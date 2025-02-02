Latest Headlines

Injured Hiker At Signal Point Is Brought Out Safely

  • Sunday, February 2, 2025
photo by Robert Clark, Signal Mountain Fire Department
Emergency personnel on Sunday afternoon carried out a wilderness rescue at Signal Point trail after a 26-year-old woman sustained an ankle injury and was unable to walk.

At 4:07 p.m., a 911 call was made by a hiker on the Signal Point trail reporting the plight of the female hiker.

The Signal Mountain Fire Department responded to Signal Point Trail at 1100 Ridgeway Ave.
Another hiker came out of the trail to meet the first responders and report the injured hiker was about 1/2 mile on Julia Falls trail.

Due to the location of the injured hiker and rough terrain, Signal Mountain Fire requested a mutual aid response for Walden’s Ridge Emergency Service’s rope/rescue personnel to the scene to assist them.

Within 20 minutes, first responders made contact with the injured hiker and secured her to a Stokes basket. They created a rope system to secure the patient and first responders as they climbed up the rough terrain. Once they exited the trail, the hiker was handed over to Hamilton County EMS personnel and transported to the hospital.

The Chattanooga Fire Department staged at Signal Mountain fire station for any additional emergency calls.

photo by Robert Clark, Signal Mountain Fire Department
Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/3/2025
Cooper Propels Lady Vols Past Missouri, 76-71
  • Sports
  • 2/2/2025
Lee Softball Earns Split Doubleheader With Emmanuel
  • Sports
  • 2/2/2025
Emmanuel Baseball Blasts Lee 15-4
  • Sports
  • 2/2/2025
Mocs Tennis Loses 4-3 To Visiting Gardner-Webb
  • Sports
  • 2/2/2025
Mocs Wrestlers Lose Nail-Biter At Citadel 19-18
  • Sports
  • 2/2/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/3/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) APPLEBERRY, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/2/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALES, ... more

Pilot Of Helicopter That Collided With Jet Played Basketball At Sewanee
Pilot Of Helicopter That Collided With Jet Played Basketball At Sewanee
  • 2/1/2025

The pilot of the Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines flight attended the University of the South, where she played basketball. Capt. Rebecca Lobach, 28, was among ... more

Breaking News
Award Reduced For BlueCross Employee Who Was Fired During COVID, But Her Legal Bills To Be Paid
  • 2/1/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/1/2025
Pair Charged In Slaying Of 17-Year-Old Are Given Prison Sentences
Pair Charged In Slaying Of 17-Year-Old Are Given Prison Sentences
  • 1/31/2025
Hamilton County 6th In Crimes By Illegal Immigrants
  • 1/31/2025
No Bond Order Placed On Hixson Man After Threats He Made Against Prosecutor Are Played In Court
  • 1/31/2025
Opinion
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
  • 2/2/2025
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Why Not Make Them Wear Gold Stars? - And Response
  • 2/1/2025
Top Senate Stories: Trump's 25% Tariff On Canada And Mexico Will Cost Tennesseans $5.2 Billion Annually - And Response
  • 2/1/2025
Those “In The Black” License Plates Should Be Red - And Response (2)
  • 1/31/2025
Sports
Cooper Propels Lady Vols Past Missouri, 76-71
  • 2/2/2025
Mocs’ Mulholland Strays From Family Lineage In Choosing Basketball
Mocs’ Mulholland Strays From Family Lineage In Choosing Basketball
  • 2/2/2025
Dan Fleser: Short-Handed Vols Found A Way To Beat The Odds
Dan Fleser: Short-Handed Vols Found A Way To Beat The Odds
  • 2/2/2025
Mocs Wrestlers Lose Nail-Biter At Citadel 19-18
  • 2/2/2025
Another Second Half Comeback Enables Mocs To Defeat Mercer, 93-84
Another Second Half Comeback Enables Mocs To Defeat Mercer, 93-84
  • 2/1/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Sister Homage - Jewelry With Meaning
  • 2/3/2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About History Repeating Itself In News – And Starting Anew
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About History Repeating Itself In News – And Starting Anew
  • 1/31/2025
Profiles Of Valor: SSG George J. Hall
Profiles Of Valor: SSG George J. Hall
  • 1/31/2025
Con Nooga Returns Feb. 21-23
  • 1/31/2025
HES's Longest Resident Adopted After Nearly 1,400 Days In Shelter Care
HES's Longest Resident Adopted After Nearly 1,400 Days In Shelter Care
  • 1/30/2025
Entertainment
Brian Joyce, WGOW Talk Radio Part Ways After 12-Year Stint
Brian Joyce, WGOW Talk Radio Part Ways After 12-Year Stint
  • 1/30/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/31/2025
Choral Arts Presents All That Jazz Feb. 27
Choral Arts Presents All That Jazz Feb. 27
  • 1/31/2025
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Concert
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Concert
  • 2/1/2025
Terran ‘T-RAN’ Gilbert Makes History At The Tennessee State Capitol
Terran ‘T-RAN’ Gilbert Makes History At The Tennessee State Capitol
  • 1/30/2025
Opinion
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
  • 2/2/2025
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Why Not Make Them Wear Gold Stars? - And Response
  • 2/1/2025
Dining
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Business
Broadband Expansion Project To Reach 300 More Homes In Birchwood
Broadband Expansion Project To Reach 300 More Homes In Birchwood
  • 1/31/2025
CBL Properties Announces Sale Of Monroeville Mall For $34 Million
  • 1/31/2025
$2 Million Pledge From Tennessee Law Firm Supports Scholarships At Tennessee Law
$2 Million Pledge From Tennessee Law Firm Supports Scholarships At Tennessee Law
  • 1/31/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Maximize Your Deductions: 8 Common Home Tax Errors To Avoid
  • 1/30/2025
City Council Tables Zoning Request For Commercial Site In Residential Section Of Glass Street
  • 1/28/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 23-29
  • 1/30/2025
Student Scene
Lee University’s Estes Named CFF Hero Of Hope
Lee University’s Estes Named CFF Hero Of Hope
  • 1/30/2025
McCallie Tornado Term 2025: Global Adventures And Hands-On Learning Experiences
  • 1/30/2025
Bryan College Presents Dr. Ben Carson At The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents Dr. Ben Carson At The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 1/30/2025
Living Well
25th Annual Great Strides Walk To Take Place March 29
25th Annual Great Strides Walk To Take Place March 29
  • 2/1/2025
Siskin Children’s Institute Hires Ashley Wolfe Evans As New Director Of Development
Siskin Children’s Institute Hires Ashley Wolfe Evans As New Director Of Development
  • 1/31/2025
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Names 3 Key Leaders As It Prepares To Open
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Names 3 Key Leaders As It Prepares To Open
  • 1/31/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Lincoln Park, Part 1
  • 1/31/2025
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Outdoors
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
  • 1/31/2025
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
  • 1/29/2025
Michelle Smith Of Aubie Smith Farm To Speak At Green Thumb Garden Club Feb. 10
  • 1/28/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Responding Properly To That Big Little Word, "If"
Bob Tamasy: Responding Properly To That Big Little Word, "If"
  • 2/3/2025
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
  • 1/28/2025
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/29/2025
Obituaries
Brenda Ann Neighbors
Brenda Ann Neighbors
  • 2/2/2025
Katherine Johnson
Katherine Johnson
  • 2/1/2025
Mary Ann Rooks
Mary Ann Rooks
  • 2/1/2025