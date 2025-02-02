Amended Suit Says Meigs Deputy Was Driving 102 MPH On Night Of Fatal River Plunge

An amended lawsuit says Meigs County deputy R.J. Leonard was driving as fast as 102 mph on his way to pick up the woman who eventually drowned while handcuffed in the back of his patrol car last Valentine's Day.

The rookie officer was responding to a report of Tabitha Smith being in the middle of a roadway on Highway 60.

The amended complaint says after picking Ms. Smith up, the deputy radioed dispatch that he had "one in custody."

He texted his wife the one word "arrest" just seconds before his vehicle hit the water at the old Blythe's Ferry.

Records show he was also using his phone's Facebook Messenger in a conversation with a Ben Christian as he headed for the county jail.

He drove onto Blythe's Ferry Lane, which dead ends into the river, at 10:02:45 p.m. at speeds up to 56 mph. Just a short time later, the patrol vehicle hit the water at 44 mph, the lawsuit says.

His message to his wife came 46 seconds before going into the river.

The lawsuit says state law prohibits the use of a wireless device while driving a vehicle.

The deputy's body was located in the river outside the patrol car. Ms. Smith was found still handcuffed to the vehicle.

The suit says Ms. Smith grew up in the area and "would have warned" Deputy Leonard that he was on the wrong road.

Blythe Ferry Lane was described as a two-lane country road with no shoulders and with no streetlights and no lighted warning signal about the danger ahead, it was stated.

The suit says the deputy would have passed:

- A sign that says ROAD ENDS 1,500 Ft

- Five raised asphalt rumble strips

- Another set of five raised asphalt rumble strips

- At 546 feet a sign in large yellow letters that says STOP

- At 502 feet a sign that says STOP AHEAD

- At 498 feet a sign on the road says AHEAD

- Two more higher raised asphalt rumble strips

The suit is filed by the children of Ms. Smith against Meigs County and R.J. Leonard.

The complaint, which asks $100 million in damages, says Ms. Smith died a "ghastly" death.

Attorney Robin Flores said much of the information for the amendment came from a recent district attorney's report on the incident.