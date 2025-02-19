Latest Headlines

Rhea County Commission Balks At Convention Center, 3-Year Reappraisals, Raise For Sheriff, County Mayor

  • Wednesday, February 19, 2025

The Rhea County Commission let three items from old business die on the table at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday night.

County Commission Chairman Jim Reed started the meeting informing the audience that there were three items of old business that had been tabled at the previous monthly meeting.

He said that as a point of information that anything under old business is an item that has been tabled before. It has to be a motion made and seconded and voted on with 50 percent plus one vote (which would be five votes on the 9-person commission) to remove it from the table. He added once it has been removed from the table the commission could then act on the matter to either approve or deny it. “Once it’s removed from the table, we can then take action,” said Chairman Reed.

All three previous proposals, the three year reappraisal plan and the accompanying resolution to authorize it, the proposal to whether to move forward on the joint venture with the city of Dayton on a convention center and the resolution to set compensation for the “Ex Officio” service of the Sheriff and to adjust the county mayor's salary all died for lack of a motion. Chairman Reed offered ample time on all three matters and no commissioner made a motion to bring them off the table.

“These motions are now dead unless a commissioner or an elected county official wants to bring them back up at any time,” said Chairman Reed.

Before roll call Chairman Reed noted that Commissioners Billy Thedford and Leo Stephens, who are also members of the county’s hospital board, were at required training sessions out of town. Chairman Reed said that by the rules of the County Commission they would be able to attend by electronic means and were considered present for the meeting. Commissioner Stephens was the lead commissioner who made the motions to table all three items at the January meeting.

“Those items are now gone from our agenda. They have died. No action was taken. They will not reappear on our next agenda unless someone brings that back up which can be done at any time, any month to place it back on the agenda,” said Chairman Reed.

Sheriff Mike Neal was not at the meeting.

Sheriff Neal had appeared before the County Commission several times in past meetings and workshops making his argument for the added salary increase.

Sheriff Neal did say at one meeting when he made the request, he was not aware that the county mayor salary was tied to his.

Ezra Medina made comments on the change of the five year to three-year appraisal proposition by Property Assessor Debbie Byrd. Mrs. Byrd said the proposal had to be in Nashville to the State Board of Equalization by Feb. 27.

Mr Medina said, “There’s been a lot of back and forth on the three-year cycle of the property appraisal. I have attended several meetings and learned how our government works and how decisions are made and how those decisions impact our community. You commissioners have difficult choices ahead, one of which is changing from a five-year appraisal to a three-year cycle. With the deadline approaching, its clear that many of us have more questions than answers which means the public outside these meetings are less informed. This decision carries significant weight. We have numerous projects in progress and many more waiting for the opportunity to help our community to grow and thrive.

"The reality is most of them will ultimately depend on how we secure the necessary revenue. The assessor’s office has been open and engaged from the beginning of these discussions offering presentations, inviting qualified speakers, sharing examples from other communities and creating clear visuals to help everyone understand the implications. I don’t believe they (the property assessor) would have gone to such lengths if they genuinely didn’t think this change was in the best interest of our community. At the heart of this decision is how it impacts the taxpayer. As I understand it, if we remain on the five year cycle our community will likely struggle to get the revenue we need, forcing the commissioners to raise taxes when that time comes. Instead, I believe that we should get ahead of this now, secure the revenue in the way that’s less damaging and more sustainable and join Blount County that has already moved to the three-year cycle.""

Latest Headlines
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Put Bruce Pearl In The Hall Of Fame
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Put Bruce Pearl In The Hall Of Fame
  • Sports
  • 2/19/2025
Officers Respond To Domestic Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 2/19/2025
#2/4 Vols Homer Five Times In 29-4 Rout Of UNC Asheville
#2/4 Vols Homer Five Times In 29-4 Rout Of UNC Asheville
  • Sports
  • 2/19/2025
Rhea County Commission Balks At Convention Center, 3-Year Reappraisals, Raise For Sheriff, County Mayor
  • Breaking News
  • 2/19/2025
Bradley Central Girls Remain No. 1 In TSWA 4A Basketball Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/19/2025
PHOTOS: Bradley Central Girls - Howard, 6-AAAA Tournament
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/19/2025
Breaking News
Rhea County Commission Balks At Convention Center, 3-Year Reappraisals, Raise For Sheriff, County Mayor
  • 2/19/2025

The Rhea County Commission let three items from old business die on the table at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday night. County Commission Chairman Jim Reed started the meeting informing ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/19/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUILAR, ... more

City Council Approves Policies For Approval Of PILOT Tax Breaks
  • 2/18/2025

The City Council on Tuesday approved a 26-page set of policies for the approval of PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) tax breaks. Under the policy, all PILOTs will go before the City Council. ... more

