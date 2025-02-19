Trustee Hullander Says It Is Losing Proposition To Send Out Personalty Tax Bills Under $20

Trustee Bill Hullander told members of the County Commission on Wednesday that it is a losing proposition to send out personalty (tax on equipment) bills under $20.

He said Finance Director Lee Brouner estimated that it cost $50,000 to go after $37,000. Mr. Brouner at the meeting said that was "a very, very, very rough estimate."

But he said it was "not a significant amount of money" involved.

Trustee Hullander said if the office could collect all of the small personalty amounts it would be around $37,000. But he said it is difficult to get many of those with small bills to pay.

He said in one case a woman owed $6.71, and the office had spent over $10 in mailings to try to get her to pay. He said it was found that the woman had only operated a business briefly. He said she was likely throwing away the bills.

Trustee Hullander said 4,400 individuals owe less than $20, and 1.200 of those owe less than $5.

He is asking the Legislature to pass a bill allowing him not to bill those owing under $20.

He said he has a House member and senator sponsoring the bill.

It would have to be ratified by the County Commission.

Trustee Hullander said the idea came from the County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS).