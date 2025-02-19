Latest Headlines

  • Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUILAR, DANILO 
DOES NOT KNOW , 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BANKS, KALIL SHERIFF 
823 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BEAMON, RICKY LEE 
201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.

BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR 
718 N GREENWOOD AVE Chattanooga, 374041223 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSS.ESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENS
POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRYANT, ANDRIA MICHELLE 
30 DORIS DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DODSON, AMBER LEIGH 
111 WHEELER WORTHINGTON RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT 
4614 BONNIEWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ESTRUARDO, RONALD 
1700 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

EZELL, JAMES DYLAN 
5407 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GASS, ANGELA MARIE 
5040 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GOODE, DAVID WILLIAM 
3296 SPRING PLACE RD.

CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

HARPER, MILES ALEXANDER 
2113 E 13TH ST CHATT, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THREATS OF VIOLENCE AGAINST A SCHOOL RELATED ACTIV
ASSAULT

HARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS 
4713 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374113201 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGEROUS FEL

HOOKS, CODY DEWAYNE 
4744 NORCROSS RD APT. B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HYDE, SISSY ANNETTE 
135 WEST RIDGEWOOD AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLE ASSAULT

JACOWAY, EVAN THOMAS 
601 Oneal St Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, LE FRANK MONTE 
2724 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

JOHNSON, MATTHEW JEROME 
844 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MANNING, KEVIN BENNETT 
5713HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOSIER, WILLIAM ELLIS 
8977 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON 
2734 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

PARKER, MELVIN BRAD 
153 LEWIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

PARTON, VERONICA NICOLE 
2141 HILLTOP CREST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PELFREY, TIMOTHY RAY 
186 LORI DRIVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORTER, BRYAN KEITH 
176 VERO BEACH AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

RIVIERA, JOSE EDUARDO 
9407 GATEMERE CT SUGAR LAND, 77498 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL INQUIRY

RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT 
2424 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ROACH, CASEY DEWAYNE 
7010 SYLAR RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, ANGELA MICHELLE 
13750 LILLARD RD HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROYER, MARVIN BLAYNE 
880 LEVEL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
EXTORTION
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

RYMER, ADRIAN N 
155 FLINT SPRINGS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

SEWELL, JACOB WILLIAM BLAINE 
371 BROWNWOOD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS 
4902 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SPURGEON, AUTUMN SUNSHINE 
107 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY

THOMPSON, ROBERT STEVEN 
5140 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 373238106 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILLIAMS, JAXSON GENE 
4670 PRESERVE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WORLEY, MICHEAL ARCY 
11942 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

