Man Shot While Sitting In Vehicle At Red Bank Bojangles

Around 1:30 p.m., Red Bank Police officers and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the restaurant at 2023 Dayton Blvd. When officers arrived, they found the shooting victim.

A man was shot while sitting in a vehicle outside of Bojangles in Red Bank on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the suspect fled the area after shooting the victim. The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Police said, "It appears this may have been targeted and not a random act."