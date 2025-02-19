Trustee Hullander Says It Is Losing Proposition To Send Out Personalty Tax Bills Under $20

Trustee Bill Hullander told members of the County Commission on Wednesday that it is a losing proposition to send out personalty (tax on equipment) bills under $20.
He said Finance Director Lee Brouner estimated that it cost $50,000 to go after $37,000. Mr. Brouner at the meeting said that was "a very, very, very rough estimate."
But he said it was "not a significant amount of money" involved.
Trustee Hullander said if the office could collect all of the small personalty amounts it would be around $37,000. But he said it is difficult to get many of those with small bills to pay.
He said in one case a woman owed $6.71, and the office had spent over $10 in mailings to try to get her to pay. He said it was found that the woman had only operated a business briefly. He said she was likely throwing away the bills.
Trustee Hullander said 4,400 individuals owe less than $20, and 1.200 of those owe less than $5.
He is asking the Legislature to pass a bill allowing him not to bill those owing under $20.
He said he has a House member and senator sponsoring the bill.
It would have to be ratified by the County Commission.
Trustee Hullander said the idea came from the County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS).