Timeline and A Thank You

2010 Councilwoman Deborah Scott led a significant effort (11 versions) to establish Policies and Procedures for PILOTs. None were adopted.

2014 Ric Ebersole, IDB chair, called for more transparency in how PILOTs are approved and monitored.

2015 The City Council adopted policies for tax increment financing (TIF).

2015 Accountability for Taxpayer Money (ATM) founded by Helen Burns Sharp

2015 The Unity Group of Chattanooga, led by Sherman Matthews and Joe Rowe, and the Chattanooga Tea Party, led by Mark West, endorsed the concept of written PILOT policies, demonstrating its popularity across the political spectrum.

2017 Fifteen (15) members of ATM attended the May 16th City Council meeting wearing tee shirts that read: “Adopt Policies before Approving Jobs PILOTs.” Franklin and Tresa McCallie were key supporters.

2017 Councilman Darrin Ledford initiated a City Council study examining possible PILOT policies. Some procedures, but no policies, were adopted the following year.

2021 CALEB’s Economic Mobility Task Force held virtual candidate forums before the City election in March and asked candidates to commit to written policies. Mayoral candidate Tim Kelly committed. Key task force members included Geoff Meldahl, Janice Gooden, Joseph Paden, Austin Sauerbrei-Brown, Brandon Denney, and Helen Burns Sharp.

2021 Mayor Tim Kelly asked his economic development staff (Jermaine Freeman) and Chamber staff to work with CALEB and ATM in developing PILOT policies. Charita Allen began providing city staff leadership on the project in the fall of 2024.

2025 The City Council adopted written PILOT policies on February 18th. Members of this Council were Chip Henderson, Jenny Hill, Ken Smith, Darrin Ledford, Isiah Hester, Jenni Berz, Raquetta Dotley, Marvene Noel, and Demetrus Coonrod.