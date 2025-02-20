Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAGGETT, ANGELINE ALLANNA 
3407 HARTFORD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BOWER, KRISTIN MARIE 
202 BLAZER LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

CAIN, LAUREN KATHERYN 
4021 W ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

CHASE, JACOB CODY 
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

COLANGELO-SORBELLO, DAVID ALEXE 
6839 DEERWOOD DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CORBIN, STEVEN DWIGHT 
8690 DON RUN LANE OOLTEWAH, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL 
2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DENT, CODY LEVI 
131 MORNINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 373794345 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SCHEDULE V DRUG VIOLATION (GABAPENTIN)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DEWS, RICKEY LOUIS 
1104 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063346 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

ELROD, ELI CHRISTOPHER 
2223 HIGHWAY 86 PIEDMONT, 29673 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

FEDERICO, GABRIEL DIAZ 
2602 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FORD, PEGGY ANN 
1419 CARAMEL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GABBERT, JEANETTE STEPHANIE 
2909 REBECCA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, TIMOTHY CARL 
8634 KENNERLY CT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HART, PATRICIA LYNN 
5985 CONGRESS LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

KASZUK, CHARLES WALTER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

KESLER, TIMOTHY ALLEN 
3361 DOUGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

KING, STEVEN FRIDELL 
1737 GANASITA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LAYNE, KEITH ALLAN 
31756 HWY 108 PALMER, 37365 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOVELADY, GARRY LEE 
1805 HAMILL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCDONALD, HEATH SAMUEL 
4818 MELTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCGLOCTON, RODRIQUEZ 
2509 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON A SUSPENDED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NEELY, JORDAN ELIJAH 
509 TIGER DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ROBERTS, TYSON IAN 
389 TAWODI WAY ROCKY FACE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

ROSE, KRISTIN MICHELLE 
188 GREEN BRIAR TRAIL APT 9 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SESSIONS, RAYMOND ALTON 
1705 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

TORRES, JESSE ROJAS 
2709 PINELAND AVE DOARVILLE, 30340 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST

VAUGHN, CARTER RAY 
7528 DAYBREAK CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VAUGHN, NAKISHA LEEANN 
116 CHAMPION RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN 
10132 ROLLING WIND DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, SHANE EUGENE 
261 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

