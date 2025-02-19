Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AGUILAR, DANILO
DOES NOT KNOW ,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BANKS, KALIL SHERIFF
823 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BEAMON, RICKY LEE
201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR
718 N GREENWOOD AVE Chattanooga, 374041223
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSS.ESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENS
POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRYANT, ANDRIA MICHELLE
30 DORIS DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DODSON, AMBER LEIGH
111 WHEELER WORTHINGTON RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT
4614 BONNIEWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ESTRUARDO, RONALD
1700 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
EZELL, JAMES DYLAN
5407 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GASS, ANGELA MARIE
5040 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GOODE, DAVID WILLIAM
3296 SPRING PLACE RD.
CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
HARPER, MILES ALEXANDER
2113 E 13TH ST CHATT, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THREATS OF VIOLENCE AGAINST A SCHOOL RELATED ACTIV
ASSAULT
HARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS
4713 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374113201
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGEROUS FEL
HOOKS, CODY DEWAYNE
4744 NORCROSS RD APT. B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HYDE, SISSY ANNETTE
135 WEST RIDGEWOOD AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
JACOWAY, EVAN THOMAS
601 Oneal St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, LE FRANK MONTE
2724 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
JOHNSON, MATTHEW JEROME
844 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MANNING, KEVIN BENNETT
5713HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOSIER, WILLIAM ELLIS
8977 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON
2734 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
PARKER, MELVIN BRAD
153 LEWIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
PARTON, VERONICA NICOLE
2141 HILLTOP CREST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PELFREY, TIMOTHY RAY
186 LORI DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PORTER, BRYAN KEITH
176 VERO BEACH AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
RIVIERA, JOSE EDUARDO
9407 GATEMERE CT SUGAR LAND, 77498
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT
2424 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROACH, CASEY DEWAYNE
7010 SYLAR RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERTS, ANGELA MICHELLE
13750 LILLARD RD HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROYER, MARVIN BLAYNE
880 LEVEL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
EXTORTION
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
RYMER, ADRIAN N
155 FLINT SPRINGS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
SEWELL, JACOB WILLIAM BLAINE
371 BROWNWOOD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS
4902 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SPURGEON, AUTUMN SUNSHINE
107 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THOMPSON, ROBERT STEVEN
5140 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 373238106
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILLIAMS, JAXSON GENE
4670 PRESERVE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WORLEY, MICHEAL ARCY
11942 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
