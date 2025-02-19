Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUILAR, DANILO

DOES NOT KNOW ,

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BANKS, KALIL SHERIFF

823 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BEAMON, RICKY LEE

201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.



BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR

718 N GREENWOOD AVE Chattanooga, 374041223

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSS.ESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENS

POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRYANT, ANDRIA MICHELLE

30 DORIS DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DODSON, AMBER LEIGH

111 WHEELER WORTHINGTON RD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT

4614 BONNIEWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ESTRUARDO, RONALD

1700 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



EZELL, JAMES DYLAN

5407 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GASS, ANGELA MARIE

5040 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GOODE, DAVID WILLIAM

3296 SPRING PLACE RD.

Here are the mug shots:

BANKS, KALIL SHERIFF

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/17/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BEAMON, RICKY LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR. BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/13/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

POSS.ESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENS

POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BRYANT, ANDRIA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/25/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DODSON, AMBER LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/13/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/17/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY EZELL, JAMES DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/07/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GASS, ANGELA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/06/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GOODE, DAVID WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/31/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER HARPER, MILES ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/08/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

THREATS OF VIOLENCE AGAINST A SCHOOL RELATED ACTIV

ASSAULT

HARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGEROUS FEL HOOKS, CODY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/16/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HYDE, SISSY ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SIMPLE ASSAULT JACOWAY, EVAN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/20/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, LE FRANK MONTE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/30/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JOHNSON, MATTHEW JEROME

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/23/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MANNING, KEVIN BENNETT

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/08/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOSIER, WILLIAM ELLIS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/19/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARKER, MELVIN BRAD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/04/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING PARTON, VERONICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/20/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PELFREY, TIMOTHY RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/22/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORTER, BRYAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/02/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/16/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

VOP AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ROACH, CASEY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/19/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, ANGELA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/25/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROBERTS, LAURA BELL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE SEWELL, JACOB WILLIAM BLAINE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/09/1989

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/20/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SPURGEON, AUTUMN SUNSHINE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/18/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY THOMPSON, ROBERT STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/06/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WILLIAMS, JAXSON GENE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/01/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WORLEY, MICHEAL ARCY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/14/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERHARPER, MILES ALEXANDER2113 E 13TH ST CHATT, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHREATS OF VIOLENCE AGAINST A SCHOOL RELATED ACTIVASSAULTHARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS4713 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374113201Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGEROUS FELHOOKS, CODY DEWAYNE4744 NORCROSS RD APT. B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTHYDE, SISSY ANNETTE135 WEST RIDGEWOOD AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDISORDERLY CONDUCTSIMPLE ASSAULTJACOWAY, EVAN THOMAS601 Oneal St Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, LE FRANK MONTE2724 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTJOHNSON, MATTHEW JEROME844 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMANNING, KEVIN BENNETT5713HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOSIER, WILLIAM ELLIS8977 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON2734 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERPARKER, MELVIN BRAD153 LEWIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGPARTON, VERONICA NICOLE2141 HILLTOP CREST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PELFREY, TIMOTHY RAY186 LORI DRIVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PORTER, BRYAN KEITH176 VERO BEACH AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHRIVIERA, JOSE EDUARDO9407 GATEMERE CT SUGAR LAND, 77498Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL INQUIRYRIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT2424 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP AGGRAVATED ROBBERYVOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULTROACH, CASEY DEWAYNE7010 SYLAR RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBERTS, ANGELA MICHELLE13750 LILLARD RD HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROYER, MARVIN BLAYNE880 LEVEL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)EVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)EXTORTIONCRUELTY TO ANIMALSRYMER, ADRIAN N155 FLINT SPRINGS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUISEWELL, JACOB WILLIAM BLAINE371 BROWNWOOD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: UTCLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS4902 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSPURGEON, AUTUMN SUNSHINE107 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTYTHOMPSON, ROBERT STEVEN5140 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 373238106Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WILLIAMS, JAXSON GENE4670 PRESERVE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WORLEY, MICHEAL ARCY11942 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



