Chattanooga Gets Snow Causing Many Cancellations

Snow arrived in the Chattanooga area on Wednesday, causing a number of cancellations.

There were several inches of snow on area mountains with less in the valleys.

The snow was to be followed by temps in the teens. The low on Thursday was expected to be 15. The low was to rise only to 24 on Friday.

The Hamilton County Schools and UTC were among those closed on Wednesday.

Due to the winter storm and the threat of hazardous travel conditions across portions of Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee closed state offices in the West and Middle and East Grand Divisions on Wednesday.

State services offered online will remain available and state employees able to work from home should do so.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) continues to monitor the forecast and work with local, regional, and state partners to support readiness actions and any requests for resources.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is pre-treating interstates and state routes and urges Tennesseans to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel in affected areas.