Breaking News
New Democratic State Chair Rachel Campbell Gets Warm Sendoff From Local Democrats
  • 2/18/2025
Shannon Whitfield Is Sole Finalist For Deputy County Commissioner For Whitfield County
  • 2/18/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/18/2025
Woman, 23, Shot In Drive-By Shooting On McCallie Avenue Saturday Night; 17-Year Old Is Arrested
  • 2/17/2025
Man, 28, Who Was Shot At Brainerd Road Gas Station Dies From His Injuries; Shooter Claims Self-Defense
  • 2/17/2025
Opinion
Happy Birthday, Trustee Hullander
  • 2/18/2025
DOGE Is Redundant
  • 2/18/2025
Best Vet In The USA
Best Vet In The USA
  • 2/18/2025
Not My Mayor
  • 2/18/2025
Senator Blackburn: Here’s How DOGE Is Holding Government Accountable
  • 2/18/2025
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Put Bruce Pearl In The Hall Of Fame
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Put Bruce Pearl In The Hall Of Fame
  • 2/19/2025
#2/4 Vols Homer Five Times In 29-4 Rout Of UNC Asheville
#2/4 Vols Homer Five Times In 29-4 Rout Of UNC Asheville
  • 2/19/2025
Paul Payne: Don’t Miss Out On This Special Mocs Basketball Season
Paul Payne: Don’t Miss Out On This Special Mocs Basketball Season
  • 2/18/2025
UTC Men Welcome Western Carolina Wednesday
  • 2/18/2025
Vols Ranked Sixth Nationally
  • 2/18/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Buy The Boy A Bike
Life With Ferris: Buy The Boy A Bike
  • 2/17/2025
51st Annual Antiques Show And Sale Is This Weekend
  • 2/17/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/18/2025
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt Maj Daniel J. Daly
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt Maj Daniel J. Daly
  • 2/14/2025
Freedom Sings Hosts Veterans Business Mixer March 6
  • 2/14/2025
Entertainment
Dalton Little Theatre Presents All In The Timing
Dalton Little Theatre Presents All In The Timing
  • 2/18/2025
Spatial Effects Plays At Cohutta General Store Friday
Spatial Effects Plays At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 2/18/2025
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “Bach To Rachmaninoff”
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “Bach To Rachmaninoff”
  • 2/17/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
A Revamped Ringgold Depot Opry Promises An Electrifying 2025 Season
A Revamped Ringgold Depot Opry Promises An Electrifying 2025 Season
  • 2/17/2025
Opinion
Happy Birthday, Trustee Hullander
  • 2/18/2025
DOGE Is Redundant
  • 2/18/2025
Best Vet In The USA
Best Vet In The USA
  • 2/18/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
Dick’s Graphics And Carroll Printing Company Announce Merger
  • 2/17/2025
Gas Prices Rise 7.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/17/2025
CBL Properties Announces Sale Of Imperial Valley Mall For $38.1 Million
  • 2/17/2025
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Cleveland Welcomes David Gray As New CEO
Habitat For Humanity Of Cleveland Welcomes David Gray As New CEO
  • 2/13/2025
Ellis Gardner: Greater Chattanooga Realtors January Market Report
  • 2/13/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 6-12
  • 2/13/2025
Student Scene
BASF Chattanooga Accepting Applications For 2025 TECH Academy
  • 2/18/2025
UTC Senior AJ Galluzzi Lands National Public Policy Fellowship
UTC Senior AJ Galluzzi Lands National Public Policy Fellowship
  • 2/18/2025
The Phoenix Pitch Ignites Innovation At UTC’s Center For Innovation And Entrepreneurship
The Phoenix Pitch Ignites Innovation At UTC’s Center For Innovation And Entrepreneurship
  • 2/17/2025
Living Well
Cole Webster To Be Honored With The 2025 Dr. Headrick Distinguished Award At The American Cancer Society Gala Of Hope
Cole Webster To Be Honored With The 2025 Dr. Headrick Distinguished Award At The American Cancer Society Gala Of Hope
  • 2/18/2025
Austin Hatcher Foundation Announces 3 New Board Members And 3 New Staff Members
Austin Hatcher Foundation Announces 3 New Board Members And 3 New Staff Members
  • 2/18/2025
StoryPoint Chattanooga Wins "A Place For Mom 2025 Best Of Senior Living Award"
StoryPoint Chattanooga Wins "A Place For Mom 2025 Best Of Senior Living Award"
  • 2/18/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Outdoors
Chattanooga Outdoor Festival Returns April 5 To the Choo Choo With Expansion Into Station Street
  • 2/18/2025
Early Bird: America’s Beloved Purple Martins Return To Tennessee
  • 2/11/2025
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
Travel
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Are You Suffering From "Spiritual Amnesia"?
Bob Tamasy: Are You Suffering From "Spiritual Amnesia"?
  • 2/17/2025
New Hope Presbyterian Church To Celebrate 50 Years Of Faith, Love And Service
  • 2/17/2025
Former Associate Pastor Of Cleveland 1st Baptist Church Bill Griffith Dies
Former Associate Pastor Of Cleveland 1st Baptist Church Bill Griffith Dies
  • 2/16/2025
Obituaries
William “Bill” Russell Davis, Jr.
William “Bill” Russell Davis, Jr.
  • 2/18/2025
William “Jack” Jackson Phillips
William “Jack” Jackson Phillips
  • 2/18/2025
Dorman Lee Knowles
Dorman Lee Knowles
  • 2/18/2025
Government
City Council Passes $29.9 Million Budget Amendment To Invest In Key Priorities, Shore Up Police And Fire Pension Fund
  • 2/18/2025
January Tennessee Revenues Are Higher Than Budget Estimates
  • 2/18/2025
Officers Respond To Domestic Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/19/2025