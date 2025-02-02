Latest Headlines

Amended Suit Says Meigs Deputy Was Driving 102 MPH On Night Of Fatal River Plunge

  • Sunday, February 2, 2025

An amended lawsuit says Meigs County deputy R.J. Leonard was driving as fast as 102 mph on his way to pick up the woman who eventually drowned while handcuffed in the back of his patrol car last Valentine's Day.

The rookie officer was responding to a report of Tabitha Smith being in the middle of a roadway on Highway 60.

The amended complaint says after picking Ms. Smith up, the deputy radioed dispatch that he had "one in custody."

He texted his wife the one word "arrest" just seconds before his vehicle hit the water at the old Blythe's Ferry.

Records show he was also using his phone's Facebook Messenger in a conversation with a Ben Christian as he headed for the county jail.

He drove onto Blythe's Ferry Lane, which dead ends into the river, at 10:02:45 p.m. at speeds up to 56 mph. Just a short time later, the patrol vehicle hit the water at 44 mph, the lawsuit says.

His message to his wife came 46 seconds before going into the river.

The lawsuit says state law prohibits the use of a wireless device while driving a vehicle.

The deputy's body was located in the river outside the patrol car. Ms. Smith was found still handcuffed to the vehicle.

The suit says Ms. Smith grew up in the area and "would have warned" Deputy Leonard that he was on the wrong road.

Blythe Ferry Lane was described as a two-lane country road with no shoulders and with no streetlights and no lighted warning signal about the danger ahead, it was stated.

The suit says the deputy would have passed:

- A sign that says ROAD ENDS 1,500 Ft

- Five raised asphalt rumble strips

- Another set of five raised asphalt rumble strips

- At 546 feet a sign in large yellow letters that says STOP

- At 502 feet a sign that says STOP AHEAD

- At 498 feet a sign on the road says AHEAD

- Two more higher raised asphalt rumble strips

The suit is filed by the children of Ms. Smith against Meigs County and R.J. Leonard.

The complaint, which asks $100 million in damages, says Ms. Smith died a "ghastly" death.

Attorney Robin Flores said much of the information for the amendment came from a recent district attorney's report on the incident.

 

 

 

 

 

Latest Headlines
Amended Suit Says Meigs Deputy Was Driving 102 MPH On Night Of Fatal River Plunge
  • Breaking News
  • 2/2/2025
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines As Vols Beat Gators
  • Sports
  • 2/2/2025
Dan Fleser: Short-Handed Vols Found A Way To Beat The Odds
Dan Fleser: Short-Handed Vols Found A Way To Beat The Odds
  • Sports
  • 2/2/2025
UTC Men's Golf Quickly Back In Action In South Carolina On Monday
UTC Men's Golf Quickly Back In Action In South Carolina On Monday
  • Sports
  • 2/2/2025
Shorthanded #8 Vols Knock Off #5/6 Florida, 64-44
  • Sports
  • 2/2/2025
Cleveland Wins State Duals In Dominate Fashion
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/2/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/2/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALES, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/1/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAUTISTA-PEREZ, ... more

Pair Charged In Slaying Of 17-Year-Old Are Given Prison Sentences
Pair Charged In Slaying Of 17-Year-Old Are Given Prison Sentences
  • 1/31/2025

Two youths charged in a case in which a 17-year-old was gunned down in Alton Park have been given prison sentences. They entered guilty pleas in the July 24, 2023, slaying of K'Angelo “Kai/Bolo” ... more

