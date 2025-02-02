Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BALES, MARTHA JEANETTE
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRANUM, CASEY L
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FTA DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
BRIGHT, ROSS A
6192 WALKER MOUNTAIN ROAD COOKEVILLE, 38506
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CAMP, SERGIO SUSUNAGA EUGENE
DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CAREATHERS, JANICE KAY
1212 E 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTU
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
COLEMAN, JAMES GERALD
52 LILLIAN DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
COMBS, CONNIE JEAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CONNER, ALISHA BROOK
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
COTTON, DAVION ALLEN
4103 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COVINGTON, RICKY LAKINO
360 W LOUDON STREET LEXINGTON, 40508
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT VOP
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP
EVADING ARREST VOP
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT VOP
DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374023924
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ELLIOTT, DENVER JAMES
132 COOLEY RD PIKEVILLE, 37362
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE
4300 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FREEMAN, WILLONA M
4145 RINGGOLD RD APT 68 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
GARMANY, JACOB LAVAR
724 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112025
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
HENDERSON, ASHLEY BROOKE
9106 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOWARD, KIRTSTEN ELIZABETH
297 TROY DR DAYTON, 373214204
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HUGHES, PARKER CHRISTIAN
34 WOODLAND LANE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
HUTCHISON, NATHANIEL CODY
2036 RUBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
ASSAULT
KINAMORE, DEANDRE JATQUEZ
2206 EAST 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KNOX, STEPHANIE LAVONE
2230 E 26 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LONG, COURRIE L
1906 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY
INDECENT EXPOSURE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LOPEZ LOARCA, EULALIA
5001 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MCDONALD, DESMOND NIGEL
507 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063440
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MILLER, TYLER D
3314 WINDSOR CT CHATTANOOGA, 374114220
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MILLER, WILLIAM CODY
7338 VALLEY LN Hixson, 373432208
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ODOM, LOGAN MARQUESE
7713 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
PHELPS, KAYLA LYNN
6553 OLD DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PORTER, JARVIS W
227 COMMERCE AVENUE WATERTOWN, 37184
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
PRINCE, DAVID NOAH
204 STINNETT LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REMSON, KENNETH PHIL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101709
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROOKS, ORIA ALOHA
1719 CITICO AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUFF, DANIEL TYLER
3439 CLEVELAND HWY DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
SCHULTZ, JOHN KIETH
122 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215115
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VAUGHN, JOHN ANTHONY
30 LAUREL CANYON VILLAGAE CIR APT 4209 CANTON, 30114
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON KNIGHT, TERESA ANN
7719 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
