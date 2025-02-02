Injured Hiker At Signal Point Is Brought Out Safely

Emergency personnel on Sunday afternoon carried out a wilderness rescue at Signal Point trail after a 26-year-old woman sustained an ankle injury and was unable to walk.



At 4:07 p.m., a 911 call was made by a hiker on the Signal Point trail reporting the plight of the female hiker.



The Signal Mountain Fire Department responded to Signal Point Trail at 1100 Ridgeway Ave.

Another hiker came out of the trail to meet the first responders and report the injured hiker was about 1/2 mile on Julia Falls trail.



Due to the location of the injured hiker and rough terrain, Signal Mountain Fire requested a mutual aid response for Walden’s Ridge Emergency Service’s rope/rescue personnel to the scene to assist them.



Within 20 minutes, first responders made contact with the injured hiker and secured her to a Stokes basket. They created a rope system to secure the patient and first responders as they climbed up the rough terrain. Once they exited the trail, the hiker was handed over to Hamilton County EMS personnel and transported to the hospital.





The Chattanooga Fire Department staged at Signal Mountain fire station for any additional emergency calls.



