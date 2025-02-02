Latest Headlines

Man Shot While Sitting In Vehicle At Red Bank Bojangles

  • Sunday, February 2, 2025
A man was shot while sitting in a vehicle outside of Bojangles in Red Bank on Saturday afternoon.
 
Around 1:30 p.m., Red Bank Police officers and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the restaurant at 2023 Dayton Blvd. When officers arrived, they found the shooting victim.
 
Officers provided first aid and applied a tourniquet to the victim.
Red Bank Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene to provide additional aid to the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
 
Police said the suspect fled the area after shooting the victim. The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.
 
Police said, "It appears this may have been targeted and not a random act."
 
Detectives responded to the scene and were investigating.