Breaking News
Hamilton County 6th In Crimes By Illegal Immigrants
  • 1/31/2025
No Bond Order Placed On Hixson Man After Threats He Made Against Prosecutor Are Played In Court
  • 1/31/2025
Funeral Service For Murdered Cleveland Realtor Is Monday
Funeral Service For Murdered Cleveland Realtor Is Monday
  • 1/31/2025
VIDEO: Senator Adam Lowe Comments On Freedom Education Act On Mix 104.1
  • 1/31/2025
TVA President And CEO Jeff Lyash Announces Intent To Retire
TVA President And CEO Jeff Lyash Announces Intent To Retire
  • 1/31/2025
Opinion
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
  • 2/2/2025
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Why Not Make Them Wear Gold Stars? - And Response
  • 2/1/2025
Top Senate Stories: Trump's 25% Tariff On Canada And Mexico Will Cost Tennesseans $5.2 Billion Annually - And Response
  • 2/1/2025
Those “In The Black” License Plates Should Be Red - And Response (2)
  • 1/31/2025
Sports
Dan Fleser: Short-Handed Vols Found A Way To Beat The Odds
Dan Fleser: Short-Handed Vols Found A Way To Beat The Odds
  • 2/2/2025
Another Second Half Comeback Enables Mocs To Defeat Mercer, 93-84
Another Second Half Comeback Enables Mocs To Defeat Mercer, 93-84
  • 2/1/2025
Shorthanded #8 Vols Knock Off #5/6 Florida, 64-44
Shorthanded #8 Vols Knock Off #5/6 Florida, 64-44
  • 2/2/2025
UTC Men's Golf Quickly Back In Action In South Carolina On Monday
UTC Men's Golf Quickly Back In Action In South Carolina On Monday
  • 2/2/2025
Vols - Without Ziegler, Milicic - Whack Florida, 64-44
  • 2/1/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About History Repeating Itself In News – And Starting Anew
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About History Repeating Itself In News – And Starting Anew
  • 1/31/2025
Profiles Of Valor: SSG George J. Hall
Profiles Of Valor: SSG George J. Hall
  • 1/31/2025
HES's Longest Resident Adopted After Nearly 1,400 Days In Shelter Care
HES's Longest Resident Adopted After Nearly 1,400 Days In Shelter Care
  • 1/30/2025
Con Nooga Returns Feb. 21-23
  • 1/31/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 1/30/2025
Entertainment
Brian Joyce, WGOW Talk Radio Part Ways After 12-Year Stint
Brian Joyce, WGOW Talk Radio Part Ways After 12-Year Stint
  • 1/30/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/31/2025
Choral Arts Presents All That Jazz Feb. 27
Choral Arts Presents All That Jazz Feb. 27
  • 1/31/2025
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Concert
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Concert
  • 2/1/2025
Terran ‘T-RAN’ Gilbert Makes History At The Tennessee State Capitol
Terran ‘T-RAN’ Gilbert Makes History At The Tennessee State Capitol
  • 1/30/2025
Opinion
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
  • 2/2/2025
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Why Not Make Them Wear Gold Stars? - And Response
  • 2/1/2025
Dining
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Business
Broadband Expansion Project To Reach 300 More Homes In Birchwood
Broadband Expansion Project To Reach 300 More Homes In Birchwood
  • 1/31/2025
CBL Properties Announces Sale Of Monroeville Mall For $34 Million
  • 1/31/2025
$2 Million Pledge From Tennessee Law Firm Supports Scholarships At Tennessee Law
$2 Million Pledge From Tennessee Law Firm Supports Scholarships At Tennessee Law
  • 1/31/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Maximize Your Deductions: 8 Common Home Tax Errors To Avoid
  • 1/30/2025
City Council Tables Zoning Request For Commercial Site In Residential Section Of Glass Street
  • 1/28/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 23-29
  • 1/30/2025
Student Scene
Lee University’s Estes Named CFF Hero Of Hope
Lee University’s Estes Named CFF Hero Of Hope
  • 1/30/2025
McCallie Tornado Term 2025: Global Adventures And Hands-On Learning Experiences
  • 1/30/2025
Bryan College Presents Dr. Ben Carson At The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents Dr. Ben Carson At The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 1/30/2025
Living Well
25th Annual Great Strides Walk To Take Place March 29
25th Annual Great Strides Walk To Take Place March 29
  • 2/1/2025
Siskin Children’s Institute Hires Ashley Wolfe Evans As New Director Of Development
Siskin Children’s Institute Hires Ashley Wolfe Evans As New Director Of Development
  • 1/31/2025
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Names 3 Key Leaders As It Prepares To Open
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Names 3 Key Leaders As It Prepares To Open
  • 1/31/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Lincoln Park, Part 1
  • 1/31/2025
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Outdoors
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
  • 1/31/2025
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
  • 1/29/2025
Michelle Smith Of Aubie Smith Farm To Speak At Green Thumb Garden Club Feb. 10
  • 1/28/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Forgiveness Guards Against Grudges Becoming Glooms
Bob Tamasy: Forgiveness Guards Against Grudges Becoming Glooms
  • 1/29/2025
Middle Valley Church Of God Announces Services
  • 2/1/2025
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/29/2025
Obituaries
Katherine Johnson
Katherine Johnson
  • 2/1/2025
Mary Ann Rooks
Mary Ann Rooks
  • 2/1/2025
Garland Frankie Yarbrough, Sr.
Garland Frankie Yarbrough, Sr.
  • 2/1/2025