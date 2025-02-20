Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BAGGETT, ANGELINE ALLANNA

3407 HARTFORD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BOWER, KRISTIN MARIE

202 BLAZER LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)



CAIN, LAUREN KATHERYN

4021 W ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



CHASE, JACOB CODY

5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)



COLANGELO-SORBELLO, DAVID ALEXE

6839 DEERWOOD DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CORBIN, STEVEN DWIGHT

8690 DON RUN LANE OOLTEWAH, 37343

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL

2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BOWER, KRISTIN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER) CAIN, LAUREN KATHERYN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT CHASE, JACOB CODY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/03/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) COLANGELO-SORBELLO, DAVID ALEXE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/24/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DENT, CODY LEVI

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SCHEDULE V DRUG VIOLATION (GABAPENTIN)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR DEWS, RICKEY LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 12/04/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION FEDERICO, GABRIEL DIAZ

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/30/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE FORD, PEGGY ANN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 03/18/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

VOP RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT GABBERT, JEANETTE STEPHANIE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HART, PATRICIA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/15/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

KESLER, TIMOTHY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/09/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST LAYNE, KEITH ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 01/19/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOVELADY, GARRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/17/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY MATHIAS, MOISES JUAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/05/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FORFEITURE CAPIAS VANDALISM MCDONALD, HEATH SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/25/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCGLOCTON, RODRIQUEZ

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/10/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON A SUSPENDED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROBERTS, TYSON IAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/18/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ROSE, KRISTIN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/12/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SESSIONS, RAYMOND ALTON

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/16/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G TORRES, JESSE ROJAS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/13/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST VAUGHN, CARTER RAY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VAUGHN, NAKISHA LEEANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/08/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, SHANE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2025

Charge(s):

POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



