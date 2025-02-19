Rhea County Commission Balks At Convention Center, 3-Year Reappraisals, Raise For Sheriff, County Mayor

The Rhea County Commission let three items from old business die on the table at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday night.

County Commission Chairman Jim Reed started the meeting informing the audience that there were three items of old business that had been tabled at the previous monthly meeting.

He said that as a point of information that anything under old business is an item that has been tabled before. It has to be a motion made and seconded and voted on with 50 percent plus one vote (which would be five votes on the 9-person commission) to remove it from the table. He added once it has been removed from the table the commission could then act on the matter to either approve or deny it. “Once it’s removed from the table, we can then take action,” said Chairman Reed.

All three previous proposals, the three year reappraisal plan and the accompanying resolution to authorize it, the proposal to whether to move forward on the joint venture with the city of Dayton on a convention center and the resolution to set compensation for the “Ex Officio” service of the Sheriff and to adjust the county mayor's salary all died for lack of a motion. Chairman Reed offered ample time on all three matters and no commissioner made a motion to bring them off the table.

“These motions are now dead unless a commissioner or an elected county official wants to bring them back up at any time,” said Chairman Reed.

Before roll call Chairman Reed noted that Commissioners Billy Thedford and Leo Stephens, who are also members of the county’s hospital board, were at required training sessions out of town. Chairman Reed said that by the rules of the County Commission they would be able to attend by electronic means and were considered present for the meeting. Commissioner Stephens was the lead commissioner who made the motions to table all three items at the January meeting.

“Those items are now gone from our agenda. They have died. No action was taken. They will not reappear on our next agenda unless someone brings that back up which can be done at any time, any month to place it back on the agenda,” said Chairman Reed.

Sheriff Mike Neal was not at the meeting.

Sheriff Neal had appeared before the County Commission several times in past meetings and workshops making his argument for the added salary increase.

Sheriff Neal did say at one meeting when he made the request, he was not aware that the county mayor salary was tied to his.

Ezra Medina made comments on the change of the five year to three-year appraisal proposition by Property Assessor Debbie Byrd. Mrs. Byrd said the proposal had to be in Nashville to the State Board of Equalization by Feb. 27.

Mr Medina said, “There’s been a lot of back and forth on the three-year cycle of the property appraisal. I have attended several meetings and learned how our government works and how decisions are made and how those decisions impact our community. You commissioners have difficult choices ahead, one of which is changing from a five-year appraisal to a three-year cycle. With the deadline approaching, its clear that many of us have more questions than answers which means the public outside these meetings are less informed. This decision carries significant weight. We have numerous projects in progress and many more waiting for the opportunity to help our community to grow and thrive.

"The reality is most of them will ultimately depend on how we secure the necessary revenue. The assessor’s office has been open and engaged from the beginning of these discussions offering presentations, inviting qualified speakers, sharing examples from other communities and creating clear visuals to help everyone understand the implications. I don’t believe they (the property assessor) would have gone to such lengths if they genuinely didn’t think this change was in the best interest of our community. At the heart of this decision is how it impacts the taxpayer. As I understand it, if we remain on the five year cycle our community will likely struggle to get the revenue we need, forcing the commissioners to raise taxes when that time comes. Instead, I believe that we should get ahead of this now, secure the revenue in the way that’s less damaging and more sustainable and join Blount County that has already moved to the three-year cycle.""