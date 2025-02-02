Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BALES, MARTHA JEANETTE

4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRANUM, CASEY L

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FTA DRIVING ON SUSPENDED



BRIGHT, ROSS A

6192 WALKER MOUNTAIN ROAD COOKEVILLE, 38506

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CAMP, SERGIO SUSUNAGA EUGENE

DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CAREATHERS, JANICE KAY

1212 E 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTU

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI



COLEMAN, JAMES GERALD

52 LILLIAN DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)



COMBS, CONNIE JEAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CONNER, ALISHA BROOK

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT



COTTON, DAVION ALLEN

4103 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COVINGTON, RICKY LAKINO

360 W LOUDON STREET LEXINGTON, 40508

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT VOP

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP

EVADING ARREST VOP

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT VOP



DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374023924

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



ELLIOTT, DENVER JAMES

132 COOLEY RD PIKEVILLE, 37362

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE

4300 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FREEMAN, WILLONA M

4145 RINGGOLD RD APT 68 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



GARMANY, JACOB LAVAR

724 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112025

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)HENDERSON, ASHLEY BROOKE9106 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKEDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHOWARD, KIRTSTEN ELIZABETH297 TROY DR DAYTON, 373214204Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREHUGHES, PARKER CHRISTIAN34 WOODLAND LANE DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)OPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONHUTCHISON, NATHANIEL CODY2036 RUBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: UTCASSAULTKINAMORE, DEANDRE JATQUEZ2206 EAST 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKNOX, STEPHANIE LAVONE2230 E 26 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTLONG, COURRIE L1906 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSEXUAL BATTERYINDECENT EXPOSURERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLOPEZ LOARCA, EULALIA5001 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMCDONALD, DESMOND NIGEL507 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063440Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE IMPRISONMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDMILLER, TYLER D3314 WINDSOR CT CHATTANOOGA, 374114220Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMILLER, WILLIAM CODY7338 VALLEY LN Hixson, 373432208Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEODOM, LOGAN MARQUESE7713 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, EXPIREDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEPHELPS, KAYLA LYNN6553 OLD DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PORTER, JARVIS W227 COMMERCE AVENUE WATERTOWN, 37184Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONPRINCE, DAVID NOAH204 STINNETT LN DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREMSON, KENNETH PHILHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101709Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARROOKS, ORIA ALOHA1719 CITICO AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUFF, DANIEL TYLER3439 CLEVELAND HWY DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUISCHULTZ, JOHN KIETH122 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215115Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONVAUGHN, JOHN ANTHONY30 LAUREL CANYON VILLAGAE CIR APT 4209 CANTON, 30114Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILSON KNIGHT, TERESA ANN7719 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

