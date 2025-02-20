Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BAGGETT, ANGELINE ALLANNA
3407 HARTFORD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CORBIN, STEVEN DWIGHT
8690 DON RUN LANE OOLTEWAH, 37343
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL
2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ELROD, ELI CHRISTOPHER
2223 HIGHWAY 86 PIEDMONT, 29673
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
HARRIS, TIMOTHY CARL
8634 KENNERLY CT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KASZUK, CHARLES WALTER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
KING, STEVEN FRIDELL
1737 GANASITA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|BOWER, KRISTIN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
|
|CAIN, LAUREN KATHERYN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHASE, JACOB CODY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|COLANGELO-SORBELLO, DAVID ALEXE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DENT, CODY LEVI
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- SCHEDULE V DRUG VIOLATION (GABAPENTIN)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|DEWS, RICKEY LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 12/04/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|FEDERICO, GABRIEL DIAZ
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- RESISTING ARREST
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|FORD, PEGGY ANN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/18/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|GABBERT, JEANETTE STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HART, PATRICIA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|KESLER, TIMOTHY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/09/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|LAYNE, KEITH ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/19/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOVELADY, GARRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/17/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- EVADING ARREST
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MATHIAS, MOISES JUAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/05/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS VANDALISM
|
|MCDONALD, HEATH SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCGLOCTON, RODRIQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/10/1984
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON A SUSPENDED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROBERTS, TYSON IAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/18/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
|
|ROSE, KRISTIN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SESSIONS, RAYMOND ALTON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/16/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
|
|TORRES, JESSE ROJAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/13/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|VAUGHN, CARTER RAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|VAUGHN, NAKISHA LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
|
|WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/08/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WRIGHT, SHANE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|